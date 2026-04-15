Zoltan Fecso & Anna Morley – Desire Path (Oxtail Recordings)

In a world filled with chaos and distortion, sometimes you need to slow down, to breathe deeply, and reconnect with who we are and why we are. Zoltan Fecso & Anna Morley are two Melbourne based artists and their debut duo album Desire Path does just that – allowing their sounds to ring out in space, with shimmering resonances and sparse minimal constructions.

There is no urgency in their tunes, no hidden layers or puzzles to decipher, just Fecso’s gentle arpeggiated electronics and Morley’s lush reverbed vibraphone. Whilst their music is subdued, it’s quite exploratory, with Morley playfully dancing around the rigidity of Fecso’s synthetic spine. There’s a real confidence here, with each player able to dip in and out as needed, or holding his or her line before the other rejoins.

This is the music of stillness, of calmness, where the cadence is slow, designed with meditative intent, electro acoustic ambience imbued with a simplicity that creates an almost medicinal impact on the human body.

Morley is a multi instrumentalist who spent a number of years in Barcelona and Berlin where she released 5 solo albums on the likes of Cult classic, Hymen Records and Gazebo Music before returning to Melbourne in 2023. Fecso meanwhile often uses prepared instrumentation electronics or field recordings and has released his work on Hush Hush, Longform Editions and Oxtail. Together they’ve created something really special, sparse gentle music that plugs directly into your soul, music that declutters you and makes you feel whole – pretty much the antithesis of the world we currently find ourselves in.