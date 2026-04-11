MaerzMusik 2026 – Sound is a Political Territory (20th-29th of March 2026)

MaerzMusik – Berliner Festspiele is a festival dedicated to contemporary music and new ways of listening, where the tradition of orchestral composition meets new languages and experimental approaches. Its broad and diverse program ranges from orchestral ensembles and folk songs to performances that incorporate new (and old) technologies and rituals, inviting us to explore the politics of sound.

The act of listening is presented here as a way to reconfigure our perception of reality, shifting the focus from seeing to hearing. In a predominantly visual world, MaerzMusik proposes, almost as a countercultural gesture, to redirect attention toward the subtleties and microcosm of sound, de-hierarchizing academic music in relation to pure sound and new expressions that emerge from both high complexity, as well as intuition and innocence. From large orchestras to minimalist electronic pieces designed for amplified pillows, the festival radically expands the field of the audible.

Over the course of nine days, the festival presented several world premieres and commissioned works, featuring key figures in new music, highlighting in particular the role of women in contemporary composition.

Among the most renowned artists were big names such as Meredith Monk, Ellen Fullman, Pauline Oliveros, and Eliane Radigue, alongside new generations including Catherine Lamb, Juliet Fraser, and Okkyung Lee, with other key composers on today’s music scene.

In this context, Meredith Monk’s concert at the Berliner Festspiele offered a concise overview of her career alongside her vocal ensemble. Through pieces ranging from her early explorations to works such as “Cellular Songs” (2018) and “Gotham Lullaby” (1975), Monk deployed a universe where the voice expands beyond language, somewhere between breathing, onomatopoeia, and sonic articulation.

Her practice, drawing on vocal traditions such as Inuit chants or throat singing, transforms the voice into a polyphonic instrument – a “duet for solo voice”. Between pieces, she engaged in dialogue with the audience, breaking the formality of the “academic” concert and sharing imagery ranging from deep guttural emotions to evocations of New Mexico landscapes, reaffirming a poetic vision where body, voice, and listening form a single sensitive matrix.

During an extensive musical program at Silent Green, the Dedalus Ensemble presented works by the recently deceased Eliane Radigue in a moving performance, where the pianissimo was pushed to its absolute limit, verging on the inaudible. These pieces engaged in a dialogue with those of composer Catherine Lamb, whose practice explores tuning systems from both the European classical tradition and Eastern musics, as well as the construction of sonic architectures based on perception and resonance.

Similarly minimalist, Ellen Fullman’s performance with the JACK Quartet at St. Elisabeth-Kirche offered a radical listening experience through her Long String Instrument, a 20-meter-long string device that traverses the space and is activated solely by the friction of the fingers. In dialogue with the spectral tradition of Gérard Grisey and Tristan Murail, as well as with drone and ambient aesthetics, the instrument—which Fullman plays while walking through the space—creates an enveloping sound mass into which the quartet subtly integrates, expanding spatial perception.

The concert, without a written program or explicit divisions, progressed in sections articulated by silences, moving between organic harmonies and dense dissonances, immersing the listener in a suspended experience where the body seemed to dissolve into a continuous vibration.

MaerzMusik aims to create a space where practices deeply rooted in musical tradition coexist with others that push boundaries into the spheres of performance, technology, and the political.

Works such as “Noise is a Queer Space”(2026), a performance installation for percussion and electronics by Luxa M. Schüttler—which uses snare drums, samplers, and objects scattered throughout the space—open up reflections on contemporary gender politics.

“Music for Commons Sensed: No Nation Left But the Imagination” (2026), by Jan St. Werner and Louis Chude-Sokei in turn is presented as a performative lecture that combines text and electronics to address contemporary issues such as racism and migration, questioning the now obsolete notion of the “nation-state”.

Chude-Sokei’s brilliant text, with phrases like “ICE agents with accents,” resonates with particular urgency, articulating his political statement through Jan St. Werner’s granular synthesis, live sound processes in an immersive sound system.

The backdrop of a world rife with war-related tensions serves as a recurring theme in various works. Nicholas Morrish’s “Midwinter” (2026), for bagpipes and multichannel electronics, creates an oppressive landscape through red lights and sounds that evoke helicopters and missile trajectories. In a similar vein, Ray Lee’s installation “Siren” (2004) features sound sculptures that, like Foucauldian control towers, generate drones in constant harmonic transformation.

In comparison, “Cybernetic Entanglements” (2026), a performance by Viola Yip and Ken Ueno, seems to question the notion of beauty in art through an aesthetic that draws on the cyberpunk imagery, evoking the universe of Shinya Tsukamoto’s Tetsuo.

The performers’ bodies, equipped with sensors, tubes, and electronic devices, intertwine in an ambiguous physicality oscillating between struggle and dance, affection and violence, combining martial arts with a sense of chaos, feedback and noise.

In contrast, “Lament: a ritual of letting go” invited us to an introspective experience rooted in ancient chants and rituals. Inside the unheated Parochialkirche—though blankets are provided for the audience—the voices create a resonant space that envelops the listener in an atmosphere of contemplation.

Performers such as Juliet Fraser, Christelle Monney, Sarah Saviet, Soosan Lolavar, and Eliza McCarthy, through polyphonic chants from Corsica and a cappella Scottish laments, along with ritualistic dances, weaved a tapestry of subtleties around sound, the body, memory, and ritual, accompanied by stringed instruments, shruti box, and santur, transitioning into techno with Luke Nickel’s piece “O ays f” (2025).

The festival’s closing event I AM ALL EARS transformed the Berliner Festspiele into a one-way sonic journey, beginning as if Dante Alighieri’s “Divine Comedy” were inverted into an ascent through five celestial circles of sound.

In the first circle, Ray Lee’s impressive installation “Siren”(2004), mentioned earlier. Next, a second space where various ensembles perform six pieces continuously over the course of six hours.

The musicians, scattered throughout the space, mix with the audience. The floor of the hall, a rotating platform, acts as a mechanical spatialization system, shifting the listening point in a circular fashion, in a sort of sonic carousel. Pieces such as Pauline Oliveros’s “The Single Stroke Roll Meditation” (1988) for solo snare drum turn the auditorium’s structure into a giant sound box, while the musicians strike iron beams and columns, transforming them into massive percussion instrument.

Oliveros is a founding figure in sound art and contemporary music; she created the concept of “Deep Listening,” opening, through her sound meditations, genuine “doors of perception”—perhaps without needing to recur to Timothy Leary’s psychedelic imagery.

Meanwhile, the beautiful Trembling (2024/26) by WhatWhy Art / Solistenensemble Kaleidoskop resonated in the space as a convergence between the collective compositions of Cornelius Cardew and the energy of Godspeed You! Black Emperor, with a Korean timbre that combines guzheng and sanxian with percussion and strings.

Ángeles Rojas pushes the boundaries of minimalism in “Through companionship a sound opens into the earth’s darkness and flies” (2024), for finger cymbals, immersing us in a mantra of rhythmic patterns created with small cymbals and silence.

Next, Ash Fure’s “Interior Listening Protocol No. 1” (2022), a participatory listening score, invites the audience to follow video instructions using two glass jars over their ears, in a space where subsonic frequencies excite the resonance of the material, turning it into an instrument the moment we bring the jars close to our ears.

In the next circle, pieces by Wojtek Blecharz and Aleksandra Słyż for vibrating pillows challenge traditional ways of listening, offering a sort of sonic nap. Finally, in the fifth circle, the techno and the tea ceremony burst in, shattering the solemnity of the stillness.

MaerzMusik thus emerges as a space of tension between the academic and the experimental, between memory and invention. It is a festival that, ultimately, reminds us that listening—and, by extension, sound—is always also a form of political statement.

Photo credits: Fabian Schellhorn and Camille Blake