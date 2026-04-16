Listen To The All Encompassing Music of Driftwood

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Driftwood is the duo project of Naarm based experimental musicians Nick Ashwood and Aviva Endean. You might know clarinettist, composer and sound artist Endean via her work in the sublime Hand to Earth band, though she has numerous often quite multidisciplinary projects on the go in all manner of configurations, such as the forthcoming Slop with Rebecca Jensen. Ashwood meanwhile has worked with the likes of the Splinter Orchestra, Chris Abrahams and Robbie Avanaim, often utilising steel string acoustic preparations, resonance and tonality.

Rather dramatically Driftwood sees the duo performing face to face, with back to back organs, utilising two re-tuned antique pump organs, which offer a lush resonant backdrop for their primary instruments of clarinets (Aviva) and guitars (Nick), complemented by modular synths and electronics. It’s highly immersive music, these immense droning buzzing blurs of sound.

This is what Endean has to say about it:

“…the sonic landscape of Driftwood has become a welcoming place for us to inhabit together. The distinctive characteristics of these instruments, as well as the challenge of playing multiple instruments simultaneously, have become a frame we’ve leaned into more and more, trusting the vitality of their combined resonance to lead us further into uncharted paths of improvisation.

For our second album, we wanted to incorporate additional elements from each of our solo practices into our sound: modular synth, effects pedals, electric guitar and contact mic’s (because playing two instruments at the same time wasn’t enough for us!)

In ‘Maps’, electronics are subtly worked back into the original improvisations, saturating the live instrumentation with bass undertones and signal processing, pushing the sound into more otherworldly realms.”

Maps will be released via Room40 on the 12th of June 2026. You can find it here.