Listen to some weird randomcore (and probably offensive) music from Bidocea

We were recently sent this really weird music from Romanian artist Bidocea. We don’t know anything about them. Nor do we really know what this is. In the email they referred to it as a randomcore, avant-garde, experimental sampling album. There’s definitely a lot of sonic manipulation going on and it’s pretty weird – particularly when it comes to song titles.

So we felt like we should probably post it.

This is what they have to say about it:

“This album focuses on morphing, twisting and overlapping already existing sounds with the purpose of creating something of its own, a place where pretty much anything goes as long as it is reinventing the sounds in a different context.”

The album is called A G۞LF SKINNED D۞LPHIN WITH A G۞LD FIN G۞LFING. You can find it here.