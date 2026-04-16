KINK GONG – The Lisu (Discrepant)

Born in France, Laurent Jeanneau became a nomadic DIY ethno-musicologist as a young man in the 1990s. He earned a reputation for documenting music made by people of the Zomia region which stretches across the highlands of Southeast Asia and Northeast India, encompassing parts of Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, China and India. The 100 million inhabitants of this region represent numerous minority language and ethnic groups. According to James C. Scott in his renown book The Art of Not Being Governed: An Anarchist History of Upland Southeast Asia (2010), over thousands of years these groups have adopted organisational, social and cultural practices to avoid being governed or dominated by surrounding empires and states. Now their culture is at risk of vanishing due to the appropriation of land for plantations, dams or other “developments” and under pressure to conform with commercialised cutlure

Jeanneau and his then-partner, Shi Tanding, initiated KINK GONG as a label in 1999, releasing their recordings as burn-on-demand CD-Rs, with an emphasis on musicality rather than ethnography. As Jeanneau explains in a 2018 interview in Popmatters:

Basically, I was always looking for surprising musical structures and textures and then gradually I was able to have a global image of what is left of the Southeast Asian Zomia in the 21st century, mostly in Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, China and Thailand.

KINK GONG evolved into a “DIY composition” project, producing remixes, soundscapes and performances that re-interpret, extend and supposedly “sabotage” these recordings. Both original recordings and re-workings have been released on labels including Sublime Frequencies, Akuphone and Discrepant.

The Lisu (2026) is described by Discrepant as an update of, The Lisu Mix (2014), a “sort-of-mixtape” also released by the label. The two pieces, simply titled “Lisu Mix” Side A and Side B are each around 20 minutes long. I describe it as a collage of textures, patterns and voices through which different places, events, performances and rituals are evoked. Some initial impressions: Insects sounds, running water, wind through vegetation, fade in a bowed two-stringed ehru and plucked four-stringed chibeu, instrument names I learn later in the tracklist. These “rural” melodies and hand-made rhythms bring to my mind a bucolic setting. A voice enters buried in the mix. Singing or calling, it could be orating or talking and is delivered with a musical cadence. A loud bang—like a gun shot or door slam, Another voice comes in much closer, speaking a language I don’t recognise. The chibeu drops out while the ehru keeps going. Another string instrument picks up, playing slight variations of the same motif, then fade out.

There are no details about the production of these pieces, however the press release offers that Jeanneau worked more like “a selector or dj, restricting electronic processing to a bare minimum.” I suspect The Lisu is not totally improvised. There seems to be some structure, progression and focused thematics. So while Side A emphasises the ehru and chibeu and for the second piece bamboo and gourd “mouthorgans” are prominent. According to the tracklist, most of these recordings were captured on site with Lisu communities in China and Thailand. The earliest is from 1998 and several were made in 2014. There is also a recording of a mouthorgan made in West Germany’s former spy facility, Teufelsberg, Berlin. The tracklist gives basic information about the recordings and sometimes names the performers. My favourite reads:

Scene at night when Lisu pop music is on stage, away are sitting 3 women and one old man improvising and responding to each other NAMHU village MAE HONG SON THAILAND 2014.

Unable to understand the voices in the mix and with little context, I’m unsure of what I’m listening to, or what I should be listening out for. Nevetheless, the pieces seem to encompass different moods; perhaps different times of day or seasons? I’d argue these works are more autobiographical than ethnographic. Some years ago Jeanneau split with Tanding, quit field recording and relocated to Berlin in 2014, drawn by the city’s relatively cheap cost-of-living and for the sake of their child’s education. As Jeannaeu activates this archive he surely recalls places, people, ways of life and traditions that may no longer exist. As an act of memory against forgetting, I suspect these pieces also heave some personal emotional weight—perhaps as a meditation on life’s passing?

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