“Here for the Sound”: Rewire Festival, 9–12 April, The Hague, Netherlands

Adventerous Music

I’ve been noticing the phenomena of “adventerous music” festivals in Europe, that bring together a wide range of artists engaged in institutional, commercial, experimental and “fringe” practices. They tend to be multi-art affairs that include film programmes, exhibitions, dance and performance art and invariably have a discourse stream featuring researchers and writers alongside artists. CTM in Berlin and Unsound in Krakow are two well known examples that I have attended and reviewed. Peers had recommended Rewire in The Hague and I was forutnate to attend its fifteenth edition, 9–12 April 2026, which felt like a sweet spot in the festival’s trajectory. Rewire occurs in early Spring and it was a sunny weekend. The festival had sold out, yet I rarely had to queue and organisers, artists and attendees were open and friendly.

The Hague is a compact city, which makes it possible to walk between venues in the centre and so I attempted to attend as much the festival’s programme as possible. I expect that in such smaller satellite cities adventerous music events have a “place-making” effect. Attendees are brought into their commercial hearts, under-used spaces are activated, and local art spaces and studios are also involved and often run parallel programmes, enabling local and international artists to meet. Institutionally, music and sound art organisations are brought on as partners, and it is notable The Hague boasts a Royal Academy of Art, hosts an Institute of Sonology within its Royal Conservatoire and is also home to the artist-run Instrument Inventors Initiative (iii), an ArtScience cultural incubator. For the sixth year Rewire organised an exhibtion with iii, “Proximity Music: The Ongoing Hum”, which was free to attend. This occurred in West Den Hague, a contemporary art space in the former US embassy building designed by Marcel Breuer, the Amare theatre complex and in several other sites around the city, including several churches.

Rewire Festival was founded by Bronne Keesmaat, who remains its artistic director.

Context

Katía Truijen is the curator of the festival’s Context programme and while the festival did not have an overarching theme, these presentations, discussions and readings gave rise to ideas that shaped my festival experience. These occured in the community focused “anti-disciplinary” arts space, The Grey Space in the Middle, and artist publishing interest, Page Not Found.

On the Friday at The Grey Space, ambient musician KMRU was in conversation with Yuri Tama from Institute of Postnatural Studies, where they discussed their overlapping approaches to listening. They effectively sketched out a proposition for non-extractive decolonial listening, that involves listening to ancestors, listening without expectations or intentions and listening with a sensitivity to who or what is listening to you.

Later, Steve Goodman/Kode9 gave a reading of his forthcoming book that updates ideas contained in Sonic Warfare (2009), which remains a foundational text for Sound Studies. Notes on the Third Ear concerns the development and proliferation of techno-auditory devices during this era of burgeoning AI. This implies modes of listening used for scientific sensing and monitoring, for surveillance and predictive policing, activist modes of “counter-forensics”, alongside other potential applications of big data collection and neural-net analysis (Big Audio Data [Bytes?]). Goodman’s otherwise academic reading was interrupted by the entrance of The Grey Space’s resident cat, Bowie. This prompted the DJ/producer/theorist to diverge from his text and divulge that the mascot for Hyperdub, his influential label, was a “third ear cat.” He also revealed this cat was his boss, a hyperstitional figure and an agent for his experiments with AI! Indeed, he confessed that an underlying theme of his forthcoming book concerned the phenomena of cats online as a kind of opiate of the masses, recalling a line he had penned: “cats’ indifference is not insignificant.”

On the Saturday, Brandon LaBelle, founder of Errant Bodies press and the Listening Biennial, presented a reading at Page Note found where he fleshed out some recent thoughts developed alongside his readings of the Brazilian modernist novellist, Clarice Lispector. From his labrynthine narrative, drawing on literature and autobiography, I took away a notion of poetic listening as a way into non-capitalist ways of being. The full room was quiet and attentive as LaBelle recalled his youth as a drummer in punk and hardcore scenes in the US West Coast in the 1980s. He memorably cited Jello Biafra’s lyrics from the Dead Kennedeys’ debut single, California Über Alles (1979):

Zen fascists will control you,

One-hundred percent natural,

You will jog for the master race,

And always wear the happy face.

LaBelle suggested that Biafra was commenting on Baby Boomer hippies embracing neoliberalism with New Age spiritual practices; a continuity with wellness and self-care industries today. With reference to the “anti-groove” of his drumming and the urban play of skateboarding, LaBelle offered poetics as a strategy to depart from the urban/computational grid and designs that are a means of neoliberal governance.

LaBelle’s poetic anti-groove resonated with me the following day when watching Mark Fell perform on laptop alongside Okkyunbg Lee on cello. It struck me that Fell’s deconstructed drum-machine patterns and nonchalant presence were a precursor to “de-constructed club” as a micro-genre or movement. While Lee’s exertions made a connection for me to cellist and composer Arthur Russell (Loose Joints, Dinosaur L), associated with New York post-punk disco and no wave in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Churning all these ideas together in the festival blender prompted me to consider notions of expanded listening: modes of ecological listening in the interests of decolonising practices and knowledge; an attentiveness to machine listening and emergent “unsounds” used in technical governance and policing; and poetics, as a post-punk and post-modern mode of resistance to computational conformism, neoliberal spiritualism and as a portal into a multispecies world.

Personal Highlights

Friday 10 April

JJJJerome Ellis, Lutherse Kerke

I arrived towards the end of Ellis’ performance with no expectations. The venue was full and I’d been lingering outside with a handful of others waiting for people to leave so we could enter. Previously, I’d been at the Grote Kerke, a grand Reformed Protestant landmark with a tower that is one of the oldest buildings in the Hague. Here Moritz von Oswald was performing a suite of music, Silencio, for electronics and choir with the Hague Vocal Ensemble. The work concerns how “electronic synthesis might be translated into the logic of the voice – and how the voice, in turn, can be reabsorbed into electronic composition.” As you might expect, the sound in the cavernous church was very nice and I was intrigued/amused by a very large gong behind von Oswald on the main performance platform. Yet while the piece was well executed, it failed to hold my attention.

Lutherse Kerke on a central sidestreet, is much a much smaller historical building, an Evangelical-Lutherian house of worship that is still in use. On entering I found myself at the rear of a modest-sized hall, where the audience sat facing a large pipe organ that rose up towards the roof. Golden cherubs danced at the top of the pipes. I could not see JJJerome Ellis but I could hear them cooing, and eventuallly I spotted them at the keyboard, on a raised platform above the audience’s heads. Ellis played a chord progression which was then looped, and their voice broke as they sang. Soon after they came stumbling down and staggered inbetween the pews: barefoot in a black and white striped dress, clutching a saxaphone. Ellis’ emanations were ambiguous; they might have expressed distress, grief, overwhelm or joy. They played the site as both an acoustically designed and symbolically loaded space. My thoughts turned to gospel, the Black Church and the difference between a trained vocal ensemble and the devotional offering of one’s voice. The latter as an act of surrender or submission to that which is more powerful and unknowable, is significantly different from singers trained to give voice to a composer’s score or serve as a conductor’s instrument. This is the first performance at Rewire that felt like it was “something special.” I found it somewhat ironic that an artist from the US could excite a relatively minor church as a space of non-specific spirituality, while a local vocal ensemble are instrumentalised in a formal, perhaps secular, composition in an iconic Christian symbol of the city.

Oneohtrix Point Never & Freeka Tet, Amare Concertzaal

Opened in 2021, Amare is a purpose built theatre complex for music and dance. The main concert hall (Concertzaal) is ringed with two balconies, and it can accommodate audiences of up to 2500 when standing. It is huge, and as I made my way towards the stage I wondered how two guys with laptops could fill it. Although a major artist working with post-internet aesthetics, I must admit to not being very familiar with OPN/Daniel Lopatin’s output. I was, however, impressed by the polished “wide-screen” sound (and sound design) of his last album, Tranquilizer (2025), which makes use of sounds Lopatin salvaged from commercial sample CDs uploaded to the Internet Archive that had since been deleted. Tonight OPN is accompanied by Freeka Tet, who is responsible for the visuals. While I could not clearly see his set up from the floor, it seemed like he had a webcam pointed a flatscreen or tablet, which fed the massive projection behind the stage. This flat screen seemed to be pre-composited into a 3D modelled environment, that looked like a domestic interior. Occasionally Tet would pivot the webcam to capture some of the stage and audience, projecting them large. Another larger flatscreen monitor positioned at the front of the stage facing audience, flickered through black and white glyphs. I’ve no idea what this was doing, but I think it may have contributed to the glitchy, fluid abstractions that would also stretch over the screen. I think: “AI hallucinations at scale.” The sound in the concert hall was exceptional; detailed, clean and loud without being painful. Together, OPN and Tet conjured up an awesome spectacle of swelling digital symphonics, industrial light and digital video magic.

Saturday 11 April

Asian Dope Boys, PHYSIS, Amare Studio

Asian Dope Boys is the pseudonym of China-born, Berlin-based artist Tianzhuo Chen and PHYSIS is a durational performance/happening/ritual developed over several iterations with a “family” of artists and friends. Unfolding over eight hours (6pm–2am), it is a condensed version of another piece, TRANCE, which was first presented as a series of 12 hour durational pieces over three days in conjunction with Chen’s solo exhibition at M Woods Museum in Beijing, 2019.

Chen was in converation with performance artists and radio-maker Ceola Tunstall-Behrens in the previous day’s Context programme, where he made an analogy between his directing technique and DJing; blending together a diversity of artists, sets and practices as a context for improvisation. Many are anticipating PHYSIS, which is delayed by around tenty minutes, so we huddle together at the escalators that lead up to Amare Studio. When I finally enter, I am struck by an enormous inflatable tardigrade suspended from the ceiling, hovering above a heart-shaped pond fringed with live flowering plants in the centre of the room. Platforms around the perimeter of the room hold tables of equipment and several performers prowl along them or lean on the scaffolding beneath. Someone is plucking a stringed instrument on a stage at the far end of the room, behind which are a row of large projection screens displaying live video feeds from roaming cameras. Someone wearing underpants walks around with a feedbacking guitar, a movement performer writhes on a platform behind me. As the audience files in the performers seem to be warming up.

From the Context programme, I understood that PHYSIS was designed to be an immersive experience, in which people are encourgaged to move freely and participate in the unfolding ritual-rave. While music festivals seem keen to include it, PHYSIS suffers when it must compete for attention with other acts. “It should have been a lock in,” I tell Chen later. So, while I had initally thought to at least spend the first hour in PHYSIS, I decide to take some time out from the slow build phase and peer into the Concertzaal where Beverly Glenn-Copeland with Elizabeth Copeland and band are already playing.

Earlier, eager attendees formed a long queue that snaked down into the foyer in anticiaption of this performance from an elderly music-theatre couple, who also featured in the previous day’s Context programme. Soft Centre artistic director Jemma Cole, explained to me that it was a “once-in-lifetime-opportunity”, given their age and that Glenn had been diganosed with dementia. Glenn is the songwriter and principle singer, drawing on a song book that reaches back into 1970s and spans hundreds of songs. The group also consists of a pianist, who doubles as a music director and another musician on woodwind. When Elizabeth Copeland, joined she declared that the band was were thrilled to be performing in The Hague—“the city for international justice”—and that in these times there can be nothing more radical than to bring joy with music and dancing. The audience concurred, and was not shy when invited to sing along in call-and-response. The Copeland’s music runs through a range of affects—soulful, wistful, whimsical—and their songs reminded me of Gilbert & Sullivan-style musicals. It turns out that the couple ran a theatre in Canada for several years, and wrote songs for various productions.

After a couple of numbers, I dashed back up the escalators to PHYSIS where the ensemble was pacing in a ring around the central heart-shaped pond. Occasionally someone broke formation to hop around in a tight circle, balanced on one leg. Eventually they clustered and performers took turns to perform a skill and vocalise enthusiastically, dialling up the energy. Obviously, it seems a bit like a cult.

When I scurry back to the Copelands, the audience is again singing enthusiastically, and while I’ve missed the instructions, their joyous howling is both funny and infectious. On reflection, it strikes me how the Copeland’s audience had rapidly loosened up and were pliable for suggestions, whereas those gathered at PHYSIS still seem inhibited or unsure of how to interact. The Copelands had organised for a local 16-piece choir to join them on stage for their last songs. Dressed in colourful and casual clothing, I assumed they were a community ensemble, but I left before the finale. Dashing down the escalators, I did not want to miss the beginning of Laurel Halo performing a live sountrack to artist Julian Charrière’s film Midnight Zone (2024) in the basement Danstheatre.

Beginning at the choppy surface of the ocean, the Midnight Zone tracks a long descent through the depths illuminated by a rotating Fresnel lens—once commonly used in lighthouses. Shot with a deep-sea drone, the film brings viewers close to colourful fish attracted to the light, followed by sharks and other shadowy predators that skirt around the edge of the frame. Orbiting the light, the camera picks up micro-organisms and particles which give a sense of underwater density. The “bathypelagic zone” or “midight zone” lies between 1,000 and 4,000 meters below the surface of the ocean where sunlight does not penetrate. As the camera comes to this threshold we watch sequences of the Fresnel light refracting off the camera lens, before we are offered glimpses of remarkable bioluminous creatures.

Halo’s textured sounds remind me of the kinds of overtones prouduced when bowing a sheet of metal. Passages of remarkable sub-bass frequencies seem to push the cinema sound system to their limit, and allude to the immense pressure at such depths.

Midnight Zone was filmed above the Clarion-Clipperton Fracture on the abyssal seabed beneath the Pacific Ocean, one of the most biodiverse regions on the planet. It is not a nature documentary, but rather a cinematic aesthetic experience. For me, it recalls cinema’s affiliations with dreaming and the subconcious, as the film shines a light on subaquatic presences at the limits of human perception. Midnight Zone also brought to my mind notions of the European romantic sublime as it seemed that the deeper the camera ventured, life continued to flourish in seemingly supernatural forms. The Clarion-Clipperton Fracture is also of interest to the mining sector, eager to extract rare metals. So, Midnight Zone shines a light on lesser known deep sea habitats while simultaneously signalling their potential destruction.

When I ascend back to PHYSIS, the audience is sitting on the floor as an artist recalls seeking the help of a clairvoyant to contact their dead father. Drawings of fantastic hairy creatures are projected on the screens, while other performers lounge on the platforms. This segues into a sequence where a heavily tattooed performer pulls some remarkable acrobatic moves, and winds up poistioned upside down. They are having some difficulty speaking into a mic positioned a little too far away from their mouth. The tone is confrontational, but I find the situation a bit awkward—unintentionally funny—so I decide to go downstairs to peek in on Sumac & Moor Mother in the Conzertzaal.

Self-reflexive post-internet performativity can be a compelling— voyueristic—experience, but once in her presence I find it hard to resist Moor Mother/Camae Ayewa’s charismatic pull, especially when combined with Sumac’s propulsive drudge metal force. Ayewa features in two more collaborations in this year’s festival—Immaculate Deception of History with Chicago (house) music producer Heirogylphic Being, and with the chamber-music ensemble, Cello Octet Amsterdam—showcasing her versatility as a musician. While Moor Mother is undeniably a talented and formidable figure, I suspect that she is sought after in Europe as an authentic voice who speaks truth to power. A less experienced artist might be intimidated by the Concertzaal, but when I enter Moor Mother commands the straggling audience on: “to the front motherfuckers.” So begins a scorching performance in which Moor Mother holds forth for “those who have come to seek the truth.” Having written about this combo before, it seems I switched off my journalistic brain to merge with the collective experience. Later I find that I’ve scrawled “submission” several times into my notebook.

When I make it back to PHYSIS, Ican Harem from Gabber Modus Operandi is pacing on a platform at the rear of the studio, chanting into a microphone and gradually rasing the energy levels in the room. I retreat to the shadowy perimeter to lean against the wall. I’ve still a long night ahead and I think it might be wise to take a rest. However, as Ican picks up the pace and when Kasimyn steps up to the decks, without a thought I find myself bouncing on my toes flinging my arms about in the air, and dancing crazily like everyone else in the room. It’s an abducted by audio moment, as PHYSIS shifts into rave mode. Ican keeps winding up the crowd punctuating his indecipherable flow with shrieks, then suddenly commands the music to stop. He asks the swirling crowd to come to ground and arrange themselves in a circle around him. He then leads us in a “chak-chak” chant, a parody of the famous Balinese Kecak performance, a tradition invented for tourists. I think of the demand for “authenticity” in the globalised music market-place and how Asian and Asian-diasporic artists work with and against their exoticisation. This is especially pronounced in the Netherlands which has a postcolonial relationship with the former “Dutch East Indies.” I mark this moment as a festival highlight before leaving for some other venues.

After experiencing new AV works from WaqWaq Kingdom featuring VJ Kalma (elaborately costumed eco-techno-ancestor-futurism) and Slikback featuring maltdisney & Tasya Friction (hard hybrid club sounds paired with an animated collage of bizarre images from the web) at PAARD, a former squat-cum-music venue, I venture out to Korzo Studio to catch the tail end of Speaker Music. Here researcher, writer, musician and cultural protagontist DeForrest Brown Jr sits on stage behind a laptop accompanied by a trumpeter whose name I never learn. Dense drum patterns fill the room while blown brass tones filter through. The square studio is packed tight with dancing bodies, and it does indeed feel like a subterrenean “post-Drexian” space. Dressed in black and wearing peaked caps, Speaker Music are rendered silhouettes before a glowing red background, giving off UR vibes. Suddenly the sound cuts out. The crowd seems unsure if this is intentional, until a high pitched siren becomes audible. With about ten minutes remaining in their scheduled slot, I decide that this a fitting and memorable end to the performance. Someone quips: “Speaker Music blows the speakers!” as I exit.

I walk a brisk but roundabout route back to Amare and arrive for the final minutes of PHYSIS. Japanese dubstep producer Goth-Trad is winding up his set and the room is throbbing. Tianzhuo Chen and the performers climb the platform to hug, bow and revel in an exhausted finale sing-along to Prince’s “Purple Rain”. A creature that looks to me like a crab or a cute heart with spider legs, inflates behind them as everyone snap pics and I toe the muddy edge of the trampled-over heart-shaped pool. And while PHYSIS comes to a shambolic and ecstatic close, it is not the end of my night and I have one more stop on my agenda.

LAAK club is a little further out from the centre, secreted away in a warehouse complex in what seems like a light industrial zone. I‘m here for Nono Gigsta, an elusive DJ and writer, who gained some attention after uploading their set from Freeroation 2024.

LAAK may well be one of my favourite venues. Its obscure entrance is down an alleyway and once inside I found myself in a kind of lobby. Clubs in the Netherlands often have lockers that one can stuff their winter coats into, but by the time I arrived these were all full and coats and scarves were piled up on all surfaces and squeezed into gaps. The first room I entered was a chill room. Its main light source was a video projector screening a POV rollercoaster video on the opposite wall. A set of decks was set up on a low table nearby and a DJ, propped up on cushions, was playing something that sounded like modulating sine tones on vinyl. Next to the decks was a large black mat where people sprawled out on matte black cushions, and beyond that, receeding into the warehouse shadows, were tiered benches.

The next room I entered was a tiny “toilet bar”. After squeezing through a bottle neck of dancers by the DJ booth inconvienently installed next to the door, I found a ladder and climbed up to small balcony overlooking the room. The DJ dropped reggaeton and from above, I estimated the room could hold about fifty people—maybe one hundred if they were willing to get tight. Slipping back out and gliding past the long bar I found the main room, and tried to enter. It was rammed full, visibility was foggy and the sound was amazing; full and round bass, warm mids and a little crispy on top. While the single strobe light above could have been a flickering fluro, Laak had clearly invested in the sound system. Here, Gigsta was playing a mid-tempo set, shifting through dubby hip-hop and “quack quack” dubstep switched up with tunes that might have been French trap. Interactions among the crowd were friendly, with a minimun of “techno bros”, all glad to pass some hours together in the club’s odd-shaped rooms. Fumbling about, I eventually followed some regulars who exited through a hidden door. Breathing in the crisp night air, I must have sleepwalked back to my accommodation before dawn.

Sunday 12 April

My first stiop was Grey Space in the Middle where Bangladeshi researcher and sound artist Avita Maheen hosted an edition of a South Asian community engagement platform, কাল্পনিক রেখা (Kalponik Rekha), with Aditya Surya Taruna, more commonly known as Kasimyn. Maheen gave a brief overview of her interests in metal, gangsta rap and the “middle class music cultures” of Dhaka in the early 2000s, attentive to shifts in sonic culture as a generation came online. Discussing the long-standing popularity of metal in Bangladesh and Indonesia and its overlaps with hip hop, noise and gamelan traditions they recalled the soundscapes of the places they grew up in, and the dominant frequencies of cities full of traffic and numerous mosques that regularly broadcast a call to prayer on tinny speakers. When Rekha mentioned that “the ambient noise of Dhaka is 120dB”, I was reminded of KMRU’s comment that, what struck him about Berllin after relocating from Nairobi, was the quietness of the city.

Kasimyn recounted an observation made after spending time among an international cohort gathered at Nyge Nyge Villa, Uganda. He said that in South Asia prominent mid-frequencies seem to activate dancers’ arms and hands, whereas in Africa it is bass that animates peoples feet, while the swing of Latin American rhythms goes straight for the hips and ass.

It is significant that Kasimyn also featured in several projects at Rewire. With Ican Harem as Gabber Modus Operandi they performed in PHYSIS and also produced music for the Australian dance company Chunky Move’s U>N>I>T>E>D (2025)—a distinctive costumed performance with props reminiscent of platform video games. Also in the festival was Kasimyn’s AV project Hulubalang, which addresses images generated with an AI trained on war photographs kept in Dutch colonial archives. Developed with Singaporean artist Brandon Tay by scraping images from European archives, they infer post-colonial modes of re-appropriation, historical re-mediation and the production of counter-institutional knowledge.

Following this discussion, many of us were anticiapting Aaron Dilloway performing for the second time in the festival. I had missed his performance the previous night at Grote Kerke, and when he took to the stage at PAARD, green and pink uplights made him a demonic character, well suited to his unorthodox, extreme electronics. While Dilloway has some prepared “instruments”, such as a chair with contact mics, I judged this performance to be improvised. He began with a series of fast manipulations that seemed to test the limits of the venue’s PA. I found a sweet spot in the room, and stood transfixed when the sound coalesced into a kind of rhythm, with the subs pumping at speed. When I peered around the person in front of me, I spied Dilloway hovering above a table of gear, convulsing as he rolled a contact mic around his mouth. Watching him perform, I glitched and the sound lost its grasp on me. Later, chatting with local artist Kim David Bots who had attended both of Dilloway’s performances, he described them as a cross between extreme music and absurdist physical theatre.

Watching Dilloway made me to realise that: “I’m here for the sound systems.” That is, I preferred to listen to how artists put sound systems to work rather than watch their performances. So, I decided to hang around PAARD, anticipating a performance from The Bug & Dis Fig. Rewire’s bold programming made it a tough choice between KMRU & Nick Verstand, debuting a live AV collaboration, and rapper billy woods of Armand Van Hammer performing with improvising ensemble ØKSE. Meanwhile, a queue had formed as punters hoping join Joshua Chuquimia Crampton the stage next door. I heard loud, saturated guitar riffage when I passed by. Reflecting on my decision I found myself pondering “sound boy black”— the uniform of Black militancy that Speaker Music evokes as compared to UK bass heads’ preference for bomber jackets and hoodies. When The Bug/Kevin Martin begins, I realise his urbanware offers just meagre protection from the sound system storm that he’s brewing with vinyl dubplates, delays and sweeping EQs.

Martin is not a DJ in the conventional sense of beat-matching and mixing. Rather he produces live extended reworkings of his music, expanding on dub sound system techniques and experimental noise and ambient explorations. He’s even brought his own sound system on stage, and his table is flanked by cabinets, pushed up front and mic’d up by sound man Goh Nakada, who also produces heavy dub as Gorgonn. I’ve never thought of the Bug as a visual experiernce, but today the lighting design accentuates the sound. A blue haze glows behind Martin as the set begins, expanding into a bright glare as the sound builds. Dis Fig/Felicia Chen appears from the shadows, skipping in and around the spotlight that marks her space on the other half of the stage. Showcasing songs from their 2020 collaboration In Blue, I hear traces of rock steady and lovers rock alongside textures that remind me of Pan Sonic’s more caustic moments, paced out with dramatic loud/soft volume switches. The Bug’s signature “primitive” drum machine patterns steadily pulse in the aftermath of delays and reverbs, “like a deep time bomb ticking”, I read back in my notes. Chen’s slight frame juxtaposes Martin’s brooding presence with a performance that seemed measured and oblique. Although, when the sound reached a crescendo, she did occasionally burst into full throttle screamo.

Returning in the afternoon to Amare, I wandered into an installation by Anaïs Lossouarn De Cœur En Choeurs (Hearts in Chorus, From Heart to Heart). In a video adjascent to the installation, Lossouarn explains how she had selected stones for their resonant properties, which are then carved and are suspended from the ceiling with copper cables. The cables conduct heartbeat recordings of people listening to the same melody, which can be felt when one grasps the stone. Tones also resonate around the room and I watch attendees standing transfixed between these subtle interacting frequencies. A larger stone sits in the middle of the space, with a microphone placed next to it. A bowl of water remains from Lossouarn’s earlier performance, which I have missed. I’m sure that this would have been the kind of (elemental) rock music I would enjoy.

I knew nothing about Civilistjävel! & Mayssa Jallad, and I entered Lutherse Kerke on a whim after leaving Amare’s Concertzaal following Einstürzende Neubauten’s first song. While Neubauten were undoubtably a highlight for many, I’ve learned to trust my instinct at festivals such as Rewire—or perhaps trust its thoughtful curation. If I’m not feeling it, there is most certainly something else worth attending.

Civilistjävel!, which translates as “civilian bastard”, is the moniker of Swedish ambient music producer and minimal composer Tomas Bodén. Mayssa Jallad is a Beirut-based bilingual singer-songwriter and urban researcher. Her 2023 album, Marjaa: The Battle of the Hotels, was based on her Master’s research into a five month long conflict fought within Beirut’s luxury hotel district in 1975—“in which militias invaded skyscrapers”—at the cusp of the Lebanese civil war. According to the album’s sleeve notes, this was “the world’s first high-rise urban battle” and Jallad embodies the architecture in song to exhume a history not taught to a post-war generation. Last year, Civilistjävel! released a re-working of the albums’ stems in a vapourous dub-techno style: Marjaa: The Battle of the Hotels (Versions). Tonight is their world premiere performance.

I settle into a spot on a wooden pew and the audience quietens as Civilistjävel! begins the concert with long notes on organ and electronics. Jallad joins after the opener, and a palpable emotion permeates the room. Even if we’re not so good with Lebanese history, we are aware of the IDF’s recent operations there. The so-called “Black Wednesday” airstrikes occurred just days before on 8 April, hitting targets in Beirut and killing over 300 people.

Jallad straps on a hollow-bodied electric guitar for the next song, and as it progresses Civilistjävel! builds on her chords with delays and perhaps samples. The music is moving, yet executed with a kind of austerity or discipline that somehow contains the sorrow, anxiety, anger…. At the end of the final song Bodén’s electronic sequences seem to flutter up through the pipe-organ. Invoking the Hague as the seat of the International Criminal Court, this closing concert was like a collective mediation on violence and injustice. Before leaving the stage Jallad’s voice broke when she uttered: “Free Lebanon, Free Palestine”, closing a poignant concert, and having the last word at this year’s festival.