Thundercat – Distracted (Brainfeeder)

“Got me looking like a fool, just to get some of your attention” sounds all too familiar in this age characterised by an inability to focus on what matters. That doesn’t stop Stephen Bruner from rewarding those who find it within themselves to truly listen.

With Distracted, Thundercat channels his phantasmagoric jazz fusion into an album that (ironically) feels like his most focused yet. It’s no Drunk – where slurred existential questions coagulated into a late-night masterpiece – but the dizzying funk remains as addictive as ever.

With a subterranean groove where airy bass meets scattered snares and hi-hats, Greg Kurstin-produced opener “Candlelight” finds Bruner pondering death through the lens of a melting candle stick. Much of the album’s production can be credited to Kurstin and his knack for soundscapes; “Candlelight” evolves from lyrical reflections on mortality into a purely instrumental, sorcerous jazz-funk journey. This transformation also reflects a conscious evolution in Thundercat’s songwriting; Distracted is more whimsical celebration of life than cosmic meditation on death.

Take “She Knows Too Much”, a funky ride that finds the late Mac Miller featured over a timeless groove. Thundercat’s rich falsetto perfectly compliments Mac’s laid-back come-hithers (“If you don’t know me / You don’t know enough”), with plenty musical eccentricity in its driving bassline and colorful horn flourishes. It all has the air of a spontaneous moment of friendship captured in music.

Like much of the bassist’s discography, the EP is playfully offbeat. “Anakin Learns His Fate” begins with an infectious groove which pivots into an outro that brings to mind the soft, sultry jazz of 2020’s It Is What It Is. But where that album captured existential dread with these lo-fi sounds, Distracted displays a calm acceptance amidst constant change.

In fact, the most transportative moments occur when Bruner chooses to strip down rather than opt for maximalist psych-funk. You can step back into the lush era of sweet 60s sunshine pop with “What Is Left To Say”. Prime material for a dreary winter night, “You Left Me Without Saying Goodbye”’s chilly, reverbed chords provide a hazy foundation for the musician’s distinctly modern existential crises.

“Maybe I should start an OnlyFans and show some feet”, he wonders, a fitting conclusion to an album that leaves Bruner – like many of us – unable to describe the human condition besides asserting that we’re all, always… distracted.