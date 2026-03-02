Simo Cell & Abdullah Miniawy – Dying Is The Internet (Dekmantel UFO)

Dying Is the Internet is the second collaborative release from two prodigious talents shaping experimental club culture in Europe. Released as part of the Dutch festival Dekmantel’s UFO series, that showcases “ranky darkwave funk and industrial textures, jagged body music”, it is a considerable evolution of Simo Cell & Abdullah Miniawy’s 2020 release Kill Me Or Negotiate (Brothers From Different Mothers).

Abdullah Miniawy is a prolific artist. A vocalist, trumpeter, poet and video game designer, Miniawy became famous as the young voice of the Egyptian revolution, 2012, and his words richocheted across the “Arab Spring.” After relocating to Paris in 2016, he has pursued a dizzying array of projects and collaborations spanning jazz, electronic music and composition alongside acting in films and publishing a book of poetry. I was impressed by his performance at CTM festival 2025. Simo Cell is a much sort-after DJ, lauded producer and TemeT label boss. Raised in Nantes, France, he is notable as the first foreign artist to release on Bristol’s Livity Sound in 2015, making a mark on the UK’s notoriously insular bass scenes. He is in demand as a DJ on major festival circuits across Europe, East Asia and the US, with a reputation for rollercoaster genre twistng sets. In recent years, he has been performing his own productions live.

In the press kit Cell discloses that “dying is the internet” is a mantra about “how the internet lost its soul” as it became “less about sharing ideas and more about surviving in a digital business ecosystem.” While Miniawy describes the album as “a playful prophecy about the triggers of a new global revolution.” While I do not understand Miniawy’s Arabic lyrics, I gather it touches on themes of digital fatigue and dissolution with club culture and brings to my mind notions of doomscrolling, short attention spans and information overwhelm.

For much of the album Miniawy’s trumpet and fluttering vocals are shaped with Auto-Tune, which Cell underscores with crunchy but finely detailed bass forward productions. The opening track, “I See the Stadium” features Kenyan horrorcore personality Lord Spikeheart. Delirious voices, whispers and grunts set the scene. Iinterlocking with Miniawy’s “cybernetic” voice they come into a half-step groove. Snares, and sticks skip up the tempo as Miniawy cries something that sounds like: “melody, melody”, while Spikeheart’s gasps and wheezes fill out the space. “Be my guest?” he intones, personifiying some kind of internet nasty.

During “Pixelated”, Miniawy progressively stretches out autotuned notes that spill over Cell’s glitchy trap beats and choppy stabs, underpinned by molten bass mutations and machinic kicks. Towards the end of the song, Miniawy’s slippery vocals remind me of a meme circa 2010 of Auto-Tune applied to a recording of a crying baby.

Dubbed out roots reggae horns annouce “Reels in 360”. They wash over lagging high-hats, as reversed bass sweeps make a woozy, discombobulating low end. Again, Miniawy’s vocals are striking in the mix, counterpointed with screwed adlibs and horns tweaked to the highs. “Tear Chime” propels the horns further out into space jazz. Layered up and blurred out, the brass streaks over swelling pads and restless bass. A bowed saw synth, shifts the tension, as a kind of agitated interlude, before “The Dala Effect” drops a bass pulse under Miniawy’s melodic tenor, repeating a phrase in Arabic. The song switches up with whipping percussion that punch through the decaying delays of Miniawy’s voce; skipping rhythms punctuated with percussive raw noise.

The first single from the album, “Living Emojis” stands out for its complex handclapped rhythms that are phrased against staggered muted kicks. Offset by muffled distortion, Miniaway’s tenor richochets around the mix until the (deconstructed) whole collapses into a steady beat.

Dubbed out horns return for “Travelling in BBC”. Modulated with helicopter sounds, they distort and become distressed. The unsettling low end is on the cusp of feeding back; reigned in while they push steadily towards an overdriven afterburn.

“Lalalala” Miniawy playfully scats over stuttering log drums that start up the closing track, “Easing the Hearts”. While the drums do tease, the song pivots away from any suggestion of rolling amapiano. After Miniawy’s short bursts of “Ha!”, voice and percussion interlock into a fidgeting groove, as pads swell and arpeggios climb, before it all comes to abrupt halt.

Dying Is The Internet is a confident and accomplished achievement. A concise long-player, its eight songs last a little over 35 minutes. At times it feels loose and improvised as it shifts through moods, textures and tempos, while sidestepping extended jams and k-hole introspection to resolve into an intriguing, cohesive whole. Undoubtably, there is more to say about Miniawy’s lyrics, which are impenetrable for me and meld seamlessly into Cell’s assured productions. A strange, mutable hybrid, Dying Is The Internet makes itself avaible for multiple, refracted readings especially for those attuned to the artists’ histories and subtle inflections.