Rafael Anton Irisarri @ Casa Montjuïc (BCN) 14th of February 2026

A couple weeks ago we caught Rafael Anton Irisarri in a sold out show in Barcelona.

Closing a tour around Budapest, Vienna and the Basque Country with his latest album, and a performance with Abul Mogard at the Athens Conservatoire, his concert in the Catalan capital took place in Casa Montjuïc, a venue that’s been growing steadily and expanding its horizons this year.

In his return to this intimate scenario, where last year he presented Façadisms, he offered his latest album, Points of Inaccessibility, a well-crafted LP whose origin material comes from a collaboration with visual artist Jaco Schilp during a residency at a former psychiatric prison in Utrecht. Irisarri has been exploring vast depths of oceanic space-reverb for a long time, and his many years of expertise make for a rich live performance where it’s all about listening.

With a delicate intro, a crystal-clear bowed guitar opens for ‘Faded Ghosts of Clouds’, and a dialogue between two harmonic parts began, slowly forming a rising melodic loop. There’s a stronger presence of a distortion during the second half of this and the palindromic ‘Breaking The Unison’, with drones that swirl and scatter through the compositions. Cathartic, with a shoegazy resonance, it reminded us of composers like Vidna Obmana or some eras of Asmus Tietchens, with even more depth. It made us think of snowstorms, and multiple speeds, like watching a snowstorm through a window. It all seemed to be happening very fast at a first glance. But it’s a matter of pausing for a moment and focusing our sight so that the snowflakes also seem to stop. They can go in many directions. Some, at times, go upwards, floating in the air. In the background, the wind keeps blowing steadily, and the snowflakes that we see upfront don’t last long. They disappear quickly, like memories.

‘Signals From A Distant Afterglow’ has field recordings of chirping birds at the beginning, premonitory of a contrast with the origin of Points Of Inaccessibility. Here Irisarri is levitating, he went to the Garden of Eden to pick some fruit and came back with this luminous indulgence, joined by an inspired Karen Vogt whose voice shines from within, frail and with a raw intention, wearing her heart on her sleeve.

‘Memory Strands’ felt detaching, dissociative and full of thick textures, the Irisarri trademark of sound that goes from musical gestures on his guitar to his forking paths of pedals and effects generating an immense, flowing canvas of transformative capabilities. A myriad of sonic details rooted in his obsession with how resonant frequencies behave around a room, and inside ourselves.

After an intense performance of Points Of Inaccesibility that lasted longer than the album, there was an encore with a version of ‘Empire Systems’, piece from his recently reissued work A Fragile Geography, and it was the cherry on top of the concert, reaching a zenith of emotional depth with its grandiose crescendos.

Rafael Anton Irisarri is back in Europe this Spring, including a residency with a four piece ensemble in Berlin, an audiovisual experience at the Prague Planetarium, and more.

Photo by Iulia Alexandra Magheru

Points of Inaccessibility is out now via Black Knoll Editions. You can find it here.