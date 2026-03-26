Meredith Monk: MaerzMusik – Berliner Festspiele – 21st of March 2026

At her concert at the Berliner Festspiele, within the MaerzMusik series—a festival centered on contemporary music and hybrid formats that brings together a wide variety of projects focused on sound and its multiple practices—Meredith Monk, accompanied by her vocal ensemble composed of Katie Geissinger and Allison Sniffin, presented a program covering her extensive career. It was a primarily vocal concert, with brief instrumental interventions on piano, synthesizers, and violin.

From her early explorations in Songs from the Hill to her most recent works, selections from Cellular Songs (2018) and the now iconic Gotham Lullaby (1975), the pieces emerged not merely as compositions, but as spaces of expanded listening: minimalist pieces that open interstices between language and pure sound, onomatopoeia and vocal articulation. Built on repetitions and isochronous rhythms, we can perceive influences from the vocal traditions of the Inuit communities (Canada), whose vocal winter games generate almost mathematical patterns through breathing, glottal movement, and guttural sounds.

Monk—alongside figures such as Joan La Barbara and Demetrio Stratos—stands as one of the great pioneers of extended vocal techniques, expanding the possibilities of the voice and the vocal apparatus into largely uncharted territories where the musical, the corporeal, and the ritual converge. Despite working with minimal resources and an apparent economy of means, Monk’s music displays a radical singularity: it does not simplify, but condenses. In this reduction, a distinct and almost inaugural language emerges—one that opens an expressive territory previously unexplored.

Her vocal mastery became evident in pieces such as Hips Dance, described by the artist as “a duet for a single voice,” employing articulations and overtone techniques found in Mongolian throat singing, transforming the voice (a monophonic instrument) into a polyphony.

Between pieces, the singer spoke and exchanged with the audience (something quite unusual in contexts where absolute silence prevails outside the music), disrupting the solemn and rigid format of academic music. She described meanings, sources of inspiration, and the contexts in which the works were created. Although in many cases the pieces felt abstract and lack of text, they evoked everything from deep emotional states to “the landscape of New Mexico.”

Monk takes contemporary music to a whole new territory, breaking with convention and formalism; one might say she carries an almost “pop star” aura about her, and her legacy and influence on artists like Björk during her “Vespertine” era are clear. As such, you could find a merchandise table selling T-shirts and caps bearing her name.

Throughout the performance, Monk and her ensemble moved across the stage with minimal choreography, exploring the relationship between body, voice, and space. Movement does not illustrate the music, but extends it: every gesture, every breath, every sound seems to arise from the same sensitive matrix. The stage becomes a living organism, where experimentation is not an act of rupture, but a practice of deep listening.

The concert also included pieces connected to her time in Berlín in the 1980s, when “the Wall was up,” resonating with the local audience on a subtle affective and political level. The concert closed with the celebrated Happy Woman, almost a manifesto of women’s empowerment in our time.

Photo credit Meredith Monk in Concert MM2026, Blake, Camille / Assets #111806 Berliner Festspiele