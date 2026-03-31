Ellen Fullman – JACK Quartet: Energy Archive 4 @ MaerzMusik – St. Elisabeth-Kirche (Berlin)  23rd of March 2026

Can an instrument be 20 meters long, weigh 900 grams, and be played solely by the touch of the fingertips? Although the imagination might cast doubt on it, Ellen Fullman says it can.

The composer, performer, and experimental luthier from Memphis, the land of country and blues, has created an instrument that defies categories and formats, exploring tunings and experimenting with the resonance of spaces through her performative installations, which evoke the sounds of the French spectral school of composers such as Gérard Grisey, Tristan Murail, and Eliane Radigue herself, while engaging with more contemporary, non-academic genres such as ambient and drone music.

The Long String Instrument emerged from Fullman’s experiments during her fine arts studies, influenced by Alvin Lucier and his Music on a Long Thin Wire.

Its method of activation was discovered—like so many groundbreaking innovations in human history—by accident, when Fullman was walking through her studio and accidentally rubbed her clothes against the taut strings.

At the MaerzMusik festival, Fullman was accompanied by the masterful JACK Quartet, the string ensemble blending into the sonic background, built upon the spectral texture of the Long String Instrument, contributing a melodic component that dissolved into that vibrating mass.

Ellen Fullman presented her instrument to a spellbound audience, immersed in a sensory experience—both aural and visual—on a spring evening in Berlin.

In St. Elisabeth Church, with its front columns marked by bullet holes from World War II, the instrument—omnipresent—bursts in and traverses the space from end to end, generating curiosity and tension among the attendees, who move cautiously for fear of stumbling over the nearly invisible instrument.

The concert has no printed program; the sections follow one another, separated by brief silences. Ellen Fullman’s face remains impassive, sustained by a state of absolute concentration.

Her fingertips activate two or three strings per hand, while the rest seem to vibrate in sympathy, as if the entire instrument were breathing. Fullman moves across it, advancing and retreating along its length with a rhythm that gradually accelerates.

At the front end, a score; on the floor, marks numbered up to 14, regular intervals suggesting a measure of space. Rarely does the performer reach the end of the strings, which are on the church altar, where a system of metal balances seems to hold, or tension, the tuning.

Although the Long String Instrument is a purely acoustic instrument, its sound could be mistaken for that of a synthesizer, even though it produces deeply organic harmonies and dissonances. The string quartet introduces a second sonic layer, expanding the spatial perception of the work.

The first silence occurs at approximately 35 minutes, giving way to a second movement in which a change in key is perceptible. With a character reminiscent of an allegro, the JACK Quartet resonates in a cantabile, while Ellen Fullman accelerates her movement across the instrument.

After a third silence, a brief transition opens up into what could be interpreted as a fourth movement, where dissonance reappears and the dynamics intensify. The quartet adds tension through clusters of pizzicati, leading into a fifth movement that brings the concert to a close.

Fullman’s music invited those of us in attendance to shed the weight of our bodies, abolishing the gravitational pole to be suspended by a vibrational whole. As if a soft, porous-skinned hand were caressing our spine, pausing the natural course of things for 60 minutes.

Photo credit Berliner Festspiele -Fabian Schellhorn