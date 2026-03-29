Asteroid Ekosystem – Sounds Have Dreams

Nothing makes me happier than saying I don’t know what this is. I’ve seen them live, enjoyed their previous live album Live at The Great Club, even spoken to them, and if anything its made them even more difficult to pin down. Just when you think you know what’s going on the next track appears and it feels somehow alien to what preceded it, yet it’s also distinctively Asteroid Ekosystem. I’m not sure how they do it – but more people should be trying.

Australian band Asteroid Ekosystem are one of those unique fusions of musical influences that defy all connection to the term and seem to move somewhere beyond. A quartet of pianist Alister Spence, bassist Lloyd Swanton (The Necks), and drummer Toby Hall (The Catholics / Mike Nock), who have all played together for years in the Alister Spence Trio, they’re joined by legendary guitarist and songwriter Ed Kuepper (The Saints/The Aints!/Laughing Clowns). So on paper it’s jazz meets rock, a collision of traditions but even a cursory listen will quickly suggest so much more – and there’s no collision happening.

Probably what I like most about this music is that this isn’t some kind of knowing nostalgia trip, like now they’re doing their cocktail lounge bit, or jazz fusion shtick. Rather it all comes out sincere, non referential, not neatly ordered, quite bastardised, where bits of everything are hanging out, and you’re not entirely clear the whole band got the same memo – yet their musicianship manages to keep it all together. This is what improvisation is for. Yet its also why its so great having people in the band with such different baggage. Their diverse experiences can’t help but come out when you’re searching.

Yet it’s also beautiful and sweet. It will coalesce into a gorgeous groove, and you’ll be seduced into some kind of 4/4 bliss, before they kick things off into the outer reaches of what music can be. The question seems to be if you have the skills, why not seduce? This is the most egoless music you could come across. It’s a democracy, nothing stands out, or is pushed forward, even the incredible musicianship is subservient to tune.

Sounds Have Dreams is their 3rd album and I can hear aspects of jazz, soundtrack music, rock music, wait, I promised myself I wouldn’t do this – Asteroid Ekosystem is not an ingredients list of musical genres, it’s a little more evolved than that. The genres are there, but its all been put into a cocktails mixer, shaken up, and poured out, all totally integrated. Sometimes it’s beautiful, at others it’s unnerving, but its always sincere, and always pushing the envelope.

Sounds Have Dreams is a mix of improvised and composed music, though the composed elements stem from improvisation. Spence has stated that he took sounds and musical phrases that Kuepper played during a session in 2024 and composed pieces and ideas for improvisation around them, which is probably why it sounds so not improvised. The use of dynamics, the restraint and power is particularly striking, the band splitting into duo and then reforming into quartet with ease.

It’s probably some of the most forward thinking music this country is currently creating. There’s a confidence each player has not only in their own musicianship, but more importantly in each other. They’re going to land this plane, no matter where it goes, and they’re going to land it where they want to.

Amazing.