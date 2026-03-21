Adrian Sherwood @ La Nau (BCN) – 28th of February 2026

We were lucky enough to witness Adrian Sherwood present his ‘Live Dub Sessions’ at an intimate venue in the Poblenou district of Barcelona. This was towards the beginning of his most extensive tour to date, previous to his first solo tour in North America and a forthcoming visit to Australia in June.

Adrian Sherwood’s career is remarkable, a prominent figure in the universe that he’s been contributing to since 1979, he’s an essential piece in the expansion and sophistication of dub music, and a very relevant nexus of artists around the globe with On-U Sound, one of our Holy Grails of this vast genre rooted in embracing different cultures. In recent times he’s been more prolific than ever, with the release of his EP ‘The Grand Designer’ and ‘The Collapse Of Everything’, his fourth solo studio album -first one since 2012- featuring collaborations with Brian Eno, Gaudi, and Living Colour’s Doug Wimbish among others. There’s also ‘Barbican Heights’, his album with African Head Charge, the legendary project led by Ghanaian percussionist Bonjo Iyabinghi Noah in which Sherwood also weighs in, and Speakers Corner Quartet. They performed at the Barbican Centre in London back in February, celebrating Sherwood’s first live band concert. Besides all of this, On-U Sound remained busy as usual, with 4 reissues of the quintessential Dub Syndicate being just the tip of the iceberg.

We had a glimpse of Sherwood’s live performance during his brief set at Sónar last year, as a last-minute addition and still bringing his full setup, wearing a Palestine t-shirt and condensing decades of dub history mixed with a superb sense for spinning at an afternoon gig outdoors. But this was different, a full show over an hour and a half, equipped with a multitrack and studio gear, mixing everything live, bringing his audio engineer and managing to reach that stage where the bass hits you smoothly on the chest, with all sorts of frequencies stimulating our bodies; from that moment -about 30 minutes in- it was a sublime journey through Sherwood -and therefore, dub-’s history. Beginning with elongated grooves and a lot of percussive details, it was a smooth ride filled with brass, throbbing basslines, vibes that were slowed down at times, or effervescent with a deconstructed edge. There were visuals by long time collaborator Peter Harris, who’s in charge of the artwork of Sherwood’s latest album, and we had similar subversive themes and eclectic imagery here, with a pictorial history of On-U Sound on the screen.

With sound epiphanies all around, either with Horace Andy or Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, killer bass here and there, new works with Nightmares On Wax and a celebratory atmosphere where everyone was thrilled due to such vibrant quality coming out of the speakers, all throughout with a refined music selection across a wide range of genres. Some of our picks were his ‘Reset In Dub’ versions of Sonic Boom & Panda Bear, Horace Andy & Daddy Freddy’s collab on On U-Sound, and ‘Body Roll’ from Sherwood’s latest album, with Alex White on flute, Mark Bandola on guitar, Doug Wimbish on bass and Keith LeBlanc on drums. There were mellow 70’s poppy vibes close to the end -including a ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ cover-, and a glorious ending with a version of Bowie’s Space Oddity. We should look towards dub more often.

Adrian Sherwood is coming to Australia in June, playing at the Oxford Art Factory in Sydney on the 2nd, and at Max Watt’s as part of Rising in Melbourne on the 5th.

Article co-written with A. Sixta