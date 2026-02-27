Temporal Totality: The Magical Vibrating World of Éliane Radigue (1932–2026)

French composer Éliane Radigue passed away on the 23rd of February 2026 in Paris, at 94 years of age. Just the day before, I was sitting on the balcony of my home with friends, listening to the Feedback Works 2LP set we reminded ourselves of the effect her music could have on listeners. It is now a reminder of how fortunate we are to have the incredible legacy Radigue leaves in both recorded and live music. If you are yet to discover these extraordinary works, I envy the joy that awaits you. I remember my first discovery like it was yesterday; it took my breath away and changed the way I experienced music in time forever.

Radigue’s well-deserved recognition came late, and failing health sadly prohibited attendance at the many premieres of her acoustic pieces in the last 15 years of her life. Despite composing many more acoustic than electronic works in her life, she is oddly most often championed for the latter, Her story is an unusual one for a composer in some ways, but not for a female composer: career breaks for caring duties (1958-67), life as an ‘artist’s wife’, tragedy (her son’s death in 1989), belittlement and invisibility.

Radigue studied composition, piano and harp at the Nice Conservatory. In the 1950s she became an intern at the Studio d’Essai de la Radiodiffusion Nationale with Pierre Schaeffer and Pierre Henry after hearing their musique concretè on the radio. This period was a springboard for her own very personal and stunningly transcendent electronic music practice, which began with what she called ‘sound propositions’ in the early 1960s (see Chess Game [1964]), morphing into tape feedback experiments in the 1970s (see the self-released Vice – Versa, Etc… [1970]).

Her tape piece Opus 17 (also from 1970) opens with a recorded Frédéric Chopin piano sample that is looped and degraded over nineteen minutes, a process she called ‘electronising erosion’. This is similar to the process used by Alvin Lucier in I am Sitting In A Room (1969), before they had met or heard each other’s work. From the early 1970s until 2000, Radigue composed electronic music using an ARP2500 modular synthesiser that she nicknamed Jules (see Ψ 847 [1973]). She was introduced to the synthesiser during a trip to the USA, on this occasion to NYU in 1970. The hypnotic Chry-ptus (1971) was composed on a Buchla modular there, exemplifying Radigue’s transition from tape to synthesisers. It was in the USA that she met other composers such as Philip Glass, James Tenney, Laurie Speigel, Alvin Lucier, Rhys Chatham, Robert Ashley, who firmly validated her practice.

With these tools, Radigue explored her concept of music as vibration in time, and examined the diffusion of electronic music in space. She always chose speaker configurations by ear, infuriating sound technicians with her preference for pointing speakers towards the walls to diffuse the sound, so you could hear ’everything, everywhere’. She devoted herself to Tibetan Buddhism in 1974, an influence best exemplified in her three-hour work Trilogie de la Mort (1998). In the early 2000s, she turned to instrumental music, beginning with a work for bassist and composer Kasper Toeplitz in Paris, Elemental II (2001), also performed by laptop ensemble Lappetites. Radigue then dedicated herself to composing for acoustic instruments, starting with Naldjorlak (2005-2011), often reflecting on how she had finally found a way of realising the sounds she had always hoped for. A series of 27 solos under the title OCCAM followed, starting with OCCAM I for harpist Rhodri Davies in 2011, just before her eightieth birthday. The title comes from Occam’s Razor, a philosophical principle of the simplest explanation or path. An extraordinary array of works followed in what became an extremely productive and prolific period that included large-scale works such as OCCAM OCEAN II (2019). Works were premiered in high-profile venues and festivals around the world, and recordings of many of her earlier electronic works were released, establishing Radigue’s international profile. She received a range of awards recognising her electronic music, amongst them the Ars Electronic Golden Nica Award (2006) and the Quartz Electronic Music Prize (2011). Radigue appeared in the film Sisters with Transistors (2021, dir. Lisa Rovner), and her work began to be discussed at length in books and academic articles.

These two timbral fields in Radigue’s music—electronic and acoustic—are linked in extraordinary and surprising ways. The acoustic works would be impossible without the twenty-odd electronic works that preceded them—they never required notation (though she did make some sketches) or rules of harmony to evolve. Yet the harmonic spectrum¬—the range of individual pitches that make up a complex sound—was her focus. In acoustic music, this involved drawing out overtones, partials and other sounds often considered extraneous noise. This brought something fresh to her acoustic works, and led me to commission a work for my six-piece ensemble, Decibel, in 2016. OCCAM HEXA II was co-authored by her frequent collaborator, performer, composer and friend Carol Robinson, who came to Perth, Western Australia to realise the world premiere. Alongside other Radigue works we programmed, this was the first live performance of her music in Australia. This was followed by a solo work for bass and alto flute, OCCAM XXIV (2018), and a flute and cello work, OCCAM RIVER XXIV, commenced with Australian cellist Judith Hamman in 2019; sadly this remains unfinished. If you’d like to take a deep dive into Radigue’s compositional processes, I’ve written about my experience of making these pieces here and here, and interviewed composer Lionel Marchetti about his experiences spatialising Radigue’s early electronic works in performance here.

Perhaps Radigue never departed from electronics. Although she worked with instrumental performers to create the most recent sounds from her imagination, the foundation remained in those early days of creating feedback on modular synthesisers. The introduction of filters slowly and delicately, seeking shimmering, streaming feedback effects, finding the air, the slow, unfolding pace, the textural detail that morphs so slowly that the listener’s experience of time seems suspended—these are all present in the live acoustic works. Radigue’s method of imparting these works to performers was unique too, communicating to each performer in person in what she called the oldest mode of transmission—speaking—at her home, over numerous meetings: talking, playing, listening, imagining, drawing, sensing. It was a very private, personal way to impart and learn a new piece of music; this then extended beyond the meetings into personal performer practice before the premiere. This method was also intended to be a technique for passing works performer to performer, the next important phase of Radigue’s legacy, throughout what is now her ‘eternal present.’

Radigue called performers of her music her ‘musketeers’. Being far away from these collaborators in Europe, with whom I feel a bond I appreciate deeply, is a distance I am experiencing acutely now. And while Éliane’s music will always be a bridge, we have lost an incredible spirit, imagination, generosity, intelligence and friend.

Éliane Radigue is survived by daughters Marion (b. 1951) and Anne (b. 1953), and her musketeers worldwide.

Cat Hope, 26 February 2026

[1] Radigue in Eckhardt, J. (ed) (2019). Éliane Radigue: Intemediary Spaces. Umland Editions. p.120.

[2] ‘Éliane lives in an eternal present, one could almost say’. Emmanuel Holterbach, notes in The Feedback Works (1969-70). LP, Alma Marghen, 2012.

Recommended Listening

Feedback Works (1969-70) https://elianeradigue.bandcamp.com/album/feedback-works-1969-1970

Adnos (1974-1982) https://xirecords.bandcamp.com/album/trilogie-de-la-mort

Nadjorlak I, II, III (2008-9) https://www.soundohm.com/product/naldjorlak-i-ii-iii-3cd-b

OCCAM HEXA II (2016) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZmgr0jw6qk

OCCAM XXV (2018) https://organreframed.bandcamp.com/album/occam-xxv-2

Acknowledgements

The commissioning of OCCAM HEXA II was supported by the Western Australian Government in 2014. Decibel is Cat Hope, Tristen Parr, Lindsay Vickery, Aaron Wyatt, Stuart James and Louise Devenish. OCCAM XX IV was commissioned by Room40 and Carriageworks (NSW). Thank you to Dr Lisa MacKinney for her editing assistance.