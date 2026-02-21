Nathan Fake: “It confused a lot of people.”

Nathan Fake might not be a household name like Fred Again or Four Tet, artists often credited with helping to define the current electronic landscape, but his contribution runs deep. Over the past two decades, he has shaped the UK’s ambient and electro terrain, particularly from his roots in the North of England.

As one of the early voices on James Holden’s Border Community label, Fake developed a distinctive, emotionally resonant sound. His 2006 debut, Drowning in a Sea of Love, featuring the now-seminal single The Sky Was Pink, established him as an outlier in the techno world. It was not the album people expected.

“It kind of took my career on a weird path because I could have gone down the sort of club music path, and I have,” Fake reflects. “But at that point, it was my first album, I said, all right, this is what you’re making. And it confused a lot of people.”

He elaborates: “People expected something shoegaze-inspired, based on my earlier tracks. Instead, they got something quite different.”

Now, twenty years later, Evaporator marks a return, not in style, but in spirit. Released via European label InFiné, the new album follows 2023’s Crystal Visions, a more club-driven project from Fake’s own imprint: Cambria Instruments. It can be argued that Evaporator shares ambient qualities with Drowning, it opens up and occupies new space.

When asked to compare the two ambient-led records, Fake muses for a moment and delivers his answer a little reluctantly.

“It sounds lighter than Drowning in a Sea of Love and is musically more adventurous, I would say. Drowning is a lot more introspective, Evaporator is very jolly, and it also has some really good melodies in it, I think.”

This latest work was sparked by an unusually warm summer in 2024. Fake, who lives just outside of his childhood home town of Norwich, found himself drawn back to making immersive, flowing music.

“I suppose it is because it’s more of a brighter time of year, subconsciously it is quite inspiring. And I live in quite a sort of rural place really, so it’s quite nice at that time of year.”

“Whenever there’s a heat wave in the summer, I always end up making stuff, even though it’s harder to work in the heat. Heat by British standards anyway,” he quips. “I manage to feel my most creative.”

Evaporator is Fake’s idea of “airy day- time music”, with each track a different barometer reading across the album’s varying atmospheres. “It’s not overtly confrontational electronic club music,” states Fake. “It’s quite pleasant, it’s accessible.”

A number of unique production quirks supported Fake’s creation of this summer-imbibed, bright body of work. For example Fake’s, Digital Audio Workstation of choice, Cubase VST5, is a version of the software most producers have long abandoned. But for him, it’s more than just a DAW.

“I used to feel ashamed of using such old software, and then I kind of had an epiphany, that’s just how I work,” he says. “I believe I’m autistic, and I rely on Cubase out of necessity, I think. A friend pointed out that Cubase is my instrument. That’s just how I play. I’m very fond of these old tools, and I get the most joy out of them. I’ve incorporated new technology too, but that’s still central to my process.”

While his continued use of Cubase reflects a firm creative conviction, a refusal to follow trends for their own sake, when it comes to collaboration, Fake opted to choose a playful path marked by creative exchanges with friends which allowed room for his ‘musical heroes’ to shine too.

Orbiting Meadows, co-produced with longtime friend, Border Community label-mate and musical influence Clark, was built around a detuned piano Clark had in his possession. The title for this track is taken from an episode of Futurama, where Orbiting Meadows is the name of a space cemetery. “I thought it was a really funny and at the same time austere track title,” Fake laughs mischievously, nodding to the light-hearted energy that this song has injected in it.

Another contribution Baltasound, comes from Dextro (Ewan Mackenzie) which emerged after a casual post-pub session in Mackenzie’s hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne. The collaboration blends rhythm and texture, building toward a subtle, percussive crescendo within the album’s landscape – synonymous with the drum and drone stylings of Mackenzie’s Dextro project.

Evaporator is also shaped by live sets and performance. Fake has come to approach the studio as an extension of the stage, often building arrangements in one take and refining them through live sets, a technique he initially saw modelled by seminal UK acts like Orbital during their on-stage shows. By blending live software like Ableton with the familiar confines of Cubase, he builds tension-driven, dance-oriented tracks with greater immediacy.

“I enjoy playing live so much, it’s such a big part of what I do. When I perform something live, I often end up changing the arrangement right there, and those versions tend to be more intricate and satisfying. I started treating the studio process a bit like a live set, writing and arranging the track in some instances in one take, and recording it as-is.”

Now, with InFiné supporting the release, Fake is set to return to the cities where his music first found its footing. Sold-out club shows at venues including, Berghain’s smaller room late last year marked his return, with tour dates across The Continent already underway in 2026, the Americas, and potentially Asia and Australia are also on Fake’s wish-list for his next chapter, but for now he’s feeling content with what is on his slate.

“InFiné are a pretty revered label, and it’s nice to be in the sort of mainland Europe kind of scene because I’ve always had a special connection with France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Italy. They’re the places where I started playing first. They’ve all had a real connection for me, and it’s been a long time now, so those places are really dear to my heart.”

When Cyclic asks what new music direction is on the horizon for Nathan Fake, he pauses.

“I am working on tracks. I’m sort of putting together like an EP to come out after the album, after Evaporator, because I wanted to do an EP of sort of more banging stuff, if you like. Evaporator is quite gentle. So I want to do something that sort of counters that.”

As ever, Fake continues to follow his instincts, and wherever they lead next, it’s unlikely to be predictable.

Evaporator is out now via InFiné. You can find it here.