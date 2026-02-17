Nathan Fake – Evaporator [InFiné ]

Twenty years after Drowning in a Sea of Love introduced Nathan Fake’s emotive, ambient-electronic palette to a wider audience, Evaporator finds the Norfolk-based producer in reflective but adventurous form. Released via Berlin’s InFiné, the album does not revisit the past so much as reframe it. It feels warmer, freer, and often surprising in its tonal shifts.

The record opens with a softness that speaks to its origins. Created during a rare UK heatwave, Evaporator carries a brightness and airiness that sets it apart from the more introspective weight of some of Fake’s earlier work. Fake’s sound design is sharper than ever, grounded by a blend of digital tools and analog synths and his enduring use and loyalty for working in Cubase VST5. For all its luminosity, the album is a deeply focused body of work.

Hypercube is a definite highlight. A trance-inspired track with glistening arpeggios and propulsive rhythms, it began as a demo for Spitfire Audio’s LABS series. Fake worked on the demo first, then released the sample sounds for the public. It evolved through live sets into something simultaneously cinematic and immediate, and energetic.

The Ice House is a fleeting glimpse of the sonic world he taps into in this creative state, its glassy FM synths built around a counterpoint between rough-hewn crystalline arpeggios and sparse yet gravitas-bearing bass.

Fake’s own reflection on the track speaks to his sometimes improvised approach: “That riff I just wrote out on the keyboard, I just played it forever and ever and ever. The original track ended up being really short.”

Collaboration adds further texture to Evaporator. Orbiting Meadows, co-produced with Fake’s Border Community label-mate, Clark, builds around a stem featuring a detuned piano Clark was keen to use. The title of the track, borrowed from a fictional cemetery in Futurama, strikes a balance between the wry and the austere. The track itself is itself also gently melancholic as well a little other-wordly and mystical.

Baltasound, co-produced with Ewan Mackenzie (aka Dextro), is a subtly evolving, drum-infused piece. Conceived during a session in Mackenzie’s hometown Newcastle Upon Tyne, following a pub visit, it channels a more organic, rhythmic sensibility and adds unexpected warmth to the album’s shape.

Despite its return to ambient territory, Evaporator avoids easy comparisons to Drowning in a Sea of Love. This is not a sequel or nostalgia trip. It reflects where Fake is now, clearer in his process, more confident in restraint.

Fake’s tools are well-worn but not too precious. Whether it is the Korg Prophecy or the vintage Yamaha heard on Slow Yamaha, each choice serves the music. And while his workflow may still revolve around the lesser known DAW, the results feel fresh and uplifting.

Evaporator is an album that breathes. The quiet moments feel deeply considered, and the melodies unfold with a kind of ease that draws you in. Rather than push for reinvention, Fake lets each track develop with trust in the process. The result is a record that quietly earns your attention, and continues to reward it with every new listen.