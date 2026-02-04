Luz González – Bi Gezur (Everest Records)

With Galician and Basque references in its name and song titles, Bi Gezur (two lies) from artist Luz Gónzalez was released back in December on Everest Records and it’s been under our radar since then thanks to its distinctive feel, rooted in the vast springs of ambivalence, making this a recurrent play in the past weeks.

It builds anticipation with thick, cavernous synths on the opener ‘Volverse paisaxe’, with a strong narrative and a dramatic transition from an eerie atmosphere of grainy effects to a sharp and tense percussion. In another highlight of sonic contrasts, ‘Today Yesterday Tomorrow’ begins with a reminiscence of vocals, processed but with a hint of human emotion; before euphoric momentums emerge with melodic and quivering tones that tremble in an experiential piece, uncovering some of the misteries behind the appeal of texture.

‘Drawing Dinosaurs (Where can I hide my anger?)’ has deep and enveloping pads that vibrate until a layer of piercing noise breaks in, screeches time and space, gives room to an industrial sequence fast-paced into distortion, and exits this audio tesseract to a liminal space where we only hear some distressed breathing.

The granular and rhythmic ‘Tsunami’ closes the A side, rising and ending in a wall of noise, together with ‘Óxido e flores’ which has a beautiful juxtaposition of imagery in its title and it’s an oneiric vignette that conveys ambiguity in sounds and feelings portrayed in just half a minute.

‘Erreka’ is an extended piece that indulges on the B side, with pleasing textures at the beginning, repetitive loops, a soft groove and a trance-inducing beat that gets more interesting when its elements start corroding. A sci-fi induced futuristic rave gem, tribal and with a grandiose, cathartic ending.

It’s been a while since we were so satisfied by a work with this level of deconstruction and layers of noise and distortion. Now we’re eager to witness this intensity in a live performance.