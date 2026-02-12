Listen to an expanded Praed’s experimental electro Shaabi

We’re pretty happy to hear that the experimental electro Egyptian trance duo Praed are about to drop another album. It comes hot on the heels of Raed Yassin & Paed Conca’s second Orchestra album, The Dictionary of Lost Meanings, on the ever reliable Discrepant label, which saw them enlist a bunch of incredible improvisors including Alan Bishop, Radwan Ghazi and Sam Shalabi for a kind of improvised free jazz take on their signature sound. It was fascinating hearing their duo recordings translated, elevated and elongated by over a dozen incredible musicians.

Anyway we’re getting off track. Their new album, Al Wahem, is a return to the Annihaya label, where they issued the great Fabrication of Silver Dreams. You can read our review here. It’s a joint release with the Ruptured label, two really progressive Lebanese labels that are well worth your time. Al Wahem feels like a direct development of their orchestra music, where the duo have expanded not only their musical palette but also increased their personnel.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Built across four extended works, Al Wahem expands PRAED’s language into a larger ensemble: Raed Yassin on synthesizers, electronics, samples and voice; Paed Conca on clarinets and electric bass; Pascal Semerdjian on drums; Ayman Zebdawi on drums, darbouka and riq; Mayssa Jallad appearing on vocals for the title piece; Amr Said on keyboard for “Assarab”; and a string section featuring Rasheed Helal and Razan Qassar on violin, Mahdi Almahdi on viola, and Abdul Jawad Hretani on cello.”

Al Wahem will be released on the 6th of March via Annihaya/Ruptured. You can find it here.