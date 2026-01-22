Watch Swiss artists Zimoun and Till Hillbrecht’s new work

In what feels like a change of pace for Swiss artist Zimoun, he has teamed up with musician Till Hillbrecht for a highly textural work and something of a change of pace from last years Harmonium I-VI. We spoke to him at the time and he reflected on his desire to consider not what more can be added to a piece, but what can be removed. You can read that interview here.

This latest duo work Warp Slow is darker, more aggressive yet possesses a similar restraint and clarity of purpose.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Nine simple gestures played on one single instrument create blurred fields, full of distortion. Each composition balances these spaces differently: in one we wander through a large sacral reverberation chamber, in the next we ﬁnd ourselves in a dimly lit and uncanny cavern. All of the tracks follow an elemental set of tones, played in repetition, each of which result in unexpected variation and refraction.

We’ve chained together various conditions such as high contrast, density, and looseness into a seemingly endless resonance. We reach for an edge, but it slips away each time.”

Warp Slow wil be released on the 27th of March 2025 via Room40. You can find it here.