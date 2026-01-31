Watch Markus Guentner’s expansive new ambient work

German DJ and producer Markus Guentner has released his music on Ware, Warner, A Strangely Isolated Place, Moodgadget, and Sending Orbs, also Kompakt where he often featured on their Pop Ambient series. Over the years he has collaborated with numerous artists including the likes of Rafael Anton Irisarri, Julia Kent, bvdub, Tom Moth, Joachim Spieth, and Abul Mogard.

His latest work On Brutal Soil, We Grow, is an an expansive ambient work and this piece in particular, ‘The Silver Path’, feels impassive, glacial and immense. It also sees a returns to live performance for the first time in nine years with a set at Prague’s Spectaculare Festival.

This is what they have to say about it:

“The limited-edition album was issued in a hand-assembled metal case that quickly sold out. The album is in keeping with Guentner’s experimental ethos, and the album’s richly brooding, resilient sonic terrain sees him pushing into darker, more textural territories with a potency shaped by today’s fraught times.”

On Brutal Soil, We Grow is out now via Affin. You can find it here.