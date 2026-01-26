Watch Alejandra Cárdenas (Ale Hop) and Gibrana Cervantes on ‘Inward.’

Alejandra Cárdenas (also known as Ale Hop) is a Peruvian-born artist and researcher based in Berlin. Her multidisciplinary work spans live performances, record releases, sound, text and video artworks, academic research on sound and technology, and original compositions for film and dance. She has recently collaborated with the likes of percussionist Laura Robles on Agua Dulce, and Congolese guitarist Titi Bakorta on Mapambazuko. Her latest solo work, A Body Like a Home comprises of 13 songs and 15 poems which tap into colonialism, racism, domestic violence, and alcoholism.

This is what she has to say about it:

“I grew up under Alberto Fujimori’s dictatorship, when a veil of hopelessness seemed to settle over everything. This is the backdrop of the album. The songs and poems trace the inevitable loop between private wounds – addiction, domestic violence, fractured intimacy – and Peru’s national scars, carved by colonialism. It’s not a straight story or a resolution. Writing and composing became a ritual of digging for meaning, into what’s buried, disguised, or renamed, until the body itself became a living archive.”

A Body Like a Home is out now via Other People.