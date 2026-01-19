Watch a tripped out 46 minute audio visual improvisation that is O Fortuna’s album launch

O Fortuna is a Naarm (Melbourne) based improvising trio of Robert Vincs (Saxophone), Monty Price (Electric Guitar) and Sam Price (Drums). Late last year they released Hylo, which demonstrated the trios unique approach to experimentation and improvisation. They launched it Dimension Art project studio with a totally improvised performance, augmented by similarly improvised lights/visuals from Jutta Pryor. Price sent the clip to me as a Xmas present, with the words “it’s seriously not shit.” I tend to agree, in fact I’d go a little further in the other direction and say its pretty bloody good.

We’ve been fans of Price’s work for a while, you can check out a Cyclic Selects he did for us back in 2018 here, and our review of his 2015 album Jindabyne here. You can also check out our 2022 review of Robert Vincs’ duo with Adam Nash Chaosmos here.

You can find Hylo here.