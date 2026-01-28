Various Artists – Elemental Studies (Carpe Sonum)

It’s always a delight to catch up with Carpe Sonum. The U.S. based platform started in 2013 to release ‘Die Welt Ist Klang’, a fantastic Pete Namlook tribute that we remember dearly given the collective effort that made it happen.

TJ Norris is a multidisciplinary artist hailing from Fort Worth, Texas. Many years ago he was a lighthouse in the cultural storm for us thanks to Toneshift, a music review platform that has gone through many iterations, its current form a monthly radio-show on Camp. We recognize his clinical eye curating a line-up to create the pieces behind ‘Elemental Studies’, an ambitious 4-channel film & sound installation where he blends black and white experimental film and original music, exploring concepts around climate change, biodiversity, and the enduring yet volatile forces of nature. It comprises 12 original songs, another dozen reworked versions, plus a bonus track.

On the first part we find soothing motifs reminiscent of the calm wisdom of nature: the pastoral atmosphere of Darren McClure’s ‘Flow’ and the contemplative pace of Mick Chillage’s ‘Blaze’, which made us think of the good old FAX days. The greenery can intertwine, thicken the foliage, adding industrial layers like on PBK’s ‘Terrestrial’: a digital swamp with dazzling reflections, or ‘Flare’ by Schneider TM: a polyphonic brushstroke of slow distortion.

And we found catharsis, dissected or droney like on Andrew Lagowski’s ‘Wake’ or Sigtryggur Berg Sigmarsson’s ‘Resilience’, or with echoes of desolation blowing into nothingness on ‘Landmass’ by Simon Šerc. These inwards interludes come with manipulated static and tonal sounds on Jos Smolders’ ‘Airborn’, or as radio communications in an out of a glitch mélange like in ‘Ventilate’ by Das Synthetische Mischgewebe.

Our luminous finds in the original scores are ‘Dust’ by Vitor Joaquim, an intriguing granular fantasy reinterpreting a piece by a baroque composer of the 17th century. Its voice manipulations portray a bucolic landscape that we hoped would extend longer. And Massimo Toniutti with ‘Current’, hitting all the right spots. An oneiric voyage with beautiful tones and a minimalistic frequency that leads, sometimes hiding behind acoustic interruptions that vibrate like water.

In the wide array of artists in charge of the reworks, our picks are ‘Reflow’ by Liz Helman, with a feel that’s hypnotic, dreamy, hazy and subaquatic all at the same time; a captivating digital echo with surfaces you could almost touch. And ‘Counter Current’ by Mariuca García-lomas with an already remarkable piece played through a well-crafted prism that turns it into an elegiac adventure around vaporish repetitive orbits. We also enjoyed the voices whispering spells over musique concrète on ’Terra’ by Alessandra Eramo, and ‘Afloat’ by Veryan: indulging and getting to a place that we like, through a narrative with field recordings, a mood set by its suspenseful piano, and an overall soundtrack quality.

This is just a glimpse into an even deeper and ambitious sonic odyssey of 25 works with an excellent curation that includes many more talented artists.