The Bug & Ghost Dubs – Implosion (PRESSURE)

Look, this is a totally superficial comparison but let’s entertain an idea that The Bug is playing at being The Beatles of dub techno here.

Moving beyond the obvious entomological comparisons, I want to compare how Kevin “The Bug” Martin is moving into the latter years of his musical career and how The Beatles drifted apart in their later years. Because I think it’s interesting to listen to this album in the way that one hears the specific Lennon or McCartney tracks in the twilight years of their partnership, as the contrasts between Martin and his collaborator Michael Fiedler seem similarly easy to identify.

It is one aspect of this album that makes it a stimulating listen, as both Martin and Fiedler work within a narrow style characterised by deep basslines and simple drum machine rhythms that are garnished with atmospheric effects and tape-style delays. That simple dub aesthetic would, at first glance, suggest a limited palette. Yet the rewarding aspect of their partnership is how your ear quickly becomes attuned to the sensibilities of each producer.

As the album alternates between The Bug and Ghost Dubs, the complementary minimal dub sounds are refreshed by the different emphasis of each producer. The Bug, for example, is often more techno-sounding with an incessant beat, while Ghost Dubs has a lilting upbeat bringing lightness to his grooves.

Both producers have bass accompanied by hissy noises like the rattling of a snare drum in the first track, then under Ghost Dubs that gets gated in the second while an offbeat squeak sounds like someone dancing in an otherwise empty basketball stadium. It’s these sorts of little unlikely squeaks in Ghost Dubs productions that had me popping off an earphone to check there wasn’t someone doing something rhythmically in the next room.

However, if there were someone in the next room they couldn’t help but groove along with this album. In fact, I expect my suburb has become acquainted with it as I feel the depth of the bass through the subs at home.