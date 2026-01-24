Listen to The Sea from Swedish composer Matti Bye

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Matti Bye is a Swedish pianist, composer and sound artist. With a background in silent film accompaniment having live scored masters like Fritz Lang, Victor Sjöström and Jean Vigo at the Cinematheque in Stockholm , he has gone on to compose over 30 films and TV series, including Life After Death, Faro and Young Wallander. He has also released numerous solo albums, including Capri Clouds (2024) and Between Darkness & White Snow (2023) on the likes of Denovali, 1631 ecordings and Tona Serenad. He also collaborates regularly with artists like Lau Nau, Linda Fredriksson, Anna von Hausswolff, and Roland Pöntinen.

His latest album The Sea, again for Denovali, is a gorgeous highly evocative slice of neo classical ambience. We can’t get enough of it. This is what he has to say about it:

“It might sound like a cliché, but the music on the album ‘The Sea ’emerged from watching the sea every morning on Fårö – more precisely, in Aursviken. It was the subtle shifts in the sea, the waves, the direction of the wind, and the colour of the sky that filled me with inspiration. The light and the darkness. The fact that we have this beautiful sea surrounding us, and the sky above as an opening toward infinity. Sometimes it’s that simple. I recorded the entire album during the summer of 2024 in a barn on Fårö, using a 1920 Steinway grand piano and a Juno-60 synthesiser through a Nagra tape recorder.“

The Sea will be released via Denovali on the 27th of March 26. You can find it here.