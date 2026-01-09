Listen to the incredible new duo album from Carl Stone and ASUNA

.

Carl Stone is a composer and radio producer from Los Angeles. He studied composition at CalArts in the 1970s with Morton Subotnick and James Tenney and is a pioneer of computer sampled music, having used computers in live performance since 1983. He later moved to San Francisco and then Tokyo, where he teaches at Chukyo University.

ASUNA is a Japanese sound artist renowned for his sound installations (often using toys or keyboards such as 100 Keyboards, a performance, played in this duo with over 100 toy instruments, samplers, and synthesizers). He’s released albums on 12k, Home Normal, amongst numerous others whilst also collaborating with the likes of Jan Jelinek, Minimo and Chihei Hatakeyama.

In 2024 Stone and Asuna performed together for the ﬁrst time at an international experimental music festival held in Kanazawa city, where Asuna lives. During the performance Stone sampled and processed the sound of Asuna’s toys in real time. Asuna then incorporated the sounds into his own sampler and sent the signal back to Stone. Confused? The results were so compelling they took it to the studio in Tokyo.

This is what they have to say about it:

“For the studio recordings, we used the same methodologies, but pushed ourselves in new directions to give the strength that would be record stuﬀ. ASUNA then edited the song based on ideas that were in the opposite direction to the way the two performed on the recording.”Sampling” comes from the ancient Latin “exemplum,” which means the act of juxtaposing something taken from measurement or observation, and it is self-evident that a sample is made because of an object. However, as music is an art of time, the editing was done in such a way that the relationship between the sample and the object is reversed. In other words, Carl’s sample and the editing of the target sound made of electronic sounds are placed before ASUNA’s sound, and the original sound is placed after it (except “Casual Resonant”). This album is a composition of improvisations in which ASUNA sliced Carl Stone’s sampling idea from the opposite direction when editing the samples.”

Imu Plastos will be released via Room40 on the 7th of April 2025. You can find it here.