Listen to the harrowing ‘Violence Is Like An Infectious Disease’ from Chicago Gunfire Survivors

Given the events in the US overnight it seems pertinent to share this short excerpt from a forthcoming album produced by Ian Brennan. I connected with Brennan about 6 years ago where we had a great chat about travelling to Pakistan to record the great maestro Ustad Saami. You can read that here . Brennan has famously travelled the world, producing the likes of Tinariwen, more recently the super weird West Virginia Snake Handler Revival, also The Good Ones, a duo of Rwandan genocide survivors and A Lifetime Isn’t Love Enough by War Women of Kosovo, comprised of survivors of systematic sexual assault and crimes against humanity at the hands of the Serbian military. His latest undertaking is The Forgotten Parts, which is credited to Chicago Gunfire Survivors, all of whom remain anonymous.

“You can’t even walk down the streets without hearing gunshots, or lay down in your bed peacefully without hearing gunshots,” offers one participant. These are the hidden tales of an epidemic of violence and waste, an opportunity to give voice to the damage guns are doing to communities.

This is what Brennan has to say about it:

“Twenty-four people afflicted by gun violence participated in the Chicago Gunfire Survivors’ album, many from the very block we’d setup on. Some were neighbors pulled-in spontaneously. Almost everyone in the community had been impacted by violence somehow – both on the receiving and the inflicting end. And many both. One woman had just come from a memorial service, another was on her way. That’s how far-reaching the violence is. Almost no one went untouched. Some rapped, sang or wrote poems. But most just told their stories. And that proved more than enough.

By chance, we convened on the day that Trump ordered the deployment of the National Guard to the city. The recording took place on the front porch of a local community organizer’s ninety-four-year-old grandmother’s house – right in the heart of the “‘hood,” beneath the Midway Airport’s landing path. A pair of stray pitbulls stalked the block. The grandmother warned not of gunshots, but the mosquitoes in her yard.”

100% of profits go to Cure Violence Global. The Forgotten Parts will be released via TOY GUN MURDER on the 6th of February 2026. You can find it here.