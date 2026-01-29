Listen to Akira Kosemura’s intimate piano melodies on the 15th Anniversary of his seminal Poloroid Piano

Room40 have just announced a reissue of Japanese pianist and composer Akira Kosemura’s Poloroid Piano on its 15th anniversary. Kosemura has scored anime, a Hollywood drama series, a Nitendo Switch game as well as collaborating with everyone from Devendra Banhart to Lawrence English . In fact he works with English on Poloroid Piano. It’s really quite a beautiful work. At the time we said that he had “created a real understated gem here, thirty minutes of blissful revery, tinged like memories, with the sadness of time lost.” You can read that review of the the album here

This is what Lawrence English has to say about it now:

Polaroid Piano marks the beginning of what would later become known as felt piano music, an approach to the piano which was picked up by numerous artists across subsequent years. It captures an essential and intimate rendering of the piano at close proximity, but it does more than that, it allows the piano to breathe within the places around it. Structurally, the record is a collection of piano-led vignettes. Each piece is a microcosm of lived in music, which is porous, and opens themselves outward, inviting a sense of time and ’the present’ to seep into the music. They feel instantly intimate and evocative, melodies imprinted with the world around them. In some of the recordings a siren calls out from beyond the immediate acoustic space of the studio, whilst in others birds seep in and the rustling of Akira’s clothing folds into the music itself.

When we first discussed the recording, Akira had invited me to offer some sounds that might act as a leaping off point for the compositions. I collected a series of field recordings which were offered as simple and suggestive prompts, and as a means of imagining ‘other’ environments which might be simultaneously in orbit of the places Akira was recording in. Some of those field recordings are captured in the record, like a memory being recounted at a distance of time.”

Poloroid Piano (15th Anniversary Edition) will be released on the 3rd of April 2026 via Room40. You can find it here.