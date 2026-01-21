Jana Irmert: Portals / 7038634357: Rope (GRM Portraits)

We’ve had this split EP on repeat since it came out a couple months ago on Portraits GRM together with Shelter Press. It presents two pieces commissioned for the Groupe de Recherches Musicales (INA grm) and thought for the acousmonium.

Berlin based sound artist and composer Jana Irmert takes over on side A with Portals, created with ultrasound and hydrophone recordings of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil and Colombia. Through underwater ambiance, its processed chirping details are a white rabbit to follow through eerie hums and hypnotic sonic contrasts. White noise raindrops and what felt like the sound of magnesium lightbulbs used in old photography, muffled like a distant memory. ‘Portals’ flies inwards, and takes you places with psychedelic details on the way. It is nightly, strange in nature, like an interpretation of the organic realm through a technological decay not exempt of symbolism. The sound of many wings spreading would emerge if heard the way it was intended: as a multichannel work for 36 speakers; we found it embellishing already in stereo.

NY based artist Neo Gibson explores new territories apart from the dreamy and shoegazy ‘Waterfall Horizon’, released some months prior on the label Blank Forms. On ‘Rope’ we find built anticipation with stormy winds that breath in and out. It’s whimsical, slowly paced, and carries a textural motif that joins the picture from behind with a hearty bass frequency giving room to other elements, none of them permanent, all synchronized to glow in and out of an immersive ceremony. It’s on its second interlude that we fall, with bell sounds and a soft pattern that’s both melody and rhythm. This is the kind of segment that can catch you off guard and transpose completely, subduing to its mixture of melodic storytelling and grandiose sound palette. It morphs sonically and channels a higher state through noise expression, finding a mood and not just staying there but drilling it in your subconscious in a well crafted way, stripping it down to radio signals that come from a faraway alien distance, while its rhythmic bass intrusions prevail, setting the pace for this epic oneiric piece topped up with cinematographic field recordings. It shimmers with its glitchy noise allegories, casting a fleeting glimpse of nostalgia.

Jana Irmert is performing at The Substation in Melbourne on the 20th of February.