Craven Faults: “I like things that evolve slowly over time.”

The music of UK electronic artist Craven Faults is hypnotic and durational. A mysterious and enigmatic figure who carefully guards his identity, he first emerged in 2017 with Netherfield Works and has since issued a number of EP’s and albums on the Leaf label to considerable acclaim. Whilst his music draws parallels to German Kosmische music due to its repetition and simultaneous though somewhat contradictory feelings of both propulsion and stasis, his minimal modular music is very much tied to a sense of place. From track titles, to album artwork, to long form YouTube clips, Craven Faults’ music is intrinsically linked to pastoral England, to the crumbling remnants of ancient industry and the rich history of the land. Even his name comes from a series of geographical fault lines that run along the southern and western edges of the Yorkshire Dales.

With the announcement of Sidings, his forthcoming fourth LP, we reached out for an interview – not really expecting anything. Much to our surprise early one morning in mid December 2025 we found ourselves beamed into his studio via Zoom and greeted by a friendly and chatty Craven Faults seated in front of his large modular rig.

.

Cyclic: Could you talk a little bit about your earlier releases? Having just listened to your Lowfield Works Trilogy in the last few days I was struck by how fully formed it felt in terms of the ideas and the execution. There doesn’t seem to be too much bumbling around and experimenting. It seemed like you had a clear idea of what you were trying to achieve from the outset.

Craven Faults: I’ve worked in music, I’ve run studios, produced bands, done all sorts of things over the years, but I’ve always made my own music. Like everybody who makes their own music, I never finished anything. I just, I did it because I like doing it, and to be quite honest, Craven Faults was no different. It was Tony who runs the Leaf label who’s put everything out so far, I was doing a live performance with this set up, and he just said, I want you to make me an album, have you got anything you can send me? I actually sent him about two hours worth of music. But in amongst that were the two tracks from the first EP and a couple of other things that came out later on.

Somebody at the label said, ‘I like the way just the bass drum goes.’ I’d just sort of done a couple of things where I only used the bass drum. I was thinking maybe in the future I could start introducing other percussive elements. But whenever I tried it, I didn’t like it. It focused my mind.

.

“Tenter Ground”, is a little bit different from the others because it’s got real drums on it and saxophone – a couple of friends of mine played on it. That was ready. So that just went out as it was. And then the other side of that was a track called ‘Eller Ghyll’ and that was nearly ready, there was a few things on there I’d been playing with sort of percussion sounds and things. I just took those out and stripped it back. It was 90% there, but I thought, right, I’ve got to release this. It just focussed the mind. And I just thought, I’m just going to have the bass drum. And also on ‘Eller Ghyll’, the bass synth doesn’t come in until eight minutes. I don’t know why that is.

I just kind of liked the way things faded. It’s difficult to say. I just had to make a few decisions. I just want to keep it simple. I don’t want many notes. I don’t want any key changes. I just want the bass drum. I want everything that’s coming in and out to fade in and out. I’d always liked long tracks. I can kind of get lost in a 16-minute track myself. I’ve always enjoyed them since I was young.

So duration was always part of it. And it’s sort of from the start had this template. I don’t think I’ve really veered away from that template too much. And I suppose there’s this kind of question, should you start changing, progressing, and doing something different? But I don’t know. (laughs) I’m quite happy doing what I’m doing. Still, I don’t feel like I’ve run out of ideas yet.

Cyclic: I’m quite happy that you’re doing what you’re doing as well. It’s interesting that you said like everyone, you couldn’t finish stuff. Your music does feel quite different. I don’t know how you would know if it was finished or not. Particularly early on that would have been a struggle I would have thought.

Craven Faults: Well, it’s funny. I think it might have been Brian Eno who said, no piece of music is ever finished, they’re just abandoned at a particular time – because you can always go back and change them. It’s usually finished when I’ve ironed out the things that are bugging me. It might be just something that’s a little bit loud, or something that’s a bit quiet, or something that fades in. I’m really particular when I’m making them.

It’s not unusual for me to say, just be playing on the synth here. I might have a vague idea I want to do something in 5/4, or 4/4, or something like that, and I’ll record something. I’ll think, yeah, that’s quite a nice part, and then I’ll record something with it, and I’ll think, I’ll try a bass drum pattern. I might have four or five parts. And then I’ll do something else. And I’ll think, well, actually, this is better than the previous one. But eventually, the first three or four things I recorded won’t even be in the track. So I get rid of a lot of stuff. So all my sessions are huge – the files. But most of it’s not even in the song, because I’m just thinking, that’s not doing it for me, so I’ll do that again.

Sometimes I’ll think I’ve been really clever on the synth, really patching. This is amazing, I’ve got these LFO’s, and I’ll sync them, and they’re doing this. And I’ll be really pleased with myself about how clever I’ve been. And then I’ll listen to it in a track and think, no it doesn’t need that. So I might have spent a day doing something. But that’s a really good thing, to actually get rid of something. It might even be the core thing that you thought the track was based around originally. It might be its main idea that everything else is fitting around. It’s quite a lot of discipline, but I think it’s a good thing to do, because even if it’s a great idea, you can always use it again, or it might inspire something else in the future. And really, it’s what’s got to be right to the track.

You can only make a decision in that moment, in time, on that day. And a week later, you might have made a different decision. I do agonise about the tracks when I’m finishing them.

There was a couple of things on the new album I wish I’d done slightly differently. There’s one of them I wish the bass was a bit heavier, and another one I wish I’d faded something slightly differently. But I know that when I get the finished copies and listen to them, next month I suppose they’ll come through, I’ll just think, what was I fussing about? Once you’ve got that distance from it, you stop worrying about it. But by that point, I’ll be looking to do something new anyway.

.

Cyclic: What you’re talking about is killing your darlings, killing your babies, or something like that.

Craven Faults: I can’t really put my finger on why I like something and why I don’t. It’s just a feel. It’s not even going back to what I was trying to achieve, because you kind of make it up as you go along. It’s difficult to know which direction a track is going to go in.

What I have to do to start with is decide what tempo I’m going to do something and what key it’s going to be in. Sometimes I fancy doing something slow, because you tend to have something moving slowly, something twice as fast and something four times as fast, and maybe a triplet in there. So you’ve got all these different tempos that are all linked together, so they could be fast tracks, they could be slow. I run Pro Tools, and it’s just clocks from that, so it’s just running in time with it, and everything else comes from here (points to his modular system behind him). So I do need to decide on the tempos. The key, I don’t really worry about much, I tend to go with whatever it happens to be tuned to.

I think all the songs on all the albums have been in slightly different keys, but I sometimes wonder if I should just pick a key and make a whole album in one key, because it would make it a lot easier for playing live (laughs). So you’ve got this kind of template of a tempo and a key, and then it’s just seeing what happens really.

I’ve had the modular for about 15 years, and I used to patch things in and just have fun, and now, because I’m making records, I’m always thinking, is this going to be good, is this going to turn into a good track? What I need to do is get back to that. I’m just going to have fun with this. I’ve got a few other little synths and things that I do just have fun with.

Cyclic: But it’s like that learning phase, right? The learning phase, where it’s just experimenting, and then crazy stuff happens. You’re not even half sure how it happened,

Craven Faults: I need to go back to that learning phase. It’s a good point.

Cyclic: I’d like to ask you about time. You spoke about duration, but there is something about when I listen to your music, I feel like you’ve played some trick on me in terms of time. The YouTube clips that you’ve made are representative of that, because it’s just we’re watching sheep just slowly wander around, and so I’m living my hectic life where I’m checking my social media and getting a phone call and driving fast to get where I’m going and then sit in front of that, and then it’s just like suddenly deep breath and relaxation. Is there much thought from you about slowing things down, or slowing us down?

Craven Faults: Yeah, I think there is. I mean, I live in the city. I’m not right in the city centre, my studio is a few miles north, and I’m just on the edge of the hills and things, and I spend a lot of time further north in England. When you’re in the middle of nowhere, there is no time, and I think it’s the same when I’m in my studio, and being out in the hills, it’s a similar thing. I don’t have a clock in here, obviously I can see the time on the computer, but in my old studio I never had a clock, and you do lose track of time when you’re working.

But when I’m actually making the music and the tracks, I like things that evolve slowly over time, and I think you might be listening to a track, you might be ten minutes through a track, and you think it’s not changed, but if you were to drop the needle back five or six minutes earlier, it’s going to be quite different, because it changes almost without you noticing. I like that, I like little things that shift. And also different things, different patterns within the music are all linked, not just because they’re in time with each other, and they’re in key with each other, but if you’ve got an LFO moving a filter on one sound, the same LFO might be moving a VCA on something else, so the volume is going down on one side, as the tone shifts slightly on another. So you’ve got these little links between the music, and it’s all interconnected, and it’s just moving gradually, and things are coming in.

It’s like the bass drum, I fade the bass drum in, but quite often it’s a little trick I like to do, I suppose you’d call it a trick, and you’ve just got a bass drum going boom, boom, boom, and then between those beats I’ll fade a second one in, and before you realise it, the bass drum is suddenly playing a double tempo. I do that a lot, and I really like that, but it always fades in, so you kind of think, oh wait a minute, it was only half this tempo a couple of minutes ago, but I might fade it in over two minutes. I think because everything takes so long to develop, you need a lot of patience with this sort of music really.

I don’t always think I’ve got to make a 20 minute track – they last as long as they last. I never really know how long they’re going to last, but once it’s out there, and people have bought the record and are listening to it, they can just listen to five minutes of it if they want. They can drop the needle in the middle, they can take it off half way, it’s up to them, I don’t own the music after that, but it’s nice if people kind of go with it, and I think it’s good to slow down, we have hectic lives, well I don’t really, but most people do, I’ve managed to avoid that.

.

Cyclic: Well maybe that’s why you can make this music. What I find is when I’m listening to your music, the battle is between, it slows you down, and there is that sort of feeling of stasis, it’s remaining the same, but then there are these little changes that happen, and so you get tuned into almost the minutiae of stuff that you don’t with other music, but then also there’s the hypnotism aspect too, which is like you almost forget you’re listening to music, and it’s just doing what it’s doing to your body, and you’re off in your own head somewhere. I find I just come in and out of those two states, when I’m listening.

Craven Faults: Yeah, that’s interesting, because a lot of people say to me, they like to put it on the background when they’re working, and they look a bit apologetic about that, and that’s fine. When I moved to this studio, I spent about a week soldering the patch bay, there’s a patch bay next to me, for all the studio equipment. I just had, I can’t remember what I was playing now, Klaus Schulze or something and it did the same job for me. I wasn’t really paying attention to it, but it was going round and round, very long pieces, but if you want to listen closely, there’s an awful lot going on in it, little things coming and going, changing little shifts.

I think you could take any one or four bar section of any track, and it will be different from any other four bar section in that track, nothing’s repetitive. I do work in almost microtonal differences as well. If I’ve recorded an 18 minute track, and I want the bass drum to run through nearly all of it, sometimes I make bass drum sounds on the modular, sometimes I’ve got an old, very early 80s drum machine that I use, but I’ll just record it for 18 minutes, I won’t take eight bars and copy and paste it. I feel in my head, it might shift slightly, it might just totally, just change from beginning to end, almost that you don’t notice it, that’s just the bass drum.

The same with the bass line, if I’ve got two note bass line, and I want it to run just two notes for the whole song, I’ll just record it for 18 minutes, because something might change, the timing might just change a little bit. Because you never know with all this sort of equipment, whether it’s going to be absolutely the same, and they’re not, every note’s slightly different. It’s 99% analogue equipment, there’s a couple of little digital controlled things, and it just slightly fluctuates. I think if you do that on everything, and that all adds together, and it might just be something drifting slightly out of tune, maybe only one or two cents, barely noticeable. But I think when it all adds together with a lot of tracks, a lot of things going on in the track, then I think you feel those differences. That’s my theory, even if you can’t quite put your finger on what they are.

Cyclic: It definitely opens you up to happy accidents, doesn’t it? I’m interested in the connection between the visual stuff that you do, and the music, I’m just wondering how you conceptualise it.

Craven Faults: You were talking about an hour and 15 minute film, just sheep in the field, I recorded a 75 minute piece of music called May Virtue for that, and some people sat through the whole thing. Right at the end of that 75 minutes, the sheep and the lambs are just milling around, but at the very end of it, it cuts to another scene which lasts about 20 seconds, and it’s just walking down a little track, and pinned to a door on an old barn, is a poster advertising a gig. So that was a 75 minute film of seemingly nothing happening, and at the very end of it, it’s just this poster, and it was the first live show I’d done. It went on live actually on YouTube, so until it was actually uploaded to YouTube, you couldn’t skip to the end of it, but that was influenced by, I don’t know if you’ve ever seen that, I think it’s a Norwegian idea of slow living, slow television. Somebody made a film of, I think it was a reindeer pulling a cart, across Norway in the snow, and it lasted a couple of hours, and it was just following it. I’ve seen a few like it.

Cyclic: We’ve got one in Australia, which is like there’s a train that goes from the centre of Australia, up to Darwin, up to the top, and it’s just sort of out the window of that, and it’s just beautiful.

Craven Faults: I think they’re really good, so that was based on that idea. There’s been a few others here, there’s one that’s just a bus journey through Yorkshire Dales, which is a lot of the covers on the record – they’re taken up there. Another one, a narrow boat on the canal, just because narrow boats move at walking speed, so it’s just really, really slow. I like them,

I think in some ways, it’s a bit like a lot of the 1960s experimental films, even Andy Warhol did some, didn’t he? There’s a light coming on and a light going off, and it was for eight hours, or whatever it was. But even like the film of the sheep in the field that’s 75 minutes long, it’s constantly changing, there’s nothing repetitive about it.

Cyclic: But it does the same thing as your music, and that’s why I was interested in the connection.

Craven Faults: I have a friend, Mike, who does live visuals for me, and he’s made a few of the videos, the more recent ones, and a lot of that will be, he’ll just take, he did one for a track Off Bounds, ”Lampes Mosse”, and he took a drone footage, certain particular hills, near where I got inspiration for the track from, and he just filmed it from above, and it just turns into shapes, it’s a funny area, it’s called The Howgills.

Cyclic: Oh, I saw that clip, the drone from above, it’s amazing.

Craven Faults: It just looks like shapes, and after a little while, you can’t tell if you’re looking at something that’s small, or something that’s really large. It stops looking like landscape. He then did things with them, and he’s got this kind of constant rolling rhythm, as things are moving slowly. Somebody else made a video for a track called “Odda Delf”, which is on Standers, and that was just limestone pavement. There’s so much geology over here, you can walk for five minutes from one geological area to another, but it was just this kind of limestone pavement, just rough stones with big gaps between them, like a whole flat area of them, it looked like walking, it was head height drone that was just moving slowly for the whole ten minutes of the track, and the weather was quite bad, so it was quite sort of misty, which added to it.

Cyclic: It sure does.

Craven Faults: All my videos and photographs look better. I pray for bad weather when I go out with a camera, it just suits it better. I don’t like the sunshine. I don’t want any of that.

Cyclic: It’s definitely evocative, I consider the cover of Standers, it’s just absolutely incredible, the notion that you could just go out into the countryside and come across that, or even the stone fences in some of the videos, it’s just beautiful.

Craven Faults: The cover of Standers is quite strange, it’s just outside Yorkshire. You can see it for miles around, just these cairns, they’re just stones just piled up, they’re not in cement, they’re just one stone on top of another. They’re not really well known in the country, but they’re well known in that little area, because you can see them from a long way. I’ve got a couple of books that somebody locally up there has written about them, and nobody knows when or why they were built. But he thinks they’re about 600 years old. Occasionally they get rebuilt, last time I was up there they were looking a little bit shabby, they start to fall down, and then maybe people who build dry stone walls will go up and sort of repair them. It’s quite magical to see them there, there’s just these nine cairns, and you get a long view across the valley between all the hills. In the distance you can see southern Scotland.

Near my studio now there’s hills all around here, but as I come down the last hill, I’m dropping down the hill to get to where I am, I’m not right at the valley bottom, but I can see all the hills on the other side, and at the top of those hills there’s a lot of Neolithic carved rocks, so we’re talking about 3-4,000 years ago. Cup and ring marked rocks that Neolithic people would have carved into the rocks, and there’s lots of them out there. I find that fascinating. There’s been people living there and doing things for thousands of years, and I’m here now making music. They were there doing hunting and gathering before.

Cyclic: It’s amazing just being part of that rich tapestry of history in the location. Do you feel like there’s some sort of inspiration from the landscape coming to you, or is it just you feel a connection after you’ve made the music? How does that work?

Craven Faults: It’s instrumental music, so it’s not about anything, it’s abstract art in some ways. But tracks needs titles, records need covers, marketing and all this. If you want to sell music you present it in some way, it’s not just music that’s completely anonymous.

Even though it’s not about anything when you’re making music it’s got my character in it. Part of my character is an interest in my surroundings. I’m curious about things that I see when I’m walking around and about. It’s not just in the country, in the city too, but I tend to spend most of my time in the countryside now. I avoid cities if I can. I very rarely go into the city centre here. It’s not for me really now.

I’m taking inspiration from the things that I’m finding in the landscape. What I want to avoid is the beauty of it. I’m trying to look at a reality of it through history. You might see a hillside and it might have lots of broken stones. It’s a bit bumpy and a bit rough and you think that’s sort of a natural weathered landscape. But if you look into the history of it, you realise it’s an old lead mine and lead working, and there were 2,000 people living and working in this area until maybe 150 years ago. It’s devastation caused by industry. Things have started to grow over it. I find that really interesting. Then I find really small things that you come across interesting. You might just find a standing stone in the middle of a moor. You just wonder what it is. Is it one half of a gate post? Is it a marker? Is it a milestone? Little things like that.

I’m just curious about what all these things are. That feeds into the music. I don’t know if the music actually comes from the landscape. I think music comes from other music. I think maybe it has a kind of coating of other things on it. Underneath it you can probably hear the influences of anything from Can to Neu to Harmonia to Terry Riley and all these sort of people. I hope that’s apparent and something else is apparent that maybe you can’t quite put my finger on, and maybe that’s my inspiration from landscapes and history and geology coming through into the music. I don’t really know. Other people could probably tell you that better than I could. I think I’m probably too close to know.

You need an amount of imagination to be able to interpret, and you can interpret how you want, really. It should hopefully just spark your imagination.

Cyclic: And you’ve chosen to spark people’s imagination and to interpret it how they want by keeping your identity out of it and cloaking it in these mysterious images. That’s a choice that you’ve made to not over explain right?

Craven Faults: Yeah. I mean, I have my view of what it is and where it’s all come from and how it’s all come together. What I do is I collect ideas, I collect places that I’ve photographed and names of places and names of things I’ve found on maps, not just current maps but maps from, say, the 1860s. There’s good access to maps like that here online. And books, most of the research actually comes from books rather than from the internet, so I pick up a lot of old books just about particular areas. You know, somebody will write a book about the history of their area or just their village or their town or something, and if it’s somewhere I know and I can find a copy second-hand I’ll probably pick it up.

So you start to get ideas for titles and a feel of a concept in a way, and then you get images and places, and there’s a whole load of it. But as you’re working on the music, it starts to get more focused and narrowed down. The tracks won’t have a title to start with, I’ll have a whole load of ideas and images and I’ll just start removing things and eventually you end up with a collection of songs, a collection of titles, a collection of ideas and potential images, and then it all sort of comes together.

Cyclic: And then you go, that’s right! That’s what it was meant to be.

Craven Faults: It’s like knowing when the tracks finished. It’s difficult to know, and knowing when you’ve got the right photograph or title. Some titles just don’t feel right. Sometimes I come across something I’m really interested in, but it just doesn’t feel right as a piece of music. There’s no music there.

I quite like the ambiguity of certain titles, or words that seem like the normal words, but maybe there’s just an extra letter and it just doesn’t make any sense, but I know what it is, it’s a name of a place.

.

There’s a track called “Severals” on Standers. Now, several is just a normal word, you know, many or whatever, but Severals with an ‘s’ on it doesn’t make any sense, does it? But Severals is just a name of a place I found on the map, I’ve been there, and you can’t see much there. There’s no boundary, it’s just an area. But actually it’s the name of a prehistoric enclosure, so it’s where people lived 4,000 years ago. The ground’s a bit bumpy and there’s the remains of walls and things like that, but it’s all grown over now. It’s long, long gone, thousands of years ago it disappeared, and it’s just known as Severals.

I find places on maps quite interesting, and like ‘Groups Hollows’ is on Bounds. That’s just an area. Hollows are, again, those kind of stones that have got the big gaps between them, big drops, but why is it called Groups Hollows? It’s a great name, and it’s a place I’ve been to many, many times, and I like going there. It’s just this tiny little hill, the side of a little hill, and it’s insignificant. To me it’s a very insignificant thing, and it’s perfect for music because it can be interpreted in different ways.

Cyclic: The ambiguity is fantastic. I mean, ‘Severals’ in particular, it’s like a joke, but it’s genius at the same time. I didn’t realise you were having so much fun with this stuff.

Craven Faults: It’s good, but again I’m quite particular about all that, the imagery and the titles, as much as I am with the music. But it is a lot of fun. I’m curious about all this stuff. It’s just finding the time. Time’s important to me, to be able to make music and to go out and do these things. So you make your choices, don’t you? I don’t really watch television. I don’t watch Netflix or anything. I don’t have any of that.

Cyclic: Why would you? You’ve got all this (motions to the modular system behind him).

Craven Faults: Yeah, exactly. Occasionally I’ll sit and watch something, but you just find the thing that you want to do. I’m not saying everyone should stop watching television. I’ve watched plenty of it over the years myself, but I’ve just found that without really thinking about it, I’ve just removed it from my life in a way, and I just don’t bother with it now.

The only problem with doing this is you do spend a lot of time on your own, which I don’t mind actually. I’m quite happy with that. I see my partner, and she’ll be at home and that’s about it. It does take over your life.

Sidings will be released via the Leaf Label on the 23rd of January 2026. You can find it here.