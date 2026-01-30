Caterina Barbieri and Bendik Giske – At Source (light-years)

Caterina Barbieri and Bendik Giske’s At Source arrives fully formed, like an object that has always existed, outside of the constraints of space and time. The collaboration sounds exactly like what you would expect from these two minimalist composers, in the best way possible. Barbieri’s drifting synth arpeggios and Giske’s rhythmic extended saxophone combine to form complex layers of sound that are at once recognisable from the individual performers, but merge into something beyond the source.

I’ve listened to At Source easily half a dozen times over the last couple of days, trying to get a grip on how to write about the music, and each time it finishes I just want to listen to it again. Over the four tracks, Barbieri and Giske conjure up an incredibly rich sonic palette. The opener ‘Intuition, Nimbus’ begins with Giske’s close miked saxophone creating a mildly tentative rhythm, Barbieri’s analogue synths swell into a harmonious bed, perfectly fused into a sound world greater than the sum of its parts.

The second track, ‘Alignment, Orbits’ really does seem to take off into the stratosphere. Giske’s saxophone surges over Barbieri’s repetitive pulses creating an incredibly trancelike situation. The extended 11 minute ‘Impatience, Magma’ quietly grows from silence, halfway through the track Giske’s saxophone drops away to create space for Barbieri’s driving arpeggiated sequences, eventually recombining into an ethereal force filled with tension and release. ‘Persistence, Buds’ floats delicately on harmonic ambience, evoking cosmic meditative bliss working effortlessly as the records perfectly reflective closer.

Each track is titled by a word supplied by each artist, illustrating both artist’s position and perspective of the process involved with the recording, which seems to have pushed both artists out of their comfort zones. The collaboration developed over several years, via an artist residency in Milan and a subsequential tour. Giske states that the process “forced me to go to the core of what I am and what I have to offer”, while Barbieri says that it “explores the liminality between the machine and the human, and the vulnerability in this process”.

It is clear that Caterina Barbieri and Bendik Giske are masters of their crafts, and At Source is a mesmerising sonic excursion that I will revisit many times. The only negative comment I can make about this record is that it is too short. I need more. I will now be pulling Giske’s incredible self-titled LP from 2023 out for a listen, and I will need to add some Barbieri to my collection.

At Source will be released on Barbieri’s light-years label in late February on vinyl, CD and streaming.