Unravelling Le Guess Who?, Utrecht 6–9 November 2025

Now into it’s 19th year, Le Guess Who? (LGW?) is a major international music and arts festival occuring annually in Utrecht, a metropolitan hub of the Netherlands with a picturesque walled city at its core.

From the outset, surveying the festival program was mind boggling. With too many artists to count performing over twenty venues and programmed across overlapping streams—when planning my visit I was already flummoxed! A founding premise of LGW? is that each night features a mystery concert from an unannounced artist, so I planned to at least attend these. Another feature of the festival is that it invites artists to curate a stream. This year’s guest curators were visual artist and musician Lonnie Holley; jazz drummer and scholar Asher Gamedze; percussionist and composer Valentina Magaletti; performance and multimedia artist Tianzhuo Chen; musician, broadcaster and community organiser Amirtha Kidambi; DJ and curator Edna Martinez; dance music producer gyrofield and experimental club music producer and performer Zíur. The festival also invited three “Community Curators” to devise its U? stream that foregrounds local artists, spaces an issues: Aslıhan, Luna van der Laan and Al-Shaheen Falcon. Needless to say, it was impossible to cover the whole festival and while preparing to submit this review some weeks after the festival, I was still combing through the program, listening and learning about artists I missed.

A better reporter might have chosen a group of artists and developed a critical perspective through their performances, and I did initially attempt to tease out an overarching curatorial theme. However music festivals that are sprawling, multi-faceted and weaved throughout a city, are layered, polyphonic and resist neat summarisation. So, I found myself giving into my senses rather than pursuing strictly intellectual interests. Ultimately, my choices came down to “vibe”, a kind of intangible sensual affect, that would compel me towards certain artists and repel me from others.

Significantly, LGW? announced that it supports the goals of the Palestinian BDS (boycott, divest, sanction) movement, reflected in its program that featured Palestinian artists, artists who have long stood in solidarity with Palestine, alongside artists from the SWANA (South West Asia and North Africa) region.

I also read two film installations running throughout the festival at Utrecht Centraal Museum as providing some framing for the program. Richard Mosse’s Broken Spectre (2022) was presented as a panaromic immersive installation as part of the museum’s “Drawing from Nature” exhibition. At just over an hour long, Broken Spectre uses a range of imaging techniques to track the destruction of the Amazon Rainforest between 2018 and 2022 from multiple perspectives. With sound design by Ben Frost it is the kind of aesthetically seductive and thematically arresting work that I’ve come to expect from Mosse, who is also a photojournalist. The presence of the Amazon was especially poignant as the United Nations climate conference, COP 30, was set to unfold in Belém, Brazil, in days following LGW?.

Another film installation at Centraal Museum that screened only over the festival days was Wael Shawky’s Drama 1882 (2024). This filmed staged musical is a retelling of the Urabi Revolution (1879–1882), a military-led uprising against foreign interference in Egypt that was suppressed by the British. “Who decides who is a hero, a freedom fighter—or a terrorist?” is a provocation raised in the festival program, foregrounding how resistance movements are criminalised, how dominant narratives are shaped by those in power, and the ongoing subversiveness of anticolonial thought.

While most venues were within walking distance of the old city centre, the club venues stretched into suburban Utrecht. The festival’s main venue, a performing arts complex TivoliVrendenburg, rises vertically over several floors, hosting six stages. Navigating its labyrinthine escalators, corridors and stairwells that would open into merch stalls and a small food court, was disorientating, and many attendees commented that it was like getting lost in a shopping mall. Its advantage was that its compactness made it easier to move between stages and check out different acts on a whim. However, I found that once inside TivoliVrendenburg, I was less likely to exit and attend events in some of the more peculiar venues around the city, especially when plotting a schedule to see multiple acts back-to-back. Nevertheless, I felt compelled to experience as much as possible! What follows is an inexhaustive overview, from an exhausted attendee.

Thursday 6 November

Given LGW?’s pro-Palestine position, it was appropriate that the opening act of the festival was Nai Barghouti, a virtuostic singer and flautist who was raised in Ramallah, studied Western classical music in the US and jazz in Amsterdam. Still in her twenties, Nai has developed a unique vocal style she names “NaiStrumentation” and in the TivoliVredenburg’s Grote Zaal (Great Hall) she was accompanied by Amsterdam Sinfonietta.

People we still filling into theatre’s balconies as the Sinfonietta played a kind of overture that, at least to my ears, drew on Arabic and Western influences. Nai appeared on stage soon after and during her first song demonstrated her remarkable voice. In another situation I would have stayed to experience more, however tonight I was “not feeling it” because on stage several floors above me the master musician Grand Maalem Omar Hayat was about to begin.

From Morocco, Hayat performs Gnawa, a fusion of West African musics brought over by slaves that developed in Morocco in the 16th or 17th century. In 2019, Gnawa was recognised by UNESCO as form of intangible culture heritage and up until recently was exclusively performed by men. Gnawa is traditionally performed for spiritual healing in communal spaces, and LGW? proposed that this concert would approximate these conditions in the more intimate Pandora, a square black box theatre.

Hayat plays a guembri, a three-stringed baritone-bass instrument made of wood, with animal hide covering the resonating body, like a drum. Occasionally when plucking a string he would flick the instrument’s skin with his fingernail for emphasis. He was accompanied by a chorus of four men, who danced behind him on stage, keeping the rhythm with loud brass castanets called Qraqeb, They all wore headpieces with tassels, and my first impression when entering Pandora were of tassels twirling on stage above the heads of the audience. The chorus occasionally stepped to the front to twirl, high kick and feverishly dance.

Hayat wore a costume of layered material, tassels, fur lining and ornaments. His head piece, like a mop with braids, hung down over his eyes and down his neck. With shiny eyes and rosy cheeks and a shaggy grey mustache framing his lips, he radiated positive energy. Hayat has earned a reputation as a showman and he did not disappoint: hopping, jumping and thrusting the neck of his instrument into the crowd or up into the air. Occasionally he would fall down on his knees overwhelmed with emotion, expressing love and compassion. He seemed ecstatic and his enthusiasm was infectious when he gestured to the crowd to sing and clap to the rhythm of the music, sometimes in double time.

The performance was participatory and communal and I found it impossible not to move. It felt liberatory. “Shukra”, Hayat and his group thanked us in Arabic before leaving the stage, twirling their braids and tassels. Researching later, I learned that Hayat has collaborated with numerous artists and performed with DJ/rupture in 2016.

Exiting Pandora, and a performance that I already knew would be one of my festival highlights, I wandered into Ronda, large tiered room with entrances on two floors, where Valentina Magaletti and upsammy were in the middle of their set. Magaletti was one of the guest curators of this year’s festival and the room, with a capacity of around 2000, was full. The sound was crisp and full-bodied; a steady pulse with a natural swing coloured by tinges of dub echo. Valentina, wedged between a kit and marimba riffed off the steady rhythms that emitted from upsammy’s laptop and synths. They were enclosed by sunn o))))’s curved stack of amplifiers, anticipating their performance soon after. I weaved my way through the crowd to find a sweet spot in the middle of the dance floor and joined in with the head nodding masses. Magaletti and upsammy also seemed to be enjoying themselves and I wondered if the sight of the stacks made it sound better?

Shuffling up the elevator and along a corridor I returned to Pandora for Assiko Golden Band de Grand Loft from Dakar, Senegal. While the audience were shuffling in a flautist appeared stage right, draped in sky blue robes, playing an introductory motif. It took the audience a few minutes to notice and they only became attentive when the rest of the band climbed on stage. Fronted by a congo drummer, to his left was a “big guy” playing large floor drums with thick batons. Along the back row stood a bass player, keeping a minimal, funky groove and next to him someone balancing a long “rainmaker” shaker. Four men playing square-framed hand drums sat in a row of chairs behind the band leader and beside them sat a dreadlocked drummer gripping a djembe between his knees. The Golden Band are an intergenerational collective that is scalable according to the occaision and at times they include a horn section. Performing for over twenty years they riff on rhythms from Senegal, Cameroon and the Gorée Island. With exuberance and precision, they confidently brought the audience to a state of polyrhythmic bliss. From the onset it felt like this was inevitable, and I wondered if this could be faked. It must take some discipline to perform in this kind of drum ensemble, so do they grow tired of their repertoire? I suspect that performing is in itself energising and joyful. I’m reminded of Brazilian Carnevale blocos, where groups of musicians keep people dancing for days on end. Note: rhythms that are too good to leave is a theme that re-occurs for me at LGW?

Across a wide foyer space with a bar and a lounge one enters COSMOS, a festival hub showcasing music communities or “COSMOS embassies” from around the world. Here Berlin’s Refuge Worldwide radio had installed themselves in a goldfish bowl studio. Between the radio and the bar is a DJ booth, small dancefloor and lounge where I stopped by to catch Mutamassik who I recalled released music on DJ/rupture’s Soot label in the early 2000s. I was surprised to see the name listed in the schedule, invited by Valentina Magaletti, and not knowing what to expect, my first thought was: “She can really DJ!”. Also a visual artist, Guilia Loli adopted the moniker Mutamassik from an Arabic word that translates as “stronghold” and which can refer to a person who holds on strongly to their beliefs. Back in the mid 1990s Loli was based in Brooklyn, but she has since relocated to Tanzania. Tonight she worked nimbly across turntables and CDJs, scratching vinyl and chopping faders, to produce a shuffling mix of varied tones, textures and rhythms. An ornamental singer, perhaps Egyptian, was mixed over a log drum amapiano groove, dubbed out with space echo as Alice Coltrane’s “otherworldly” transcendental spiritual jazz rose up. Before it gets too comfortable, Loli perforates Coltrane’s glimmering harp with stabs of seminal Rastifari-punk band, Bad Brains.

Recently, I had been advised me to approach black music as discourse rather than as genres, as African and Afro-diasporic artists listen to closely to each other and cite one another. From dub to amapiano, hardcore punk to spiritual jazz, Mutamassik seemed to be selecting from a breadth of a black working class experience and innovation that extends into the Arab speaking world. “The Nile begins in Tanzania and ends in Egypt” Loli comments on an Instagram post, evoking pan Africanism and her Egyptian heritage. Lengai Loita, a Massai Warrior and Loli’s partner in Ancient Indigenous Africans, who performed the following night, stood upright beside her the whole set, observing the crowd. A recording of Mutamassik interviewed by Shiru on Refuge Worlwide is archived here.

In the middle of Mutamassik’s set a friend leans over and asks: “So, you’re not going to sunn o)))?” To be honest, the drone metal duo were not on top of my list, but their low frequencies are leaking into COSMOS and feeling some obligation to attend, I eventually succumb to their pull. Back in Ronda and as expected, I find Greg Anderson (Les Paul) and Stephen O’Malley (ESP) shrouded in hooded robes and poised within a “Stone Henge of stacks.” It strikes me that they have doing this for over 25 years, and since the early 2000s I have seen sunn o))) perform maybe three or four times, always accompanied by other musicians including English rocker and mystic, Julian Cope and Oren Ambarchi. Tonight they performed as a duo and while each show is unique, one can be assured of a wall of amplifiers dialed up for maximum saturation, culminating in bone rattling frequencies. This performance did not veer from this formular. I have a distinct memory of Anderson balancing his guitar on top of one of the amplifiers and leaning back, arms outstretched in a Christ pose, the beating frequencies vibrating his whole body. Indeed, sunn o))) make it very apparent that the room is a vibrational field, and the appreciative crowd is giving evil fingers and claw hands. I can’t figure out if it’s more pantomime or ritual before deciding that it doesn’t matter. It is cathartic.

Hurrying down several escalators to the Grote Zaale for the first night’s mystery act, I enter to find saxophonist Bendik Giske, who is accompanied by Sam Barker on electronics. While undoubtably a virtuoso performer, I have seen Giske perform his extended techniques before and I’m not a huge fan. So I make a sharp U-turn, back up the escalators, down corridors more escalators, through a crowded foyer and then climb up several more flights of stairs before I finally arrive at Cloud Nine, TivoliVredenburg’s uppermost venue, where several jazz artists will perform over the festival.

Onstage are أحمد [Ahmed], a quartet who pick up on the legacy of the late double bassist and oud player Ahmed Abdul Malik (1927-1993). I know nothing about this musician or this ensemble elaborating on his work. I arrived simply of curiosity and to listen to something different while resting against the rear wall. I’m roused from my posture by whoops and cries as the musicians’ improvisation coalesces into a hard, piano driven groove. I make a quick appreciative pass by the stage before descending to Ronda once more for emptyset.

While I am not particularly familiar with this longstanding collaboration between James Ginzburg, and Paul Purgas, they have earned a reputation for their material based practices, that occasionally takes shape as site specific performances and large scale installations. At LGW? they presented their recent album Dissever (2025), which according to the blurb is “an exploration of electronic sound and media across the 20th century, considering the intertwined evolution of cosmic rock, minimalism and electronic music, viewed through their prospective dreams and overlapping technological ambitions.”

Premiered in London’s Tate Modern’s enormous Turbine Hall, tonight the duo perform behind a pulsing flash light, that I find hypnotic. Drawing from a bank of recordings made with “early hardware, spatial and multitrack recording techniques”, I find their frequencies disorientating, and at times nauseous! Pan Sonic’s “primitive techno” comes to mind. Having a certain coarseness, emptyset’s tones are reminiscent of the latter duo’s bespoke analogue oscillators. And while emptyset’s sound does not have the same density or weight as sunn o))), it is loud and resonant through the Ronda’s sound system, and sitting on the floor I can feel the vibrations rising up. In an interview, I recall Ginzburg stating how emptyset are interested in how the technology they deploy “leaves an imprint” on their sound, over which they have no control. (I can no longer find this interview, but you get the idea in this in depth interview with RA.) So, machines, infrastructures and architectures can be read as collaborators and co-authors of their works. I feel it is necessary to see the machines they are working with to better appreciate their performance but as silhouettes on stage, I find it difficult to get a clear view through another full house. It’s interesting to watch the audience interacting with the light, as it appears to solidify when the hazer kicks in. Think Anthony McCall’s seminal sculptural film “Line Describing A Cone” (1973) with a caustic techno soundtrack. Eventually, I find myself staring off into the void, allowing the sound wash over me. It’s near the close of day one and I’m done.

Friday 7 November

Day two began with LGW?’s “Sound & Culture Summit”. Discourse programs have become a familiar feature of music festivals, bringing together artists, music researchers, critics, industry professionals and educators. This was LGW?’s first, aimed at “encouraging deep listening, critical thinking and meaningful exchange” and took place at the Utrecht’s Stadsschouwburg, a municipal theatre complex located a little deeper into the city along a river. Across four parallel streams the summit offered artist talks, workshops on topics including queer diasporic issues and healthy clubbing, alongside Ableton sponsored artist presentations. After popping my head into a few sessions I finally settled into a talk by Dirar Kalash, a Palestinian musician who is arguably best know for his field recording series that inspired The Sonic Liberation Front program on Radio Al Hara. The room filled up as the artist, who confessed to being “half deaf”, described how recording had become a necessary daily practice, or ritual, by which he organised his days—similar to how devout Muslims schedule their lives around prayer times. Under conditions of occupation, where he explained it was not even possible to demonstrate, these recordings document this reality in Palestine and refuse Israeli domination. Kalash came across as a very determined artist, who was generous with his ideas, asking people to come sit next to him when if they had questions. His talk broke off into a more focused workshop based on a multi-layered reading of Memory for Forgetfulness (1995) a prose poem by Mahmoud Darwish recalling the Siege of Beirut, 1982.

While I was tempted to join, I decided to stick around for the following panel, “On Sound as Substance: Indigenous Approaches to Sound/Sound as Medicine”. Moderated by Chihiro Geuzebroek, a familiar Bolivian-Dutch activist and artist, the panel included Diné Native American composer Raven Chacon alongside Giulia Loli (Mutamassik) and Lengai Loita. Nominally a discussion about indigenous ontologies of sound, Geuzebroek opened the panel by problematising the notion of “indigeniety”, as an idea made by colonisers via the erasure of land, identity and life worlds. The discussion evolved around understandings of sound that were not simply about physics and acoustics, but rather as something material or as an entity. With translations by Loli, Loita relayed the example of lullabies in Massia culture, which are “fed” to children to placate them. Chacon seemed ambivalent about the therapeutic value of his music. “Did somebody get healed?” he quipped to which artist Bint Mbareh, sitting in audience, reacted with a definitive “Yes!”. Chacon recalled leading composition workshops in which First Nations’ youth were taken to the Grand Canyon and mentored. He suggested that what was most meaningful to them was not advice on working with string ensembles, whom they would not likely access, but rather meeting someone who had made a career from performing noise. Indeed, he emphasised working collaboratively and the social aspects of playing music as being most beneficial. Lola divulged that this was Loita’s first trip abroad and performing on a festival stage, emphasising that it took courage, and that it is music that made them courageous.

CAMP, an arts residency in the French pyrenees, presented a session with DJ Haram/Zubeyda Muzeyyen who was scheduled to perform that evening. In a candid and wide ranging presentation she explained how she was an “anti-format” DJ. She criticised “open format” as a catogory of DJing as it emerged in Detroit clubbing scenes, claiming that it remained commercially unviable because DJs were nevertheless under pressure to play what party-goers wanted to hear. She pointedly asked: “What is “closed format?” “Where do you draw the boundaries around techno”, she pondered before asserting that she had become more interested in production than DJing.

Unpacking her arrangements in Ableton Live, she discussed the ethics of sampling and in particular the “habibification” of Arab producers who self-orientalise to capitalise on identity politics. Working alongside MCs, singers and musicians she showed her processes of re-sampling and editing on her recent album, Beside Myself (2025), notably cutting up Armand Hammer’s voice for the lead single, Sternography. She went on to disclose how storytelling had become part of her production process, for example by applying effects that illustrated the narrative or themes of the music. Touching on the topic of professionalisation, she declared: “Music sells everything but itself”, before emphasising her belief in music as liberatory technology.

Following Haram’s talk I strolled down Utrecht’s high street, filling up with weekend revellers. I was keen to return to TivoliVerendenburg to catch Ancient Indigenous Africans play an early set at Cloud Nine. A curious crowd had gathered by the time the duo entered from the side, weaving through the audience with Loli tapping on a hand drum. Taking to the stage, she positioned herself behind decks and a table full of devices; a sampler and some effects. Loita, in Massai robes, stood beside her behind a mic stand. Their performance seemed semi-improvised, as Loli would step out from the behind her equipment to dance with Loita, or play a sample (from tape) that he would then riff on. It was unpredictable and beset with technical problems. Loita, jumping enthusiastically, mic in hand, caused feedback that clipped the sound system. “He’s not performed on a stage before”, Lola explained, amused. When the fogger belched out a cloud of smoke, Loita seemed genuinely concerned. Again, Lola explained he thought it was real smoke and was anxious to leave. Despite the technical difficulties, the audience remained good humoured and it felt like something truly experimental.

I left before the duo ended to catch a few minutes of PRAM at Pandora, also curated by Magaletti. Another band I was not familiar with, I quickly judged them to be post-punk funk and raced off to catch Alabaster DePlume, a festival favourite curated by Lonnie Holley who was already playing to a packed Ronda by the time I arrived. Wrapped in a keffiyeh and patterned fabrics the saxophonist and storyteller was accompanied by a band that included innovative drummer Julian Sartorius and Mike Kenney on fiddle. DePlume introduced a song by recalling how he found himself reciting poems at settlers in the West Bank. “I did not know I was working on a weapon against Zionist fascism at the time…we all are part of that weapon” he declared to a cheering crowd before blowing into his instrument. Despite this rousing performance, I was not into it—I might have an aversion to saxophone.

Passing through COSMOS, I come across a small audience sitting in quiet ecstasy. Ukranian sound artist Dmytro Nikolaienko was at the DJ booth, manipulating two sophisticated-looking cassette decks. Adjusting the (pitch) controls he coaxed melodic loops into gently morphing patterns, shaped by the materiality of tape. Nikolainto has become a respected figure as the founder of Muscut, a label focused on avant garde music from Eastern Europe. He is also the co-founder of Shukai is an archival label unearthing lost tapes and foregrounding lesser known artists who had been censored and persecuted during the Soviet era (1960–1991). Performing live, Nikolainto constructs delicate sound worlds, evokking historical imaginaries of the future. Making use of out-moded technologies and formats, his music confounds what is historical and what is new, prompting commentary littered with terms like “hauntology” and “media arechology.” I am relieved to pause and sink into this ambience. It remains a subtle and profound festival memory that I’ve been pleased to revisit with this archival recording on Refuge Worldwide.

So while I was tempted to linger longer with Nikolaienko, LGW?’s schedule is disciplinary and I am bound to follow my course back up to Cloud Nine for KUUNNATIC. The Japanese psych-rock trio evoke in me descriptors like “tribal” and “neo-primitive”. While I am, again, not familiar with their songs they’ve a reputation for trance-inducing live shows and I am not disappointed. A taut combo of bass, drums, synth and vocals they are dressed in uniform black robes and head pieces with striking red tassels that contrast against their shiny black hair. With hints of prog-rock, they confidently balance post-punk DIY ethos with artful ethno-fantasy and I am happy to stick around until the end.

As soon as KUUNATIC finish, I race down the vertiginous fire stairs, and scurry along corridors and escalators to the street exit. I’m reminded of a platform video game, as I walk briskly up the street dodging students gathered around the city’s numerous fried food vendors—in Utrecht it seems that you can order anything deep fried and also have it served in a soft bun. Back at Stadsschouwburg a version of Tianzhuo Chen’s major theatre production Ocean Cage is unfolding over two sessions: Moyang 先祖 & Seaman 渔師. The piece turns around an exhaustive performance by dancer and choreographer Siko Setyanto, accompanied by the “techno-gamelan” duo Kadapat and singer Nova Ruth, all from Indonesia. Performed in an elaborate set that incorporates video projections and giant puppets, Ocean Cage, concerns the beliefs of of Lamera people, for whom the sperm whale is simultaneously an ancestor and food source to be hunted, demonstrating a cyclical notion of time and multispecies interdependence.

Co-founder of performance art/party collective Asian Dope Boys, Chen’s work tends to be multi-faceted, ambitious and spectacular. I experienced Ocean Cage one year earlier as an immersive happening, where one could walk around the set, encounter performers and generally engage with the work in a more responsive, tactile and interactive way. Invariably, the piece feels more restrained when staged in a seated theatre. I arrived for the second half, set inside a tiered house-like structure, in which Kadapat and Ruth perform, conjuring up an intense sonic storm while Setyanto undergoes a frenzied transformation. While the distance between audience and performers dials down the intensity of the encounter, Moyang 先祖 & Seaman 渔師 is nevertheless affective. Chatting with friends after in the foyer performance, they tell me how they found it emotionally moving before making a detour to the merch stand. Moyang 先祖 & Seaman 渔師 also says something about the scale, ambition and adventurousness of LGW?, as it is undoubtably a much more expensive and involved work to present than a band.

I don’t linger for too long, as back at TivoliVerendenburg the second “secret performance” was about to commence in Ronda. I arrived to find a heavy guitar band, and after a few minutes scrutinising them I remained unaffected and left. When writing this review I learned that they were Gilla Band, from Dublin. I must admit to having an aversion to chugging-guitar rock and LGW? offers many options.

Actually, I bumped into some friends in the foyer an we decided to catch up over a drink. When I returned to Ronda for Djrum, it was rammed. Every DJ I spoke with was anticipating this three turntable set, so I perched myself on the balcony overlooking the stage to have a good view of his technique. Approaching the decks and flicking through his crate, Djrum dropped the needle on a jungle track—I guess that was to be expected. The crowd loves it. This was mixed into something that sounded a bit more electro, with 4/4 kicks and punchy mids. As someone who has never DJed with turntables, I find it fascinating to watched a skilled musician dig through crates of records and mix with precision. However, I was not terribly excited by these early selections, so I descended to the dancefloor to pick up some of the ravers’ energy. While people around me were excitably whooping and pointing their fingers in the air, after some time I had to be honest with myself and admit that I was not feeling it. So, in order to minimize ear fatigue, I left.

Back up the escalators, I stumbled into Katayoun mid set in COSMOs, working up an enthusiastic dance floor. Born in Iran and raised in the Netherlands, Katayoun Arian trained as an art historian and curator, which is evident in her DJing. She skillfully sifted through a rich and textured trove of Iranian music, spanning disco, electro, pop and other folk forms. Katayoun demonstrates how DJing can be a storytelling practice, performing an archive of historic and diasporic musics. Her set is also available on Refuge Worlwide.

Closing off tonight’s program at TivoliVrendenburg was DJ Haram, joined improvising trumpeter Aquilies Navarro in Pandora. Navarro, who appears on Haram’s recent album, is one of the founders of Irreversible Entanglements, a “liberation-oriented free jazz collective” that also includes Moor Mother, another of Haram’s close collaborators for 700 Bliss. Haram presents as a buxom figure in a tight, low-cut dress and stiletto heels. Flicking her thick black hair and fluttering heavy eyelids she pieces together a sound world of dirty bass and hand drums, over which she layers spoken word mantras in a sultry monotone. Haram’s stage attitude is a flirtatious but detached nonchalance. Navarro responds with shades of muted trumpet, coloured with echo and reverb. It feels hazy—blunted—and I find myself gradually moving away from the stage to lean against a wall. It’s not exactly down tempo and I describe it in my notebook as “bottoming”, as they conjure a claustrophobic atmosphere that presses me towards the floor.

Haram and Navarro may have sucked some the energy out of me, but outside the chill revives me. A thin mist hangs in the air and there’s still a couple hours left of a club night at De Helling, programmed by Queer Black Brazilian collective BATEKOO and the Amsterdam-based collective Los Angeles focused on trans talent. The club is about a 20 minute walk from the centre and when I arrive there is no queue so I walk straight into a smoky bar with high ceilings and fluro signage. The dance floor in the next room is reasonably full and Mina Galán, a Spanish-Moroccan DJ, fashionista and influencer is pumping out a conveyer belt of club bangers. An entourage of femmes in tight clothes grinds beside her at the booth. Unrelenting repetitive beats have the effect of putting me to sleep, but the sound system is punchy and loud, so I search for a sweet spot on the dance floor. When BATEKOO founder Mirands takes over, the music noticeably switches to more baile funk orientated sounds, but with tighter production than what I’ve previously heard. It’s undeniably hard—some say “hard baile”—yet the rhythms swing and the toms really ring. This heavy funk tweaked for maximum impact on club sound systems is irresistible and I stay for a while to re-energise before inevitably calling it a night. I still have a 30 minute walk back to my accommodation and tomorrow will be another big day.

Saturday 8 November

Saturday is peak festival, with a film program alongside a full schedule of performances.

I begin the day by dropping into the cosy Slachtstraat Filmtheater, a small cinema and bar along a cobblestoned side street in old city. Here I catch some of Neptune Frost (2021), an anticolonial afrofuturist musical co-directed by Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman. Shot in Burundi, Rwanda the film’s main protagonists are Neptune, an intersex runaway, and Matalusa, a coltan miner, who find each other among a crew of fugitives who live in electronics waste dump on a hill. I’d describe it as a kind makeshift, cyberpunk, comic book thriller, with bold characters making use of inventive low-budget technology. As a whole day’s program was calling I did not stick around to watch the entire film, but I left with an impression from one of the lead characters’ who hears voices that instruct him to hack.

On the other side of the old city is a boxing club, Tiger’s Gym, where another film was to be premiered in the early afternoon. When I arrive the space is steadily filling up with people claiming spots on white moulded plastic chairs—an icon of the so-called “Global South”. In front of a tiger mural and next to gym paraphenalia and a rack of t-shirts, a folding table has been set up and vendors are selling cans of beer. I grab a cold one, find a cushion and sit on the floor.

PICÓ: Voices of a Sonic Culture (2025), is a documentary directed by Edna Martinez, one of the guest curators for this year’s LGW? From Colombia, for several years Martinez has been based in Berlin where she is a Music Curator at the prestigious Haus der Kulturen der Welt (House of World Cultures) and also DJs and organises events. She is a tireless ambassador for Colombia’s distinct sound system culture, picó, of which this film is a primer. Via interviews with key protagonists, the film introduces audiences to this culture that arose in the working class barrios of Colombian Carribean in the 1950s, notably the port cities of Cartagena and Barranquilla, and that is now spreading around the world.

Often taking place in sports halls, car parks and street corners, the film details how picós are multigenerational, as sound systems and record collections are passed down through families who invest significant time and money into them. It features interviews with numerous older and younger picóteras, including Wilfred “El Dragón” Guerrero, Nayi Lokura and Arn4l2 (pronounced “Arnoldos”). Having been introduced to them in the film, it is delightful to meet and dance among them when they perform after the screening on a picó sound system, La Saramuya. Built in Barranquilla in 2023, before being shipped to Athens, her proprietor, Stivako, can be spotted in the crowd beaming like a proud father.

With speakers painted in fluro colours, often placed around the dance floor, we learn that picó developed in parallel but independent of Jamaican sound system culture. After the screening, Martinez hosts a conversation with Bclip, a mulitgenre producer from Barranquilla with some profile in Europe, who suggests picós may have been operating as early as the 1930s. As one of the film’s subjects remarked, picós tap into something that is intrinsically local, perhaps indigenous to the region: “like gathering around the totem.”

I skip out after the talk with Bclip, but come back later while Arn4l2 is playing a high energy set. The plastic chairs have been stacked up and pushed the walls, and people are grinning and dancing feverishly, clutching beers, gobbling arepas and taking selfies with the picóteras. It feels a bit like an art happening — “authentic” is how another reviewer described it to me, excited that: “you could smell the sweat of the gym.” Martinez and Bclip declare this day to be a historical event.

My afternoon unravels when I miss two performances that I was keen to see. Straying from Google maps in an attempt to make a short cut between venues, I arrive a few minutes late at Pieterskirk, a historical church where 33EMYBW is performing with guitarist Li Jianhong. The venue is at capacity with a queue outside, so I walk briskly back to TivoliVredenburg. On arrival I decide it is too much to climb all the way the top to Cloud Nine to catch a few minutes of Saint Abdullah and Jason Nazary at the risk of missing Saul Williams performing in the Grote Zaal alongside percussionist and producer Carlos Niño.

Williams arrives on stage draped in fabrics, clutching books and a notebook and props himself on a stool. Niño, bearded and under beanie is stage right, hunched over an array of percussion instruments. Stage left sits a keyboardist, also shrouded in patterned cloths.

“We come under the guise of music to conduct a ceremony, like one that was conducted on the eve of the Haitian revolution,” begins Williams. “From the heart of empire to the heart of empire; the home of many multinationals to the birth place of the first multinational, the Dutch West Indies Company”, he continues linking his home in the United States with the mercantile history of the Netherlands which controlled parts of the Atlantic slave trade. Williams’ recounts the founding of Manhattan, where the settlers build a walled city to keep the natives out. “Within the wall is a market place to trade weapons, slaves and provisions the settler’s desire.” This wall gives the name to New York City’s renown financial district, Wall Street. With reference to the Israeli wall that encloses Gaza, Williams goes on to cite, Assata Shakur, the black revolutionary activist who recently passed away in Cuba, where she had been living as a political fugitive since 1984. Shakur was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1977 after she was implicated in a series of violent incidents. She broke out of prison in 1979. William’s paraphrases a poem by Shakur: “Walls can be broken down”

“Whose fossils are in fossil fuel?” he asks, elaborating on how racial capitalism is built on top of indigenous erasure and black life. Indeed “Indigenous Sovereignty and Black Liberation” are offered as a mantra to liberate ourselves from the propaganda by which we have been indoctrinated in Racial Capitalism. Williams is like medium, bringing a message from the ancestors to carry into the future. Standing front and centre, I hang on every word. On reflection, I realise I’ve not been so attentive to the accompanying musicians. It was like a spoken word essay, I think as I leave the auditorium, or a sermon, as I later describe it to a friend.

Attempting to string together a narrative for the evening, I slip into Ronda to see the The Congos. Singing of “sufferance”, they are grey but still sprightly and the legendary Jamaican roots reggae band bring joy to a full room. It’s charming but I’m restless to see Dilar Kalash’s Sonic Front performing in another cinema in the old city. Dashing down cobblestone streets, I slip into the theatre where Kalash is on stage blowing forcefully into a saxophone accompanied by a drummer, who plays a restrained counterpart on top of a modest-sized vintage kit.

Kalash’s recent release Malcolm X in Gaza (2025) reiterates Williams’ oration, affirming the bonds between Palestinian and Black Liberation—“Indigenous Sovereignty and Black Liberation”— via uninhibited expression. It’s a visceral embodied performance and I find myself gripping the armrests of the cinema seating in sympathetic tension. After a while I find it difficult to be strapped in and made subject to this musical intensity and soon I am pacing back to TivoliVrendenburg and all the way back up to Cloud Nine where DEAD SYMBOLS are steadily simmering an audience as they dance. Curated by Asher Gamedze and billed as a “critical sound collective committed to dangerous thinking and sonic vandalism”, the trio are arranged on stage behind separate tables of electronic gear. They perform a tight “housey electronica” that for me serves to release some of the strain that Kalash has put into me.

Confronted by my corporeal responses to music, I let go pursuing an editorial narrative and instead allow myself to drift through the TivoliVrendenburg, settling into what feels good. When I enter Hertz I am caught by Roda de Santo, a Brazilian ensemble performing musics of Afro-Brazilian religions Umbanda and Candomblé. Dressed in customary white their consecrated drums are supplemented with electronics. I am amused when a theremin is deployed in one song, complimenting the groups’ vocal harmonies. Over several years I’ve cultivated an interest in Brazilian music and many of the songs that Roda de Santo perform are familiar. With the room at capacity, I am clearly not the only one as people around me sing along. In the midst of festival frenzy, Roda de Santo made a space of communion, compassion and shared emotion, similar to gospel.

Riding on this feeling I proceeded towards Ronda where Mark Ernestus’ Ndagga Rhythm Force are about to perform. Ernestus is a Berlin legend, co-founding the pioneering dub techno duo Basic Channel with Moritz von Oswald in 1993. He is also the owner of Hard Wax record store, instrumental in establishing the Detroit–Berlin techno axis. Ndagga Rhythm Force is an evolving ensemble comprising musicians from Senegal and tonight foreground a trio of remarkable sabar drummers. Their precise, slingshot polyrhythms pivot the groups’ Mbalax grooves along thrilling contours and curves. A drummer on a “virtual” kit keeping the beat, is positioned on a platform along the back of the stage, next to a keyboardist. The voice of singer Mbene Diatta Seck sometimes coaxes the band along and at other times languidly worms through their polyrhythmic weave. She introduces a slim man behind gold sunglasses and a white peaked cap as “father”, the veteran percussionist Bada Seck. His movements are so exact and efficient that I blink and wonder if he is a robot.

Scanning the room I spot Ernestus behind the sound desk in front of the stage, augmenting the live band’s sound with subtle dub inflections. While this is my first encounter with Mark Ernestus’ Ndagga Rhythm Force, I later learn they are stalwarts of the European festival circuit due to the strength of their performances and 2016 release, Yermande. Almost a decade later Ndagga Rhythm Force released their follow up album Khadim this year.

Tonight’s mystery performance is Los Thuthanaka, the siblings Chuquimamani-Condori and Joshua Chuquimia Crampton who dropped a lauded self-titled debut album on Bandcamp in March. The Cramptons are Native American, of the Aymara peoples indigenous to the Andes region, and part of the Great Pakajaqi Nation that overlaps with Bolivia. Their appearance affirms a curatorial thematic foregrounding the issues and aesthetics of indigenous, anticolonial and queer artists. Los Thuthanaka’s album, which is pointedly “unmastered”, questions established commodity-orientated music production values, challenging listeners to break out of their colonised mindsets. With Chuquimamani-Condori behind a double rack of “key-tars” and Joshua on guitar, their music chugs along, unhurried and repetitive. Dressed in white and under stetsons, I read their performance as being laced with a kind of humour. I am intrigued, but around 20 minutes into the set, my intolerance for rock guitars kicks in. On leaving I feel like I’ve somehow betrayed their political aesthetics, which I otherwise fully support. So with conflicting emotions I make my way up to Pandora where Lady Lykez, programmed by Zíur, is scheduled to perform.

Lykez’s DJ warms up the crowd with amapiano and gqom, marinating the dancefloor with afro-diasporic sounds. When the MC appears, Lykez is a ball of energy, bouncing onto the stage clad in a silver “Rider” jacket. Hyping up the crowd with her cheeky banter, she’s entertaining and fresh, however I’m most impressed to hear grime pioneer Scratcha DVA’s productions on a proper sound system. Up loud, they’re punchy and more fun than I realised, for example the buzzy bassline on Buzz Lightyear (2019). Instructing the audience to split down the middle, Lykez announces that she wants to make a moshpit. I’m a little slow to react and when her DJ drops an instrumental of Shy FX’s 1994 jungle anthem Original Nuttah, I find myself caught in an unruly mass of elbows, knees and foreheads. Grime is often historicised as emerging out of garage—“grimey garage”—however Lykez suggests genealogies that go back via jungle to ’ardcore and even punk. Lykez is another festival highlight, and her “crazy energy”, as a friend describes it, is brash, revitalizing and infectious.

Making my way down to the ground floor, I intend to peer into Linn da Quebrada performing in the Grote Zaal. The black queer icon from the peripheries of São Paulo seems to be an appropriate bookend to a day shaped by Saul William’s pointed commentary. Ten minutes later I find myself on the high street en route to the nearest falafel vendor, suddenly conscious that my stomach has hijacked my thoughts.

Returning to TivoliVrendenburg, the rest of the night fails to reach above today’s highs. While not wanting to be dismissive, Goth Trad’s sound reminds me of Skrillex and my reflexive movements feel robotic, lacking enthusiasm and joy. Perhaps I’m just tired. On my way out I run into a friend near COSMOS who gasps: “I am full, I cannot take in anymore!” I couldn’t agree more.

Sunday 9 November

By Sunday I’ve come undone. I’ve been mainlining music for four days non-stop, and am drifting through the old city in a reverie. My first stop is Kapital a local bar, venue, screen printing studio and hang out space above Tigers Gym, where I catch a midday performance from Tiago Caetano. It’s a full house and a cheerful and appreciative crowd have shown up for the Brazilian-Portuguese singer and guitarist, now based in Paris. Young, handsome and suave, his smooth delivery draws on bossa nova and MPB. As much as I enjoy this Sunday morning hair-of-the-dog atmosphere, Caetano’s performance makes me think that saudade—a sense of longing that is particular to Brazil—risks becoming a cliché. I wonder if saudade might even be a kind of middle class aesthetic, as it overlaps into nostalgia. I suppose it’s simply a matter of taste.

I wander back to TivoliVrendenburg to catch the last mystery performance at Ronda, and arrive to a band of seasoned indie rockers cranking into a groove. I have no idea who they are, and when a dishevelled frontperson slides onto the stage and begins to sing gruffly into the mic, my aforementioned bias against rock kicks in and I’m soon out the door. Later I’m told that the band was Destroyer from Canada and learn that singer Dan Bejar is a clever lyricist who commands a loyal following accrued over numerous albums.

Back at Cloud Nine, Masello Motana presents The Vocal Museum, a music theatre performance. Born in apartheid era South Africa, 1981, Motana grew up as the racist system was being dismantled. She recalls this history via song, that she claims was vehicle for memory before our era of smart phones and social media. Motana presents the singer as an archivist responsible to this memory, ensuring that facts and emotions are properly conveyed. She draws on a range of songs she recalls from her youth, spanning children’s games that have been kept for centuries, to popular songs of the 1980s and 1990s. She makes special note of those sung by women who were forthright and assertive, challenging gendered roles. She also recalls the emergence of qwaito when she was a teenager, as being a sexy, funky, promiscuous music and an affront to township conservatism. Remarking on the impact of music made for TV, as performances to be watched not only listened to on radio or cassette, Motana probes how different genres emerged according to their means of transmission and distribution. The Vocal Museum is a sharply observed and personable performance, delivered with sensitivity and wit.

All the way down to the Grote Zaale I found the Polish composer Hania Rani on stage, enclosed in a quadrangle of synths. With her back to the audience she is played an ecstatic polyphonic symphony, while a projection illuminated the audience. It’s proggy, psychedelic and mesmerising in a “rabbit-in-the-headlights” kind of way, but it fails to hold my attention because I’m more curious about Caxtrinho performing on Cloud Nine.

In contrast to Tiago Caetana, Caxtrinho evokes a different lineage of Brazilian popular music, that seems more urban and gritty than MPB. Movements such as vanguarda paulista come to mind. Paulo Vitor Castro is a twenty-something, black musician from the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, raised in Baixada Fluminense. Playing a “violão”, strung left-handed around his shoulders with rope, Castro is accompanied by a band comprising bass, drums, guitar and electronics. I think of it as “post rock” arriving via samba and psychedelic rock, rather than, say, art school.

The songs surprise me with sudden time changes and abrupt turns, but the band is looser than say “math rock”, and it often feels like they are improvising or jamming out. I’m sure Castro’s lyrics are also very smart. Despite his limited English, Castro is a charming: “You guys don’t understand shit about what I am saying….this song is about white people.” A week or so before 120 people were killed in during a police raid on a predominantly black community in Rio de Janeiro, and I would appreciate understanding Castro’s social commentary. Holding up a vinyl edition of Caxtrinho’s album, Quede Livre (2024), Castro announces it is their last one, which the band will autograph and sell to the highest bidder. Caxtrinho are one of the few bands to have made it through my rock filter, for their strange song structures and dry humour that exceed the limitations of language.

I catch a few minutes of Ata Kak at Pandora. Kak was a Ghanian highlife/hip hop obscurity until Awesome Tapes from Africa uploaded his 1994 cassette and propelled him towards internet fame in the early 2000s. Having released his first new music, Batakari, this year, his European tour and appearance at LGW? was much anticipated. Now into his fifties, his face is framed by a grey beard and hair, but he is full of youthful vigor on stage and his band are effervescent. It’s fun, but it doesn’t hold my attention for long.

Back up to Could Nine, I find that the Zawose Queens are more my Sunday evening vibe. Their enthusiasm is infectious, performing transportational storytelling rhythms, passed down over generations in Tanzania. Making use of drums, thumb piano and their voices they demonstrate how ideas, stories, histories are impressed into the mind and body and are re-lived and passed on via the rituals of music and dance. It’s a heartfelt, high energy performance that keeps a receptive audience bouncing along.

After, on my way down to the ground floor, I pass by Kelman Duran performing at COSMOS. I find that his cinematic sound design for club sound systems conjures up images of an empty warehouse reverberating with echoes of footwork. It somehow reminds me of Burial! Duran’s set is also archived at Refuge Worlwide.

Overlapping in the Grote Zaal, Ali Sethi and Nichola Jaar are delivering a sublime performance which you can listen to on the festival’s archive of recordings. Descriptors such as cinematic and transportational pop to mind as Ali’s voice conjured up feelings of exile, displacement and longing. Seasoned from performing over several consecutive nights, his voice strained at times, which gave the music a depth of emotion—a sense yearning—and these imperfections make the music seem authentic. Real emotion—“really feeling it”—punctuated with judicious use of echo. Jaar’s accompaniment on laptop and keyboard was atmospheric. His sounds seemed to come out of the shadows, “making listeners aware of negative space” is how the sound artist Nithin Shams described it to me. Occasionally Jaar’s playing would come to the fore, suggesting a melody or rhythm and making space for reflection. His use of space and echo confirmed to me that dub is indeed a virus and also a conduit between South Asian and Western modes of contemporary composition. Sethi and Jaar concluded their performance with a song based on a poem by Faiz Ahmad Faiz, a “revolutionary Marxist communist” from Pakistan that was written for Palestine in 1979. Concerned with the transfer of power from the ruling class to the people, it contains the refrain: “we shall witness, we shall overcome.” The audience is enraptured and we are left in awe of music. It is a masterful performance that no doubt requires discipline and dedication. As both artists come from privilege, it is evidence of what this enables.

Like a yo-yo, I am jerked back up to Cloud Nine for Quinton Barnes Black Noise Ensemble. Barne’s looks surprisingly young, bespectacled with his smooth chest bare under a studded leather jacket. He pulls some funky moves and his band, who look like they’re straight out of art school, organically follow his lead. It turns out they are established free improvisers and noise performers based in Montreal, assembled by composer Michael Cloud Duguay. The music feels like semi-improvised jams, that reference heavy funk, rock and space jazz.

Finally, those of us still standing gather at Pandora where Edna Martinez closes the festival with a picó showcase. Yesterday’s dancing gym was possibly the most enjoyable events of this year’s program and for anyone who missed out or those who simply wants more, La Samaruya is back again for the afterparty, her bulk occupying a far wall.

Wilfred “El Dragón” Guerrero kicks off with a historical vinyl set performed on a pair of decaled turntables. Nayi Lakura follows, representing a younger generation forwarding a contemporary pop form. She performs on a laptop with MIDI controllers. ARN4L2, who seems to have been tapped as the next Colombian DJ/producer to bring his sound to European clubs, plays another energetic set, tapping out rhythms on the CDJs. Picking up the baton, Martinez’s confident style brings in elements of funk, kuduro and reggaeton. Bclip opens his set with a pre-recorded statement insisting that picó is a culture of the working class and that it must be represented by such people, before he leans into heavier “techno” and EBM sounds. Together these picóteras bring the festival to a happy and sweaty conclusion with a back-to-back session that pounds us into mush. I’m not alone in my physical exhaustion, but somehow it is impossible to leave.

At the end of Le Guess Who? 2025 I find myself unravelled, undone by music. Even writing this review became overwhelming. No doubt LGW? is an amazing festival but I remain unsure about its scale and more generally if bigger is necessarily better for (not only) music festivals. While audiences are offered an abundance of remarkable artists, does it really work in their favour? Is hurrying from one performance to the next—dashing in and out of sets—the best way to experience art? Does it encourage meaningful encounters between international artists, local artists and audiences? I would certainly value more space and time for reflection, for socialising, discussion and to discover new artists. This seems particularly necessary for a program that is politicised and participates in the discourse surrounding the production, distribution and presentation of music.

Speaking with a journalist attending her fourth LGW? she told me that she had stopped studying the program because she trusted its curation. She advised me that it was impossible to see everything so one should simply “own their experience.” This review has been a long process of reflecting on my notes, revisiting the program and researching artists, some of whom I had not seen. I learned that I made choices not wholly based on what I thought would be important, but rather what I could physically and psychologically cope with when otherwise overstimulated! So while LGW? benefits from state, city, industry and audience support, and perhaps feels some pressure to expand, I can’t imagine how stressful it must have been for the organisers to pull off a festival of this scale. This experience has made me reconsider my relation to music, shifting emphasis from being a consumer, a critic and a fan, to being a vessel and carrier of vibrations; to respect music as cultural, social and biological phenomena.