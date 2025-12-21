Mark Harwood – or, Urim (Penultimate Press)

Haha I get it. Yep, quick, tell Mark Harwood I’ve cracked the code. It’s funny right? Some albums are puzzles that on immediate listen seem to make no sense, it’s like there’s something greater at play, a deep conceptual plan, a series of in jokes that only the chosen shall understand. In this sense whether the music gives you pleasure, creates endorphin rushes or reminds you of your first kiss becomes kind’ve redundant, as does whether there’s a killer guitar solo on the 3rd track, or the vocals of a Vietnamese llama on track 9.

Everything is in slave to the concept. And in this case that concept is theft. A notion that is as old as the art itself. It used to be race based, with Elvis and The Rolling Stones getting rich stealing from black people, but more recently its based on $. Rich people get to steal our art and thoughts with impunity; poor people get sued and bankrupted.

It feels bold in this litigious world to make a plunderphonics LP, but Mark Harwood is a bold man. The music industry is specifically designed for exploitation, so maybe its time for artists to take their own back. Or go out in a blaze of glory.

I have to be honest, I’m not much of a trainspotter, so the source material isn’t immediately obvious, but between his musique concrete sensibilities, and layering of children’s voices over wigged out Eastern European progressive rock its pretty fun. Of course much of it feels like its coming in from the next room with someone rubbing a contact mic on their genitals in the foreground, but that’s part of the experience. Harwood, has run labels for decades, most recently Penultimate Press, though he was also the head honcho of cult Melbourne weirdo record store Synaesthesia for many years. It’s safe to say his knowledge of eclectic musics is unparalleled. So I never stood a chance. Not that it’s a competition.

So the question is what does it mean? A fuck you to the music industry by collaging music and manipulating stuff we’ve never heard before? That doesn’t really make sense.

So I asked AI. It says that “or, Urim” refers to sacred lots used by the Israelite High Priest for divine guidance and revealing God’s will, though also for deciding guilt and military actions. Thankfully it also refers to Harwood, I suppose I should’ve gotten it to crack the code instead of trying to use my own brain. This is what it says: “Style: Experimental, plunderphonics, combining natural and synthetic sounds for a futuristic feel.“

If this is the future I am scared. I suppose that’s the point. WAKE THE FUCK UP!