Listen to the strange and beautiful soundscapes of Cleared

Cleared is the longstanding project of Chicago based Steven Hess and Michael Vallera. Since about 2009 they have released albums on Immune, Utech Records and Touch. Their work is characterised by repetition and layering, a near complete enmeshing between the duo, often utilising environmental sound and obscuring and processing to the point of abstraction any hints of instrumental sound. It’s a truly unique sound world.

Their latest album Lustres continues their compelling approach of obscuring ﬁeld recordings, synthesis experiments, acoustic instrumentation, and found sounds far beyond recognition.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Lustres is the most detailed and refined output of our studio practice using this method of exchanging sound material. The four tracks present a mood that, for us, is indicative of a kind of rolling celestial atmosphere. Simultaneously, there exists both a subterranean and starlit quality about the music. To us, it is not unlike the imagined terrain of a distant meteor or orbiting asteroid, alternating between the extremes of light and temperature as its path is slowly carved in a dark vacuum. It is music for contemplation and quiet reflection, as these are the states of listening we have come to greatly appreciate in our personal lives, and as the space in which we are most happy to have our music experienced. Lustres is a document being released as we near 15 years of the Cleared collaboration, and we hope it offers listeners a chapter of our story that, while rooted in our past material, advances the core discipline of what we have always pursued as our central theme: Patience.”

Lustres will be released via Room40 on the 1st of March 2026.