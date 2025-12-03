Listen to Rafael Anton Irisarri’s new music

Cyclic favourite, US composer, producer and mastering engineer, Rafael Anton Irisarri has returned with a new solo album. We’ve been fans of his work for some time, you can check out our interview with him earlier in the year here

The album, Points of Inaccessibility was developed during a residency inside the former Pieter Baan Centre in Utrecht. Once used as a psychiatric prison, the site still carries traces of its past in the building’s stark silence and heavy acoustic character. Irisarri worked in the space while Dutch artist Jaco Schilp developed point cloud visuals for an A/V performance. The music was later reconstructed and produced in Irisarri’s New York studio.

This is what he has to say about it:

“Points of Inaccessibility came from thinking about how disconnection feels in an age obsessed with connection. We are constantly online, constantly visible, yet we drift further apart. The real distance isn’t geographic anymore, it’s emotional.”

Points of Inaccessibility will be released on the 6th of February 2026 via Black Knoll Editions. You can find it here.