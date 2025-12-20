Kevin Purdy – Hundreds and Thousands (Soft Records)

There’s a woozy psychedelic energy at the heart of Sydney based Kevin Purdy’s eight solo album. It’s playful, inventive and fun, brimming with a mischievous energy, these odd eclectic constructions, unexpected asides and ill defined samples. It’s the world of Kevin, and I’m immediately transported back to when I first encountered his work, the similarly eclectic Tooth, his trio with Sir Robbo and John Maddox, which possessed a similarly assured sense of self whilst dragging us happily along for a magical mystery tour of undersea nostalgia. Of course the feel here is less nautical, Hundreds and Thousands feels like Purdy harnessing his inner child, plugging in and letting loose, creating the happiest tripped out exploitation soundtrack you’ve ever heard.

“I’ll have a plate of prawns please,” begins the most Australian voice you’ve ever heard on a track titled ‘I’ll have a plate of prawns please.’ And you know that Purdy is cackling happily to himself in the background. It feels like the soundtrack to a biker film, if the bikers were in pre school, and the bikes were actually tricycles. ‘Cat and Mouse‘ is carnival music, Tom and Jerry style, with zany sound effects, layering in a carousel, and ending up sounding like Mr Bungle’s neglected Australian cousin. There’s also a spot of 60’s surf pop and all manner of way out zany weirdness, I can even hear flies buzzing away at one point, but the groove is never far away and everything always seems to coalesce into a joyous shambolic psychedelic stomp.

There’s so much fun to be had here, as Purdy regresses into childhood and invites us all into his sandpit. It doesn’t feel accidental. With so much bleakness around perhaps Purdy is trying to craft an antidote, to remind us that we don’t always have to take things so seriously, that in the face of fear and uncertainty, sometimes the best thing we can do is throw the toys out the toy-box and start to play.