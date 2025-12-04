Jamie Lidell and Luke Schneider – A Companion For the Spaces Between Dreams (Clandestine Label Services)

Jamie Lidell has described this album as “…a guide for those liminal spaces you may find yourself in, so to speak.”

That space for the artist was an internal one after returning from ketamine-assisted therapy, so the results are in many ways akin to a chillout album and it relaxes into a spot on the couch next the KLF’s landmark and definitive “Chill Out”.

Lidell described his experiences with the dissociative drug as powerful and emotional, as well as stating an appreciation for the neural-plasticity it promoted. The result is an album that aims to take listeners on a trip and “I can guarantee it’s a very good companion for psychedelic journeys, having tested it,” he says with a laugh in a recent podcast.

As a multifaceted musician who seems restless in exploring various composition and performance techniques, from his early work in the late 1990s with Super_Collider through to live looping vocals in an outfit made of VHS tape. In recent years I’ve only really noticed him popping up in various promotional videos for music companies and, at the time of writing, his Wikipedia page doesn’t seem to have been updated since 2006.

This album developed from a collaboration with pedal steel guitar player Luke Schneider and the two met while working on a video for Moog’s Spectravox box, which is a kind of vocoder (a device famous for making a voice sound like a robot).

One can hear some Moog synthesisers among these “spaces for dreams,” as well as field recordings, but the vocals are somewhat buried and that’s probably a decision to create more of an ambient effect.

It opens with lots of movement, in the form of synthesiser arpeggiations and tremolo effects surrounded by all the reverb one expects in contemporary ambient recordings. Footsteps in the second track spell out that this is a journey and, as the album progresses, it arrives at a gentle and slower pace with the woozy, warbling quality of videotape that is reminiscent of Boards of Canada.

The overall arc of the album reminds me a bit of Arvo Part’s Tabula Rasa, which is famed for providing peace and calm for patients nearing the end of terminal illness. Obviously there’s nothing in the instrumentation to evoke the Estonian composer’s arrangements for strings, except the movement from the busy rushes at the start to a slower and meditative conclusion.

In this way I can appreciate the therapeutic benefits of Lidell and Schneider’s music, since I haven’t tried ketamine. If one is receptive then you might find relaxation, emotional processing, or other goals when listening to this album.

For me there was a lot to enjoy in the rich, somewhat dense soundscape, although I would struggle to consider it as ambient music as the beautiful orchestration held my attention throughout.