Cyclic Defrost: Best of 2025

I know what you’re thinking, am I human? Did AI write this? Or at the very least did it help?

And the answer is who cares? It’s humans who are plunging us into unjust bullshit wars, pretending genocides aren’t occurring on our watch, telling us that reality can no longer be trusted. So at this point maybe its time to have a crack at robot overlords. Could it be worse?

If it’s not already clear we’re pretty antiquated here at Cyclic, all real people with real opinions, listening to real music, and explaining how it moves our souls. Music has a way of getting to a place words can’t, plugging into something deep inside us and if we’re lucky, changing something within us. There is no consensus, no-one is anointed the winner, just a bunch of passionate (human) folks opening their ears, hearts and minds and letting the goodness flow in.

This is a list of the music that did us in this year. We hope you like it as much as we did.

Sumugan Sivanesan

I know it’s not a requirement that this list concerns music released in 2025—or that it concerns music at all! Nevertheless the reason I value and contribute to Cyclic Defrost is to discuss and share (experimental) electronic and digital musics that have some reference to sound system and club culture. A lot of music is circulating these days, and the barriers to producing and publishing music have somewhat dissolved. So I appreciate this opportunity to reflect on releases that have caught my attention this year. Five is too few and this list is by no means definitive, so take it as an impression of what I’m listening through right now…

If I were to make an end-of-year mixtape this album’s opening track, “The Iron Wall”, would kick it off: “Netanyahu, you’re a crack head and you know it / Donald Trump, you’re a rapist and you know it / Joe Biden, you’re a nazi and you know it / Obama, youse the devil and you know it…”I stumbled onto “A City…” sifting through Phantom Limb’s catalogue and it is indeed a refreshing blast of “raw and unfiltered” street-wise social critique in these challenging and unpredictable times. Speaking truth to power, it is an exhilarating listen from start to finish, that makes clear to me how self-censorship has become normalised in my milieu. The production is eclectic, restlessly shifting between sounds and genres—from modulating synths to crushing metal jams to songs that remind me of Outkast—while somehow remaining coherent. Stories of the set-backs, frustrations and mental health issues that defined the making of the album make it an even more compelling (close) listening experience.These pieces composed for modular synth and voice have been on the festival circuit here in Europe for over a year. Over this time Heinali & Andriana-Yaroslava Saienko have earned a reputation for their breathtaking performances. Inspired by 12th-century Abbess, composer and mystic Hildegard von Bingen, the music is parsed through Heinali & Saienko’s experiences of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. “A mix of medieval and modern” is a short descriptor that fails to prepare listeners for this transcendental and rapturous experience.“Mela” means festival in Hindi and the timing of this release coincided with the phenomena of Dek Bass from West Bengal gaining attention online and in the West. From (North) India, the Brooklyn-based duo of Mihir Chauhan and Jaiveer Singh take elements of this rural sound clash culture and channel it through the dynamics of UK bass. Listen to Baalti’s residency on Rinse FM to learn about diasporic South Asian sounds shaping club culture: https://www.rinse.fm/shows/baalti

If this piques your curiosity, keep your eyes peeled for Rana Ghose’s insightful documentary “BASS BOSS” (2025) that probes the mind of DJ Khobir one of the pioneers of Dek Bass: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7Nz61xhr8I

VA – Three Sound of Revolution: Middle Sound #2 (curated and commissioned by Pisitakun)

Pisitakun is a Thai visual artist and music producer currently living in exile in Berlin due to his involvement in protest movements in Bangkok and his irreverent critique of Thai politics and royalty. “The Three Sound of Revolution” is a multi-layered project he began developing as an artist in residence with the DAAD, Berlin 2023. Initially investigating protest music in South East Asia, “Three Sound…” expanded out to engage with artists and musicians he was meeting in the cosmopolitan centres of Europe. Its “Middle Sound” stream focuses on music and club culture, with Pisi inviting artists to contribute remixes of music that had some political significance in the places where they are from. Now into its second phase “Middle Sound” includes contributions from Abadir, Gabber Modus Operandi, Teya Logos, Elvin Brandhi, bela and many more. This year “Thre Sound…” organised an “expo” mini-festival of exhibitions, workshops, panels and performances and more are planned for the future. There’s a lot here to investigate! https://threesound.org/middle-sound/02

From the Colombian Caribbean and now based in Berlin, artist, DJ and curator Edna Martinez is an ambassador for picó. This is a sound system culture that emerged in the working class neighbourhoods of port cities of Cartagena and Barranquilla in the 1950s that is now extending throughout the world, with notable picós in Melbourne, Athens, Italy and the Netherlands. Developing in parallel but independent of Jamaican sound system culture, picós are notable for their brightly painted speaker boxes. Picó owners invest significant time, money and energy into their sound systems and record collections, which are often passed down through generations. Historically, picóteras play a mix of Latin American, West African and Arabic (dance) musics alongside local productions. This continues to evolve as younger producers include elements of hip hop, highlife, IDM etc. This compilation of hits, rarities and edits is a delightful introduction to picó music, style and history. Better days!

Paranoid

Holden’s path in music has marked more than a generation with its deeper connection to the psychedelic senses. ‘The Universe Will Take Care Of You’, his masterpiece with Wacław Zimpel, stands strong as one of his best efforts. This one works on many levels.A downtempo masterpiece full of sonic fantasies.For everyone really into Burial’s short magic snippets at the end of his tracks, he indulged and provided a few glimpses of oneiric beauty on this one.Released back in December 2024, on this remix Enocksson provides a scenario for ‘Thankful’ to turn into a dream. Finding a sweet spot between field recordings, delicate and graceful guitars and sound manipulation. Magical.There’s a beautiful anniversary reissue of A Fragile Geography on Black Knoll Editions. The real treat for us is the dream-team that Irisarri gathered to reimagine it: Mabe Fratti, William Basinski & Gary Thomas Wright, Abul Mogard, Penelope Trappes, KMRU, and the one that we had on repeat and stuck in our brain due to its hypnotic power: Kevin Richard Martin. Everything here is top shelf.We were lucky enough to see Loraine James present this masterpiece live back in Spring. As silky as blues.

Bonus track/ Top 6 live concerts I’ve been to this year:

Radiohead

Fennesz & Alva Noto presents ‘Continuum’ – In the spirit of Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Drew McDowall

Santana

Acid Mothers Temple

GAS

Ruth Bailey

Best of 2025: The Year of the Feminine Top-Line in Electronic Music

For me, 2025 was a year where the feminine top-line shone for electronic music. Whether it was through ethereal vocal layering, experimental arrangements, or genre-blurring collaborations, the artists I found myself returning to again and again were women shaping soundscapes with vulnerability, power, and precision.



FKA Twigs – Eusexua Afterglow (Atlantic Records)

FKA Twigs’ Eusexua Afterglow transported me straight back to nights spent clubbing in London. The track “lost all my friends” echoes the emotional undercurrent of one unforgettable night out – luminous, a little lonesome and alive with memory. Twigs’ intricate, shape-shifting production is at its most daring here. On “Sushi,” she threads what feels like six songs into one, bending genre and structure with uncanny precision. “Stereo Boy” offers a jagged, heart-forward take on love and longing, managing to be both cutting and tender. Throughout the album, she occasionally slips into a falsetto that reminds me of Janet Jackson’s soft-edged R&B. If that’s what Janet had, Twigs channels it with a modern, dreamlike twist. Eusexua Afterglow is a masterclass in vulnerability, defiance, and sonic evolution.



Oklou NPR Tiny Desk Concert & Choke Enough(Deluxe) (True Panther Records)

I had heard about Oklou throughout the year but found her sound via the mesmerising collaboration with FKA Twigs on “viscus.” That track led me straight into the dreamlike world of Choke (Deluxe), and I’ve been floating there ever since. The Deluxe edition builds on her signature blend of ethereal vocals and sweet, experimental electronica. The standout track “Harvest Sky” shows her ability to balance vulnerability with production finesse, weaving emotion through atmosphere in a way that feels both grounded and otherworldly. Her NPR Tiny Desk performance reimagines four tracks in stripped-back arrangements, each elevated by a quickly assembled but remarkably cohesive choir. These versions bring a new intimacy to the songs and showcase Oklou’s vocal subtlety in a different light. It’s one of those rare live performances that doesn’t just reinterpret the album, but deepens it.

Wet Leg’s latest album became one of my most-played records this year, largely because it kept surprising me. It builds on their previous French-indie feel, in an effortless and irreverent way that makes it perfect for a sunlit weekend morning. It’s the kind of album you throw on while padding around the house, coffee in hand, t-shirt rumpled, the world just beginning to wake. “Mangetout” radiates that sleepy sensuality with a tinge of naughtiness, while “Davina McCall” turns up the volume and gives strong roadtrip energy – windows down, lyric shouting inevitable. The opening track, “CPR,” is exactly the kind of bold, punchy start a sophomore record demands, announcing that Wet Leg is evolving without losing their edge.



DJ Falcon, Alan Braxe & Phoenix – “UFOs” (Domino Records and Smugglers Way)

Sneaking in though, one of the year’s most delightful surprises was “UFOs,” an unexpected collaboration between French house legends DJ Falcon and Alan Braxe and the unmistakable voice of Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars. This track felt like a sudden flare in the night sky. Bright, nostalgic, and a little surreal, so feels worthy of mention too. With its glittering production and soft retro-futurist glow, “UFOs” is a shimmering homage to growing up, believing in things bigger than yourself, and dancing it out under alien skies. It’s French indie royalty sewn into sequined French House, a fantasy you didn’t know you were missing until it landed.

Ayrton Avery



Ela Minus – Día (Domino Recording)

Though the entire album deals with the theme of time, the track QQQQ made me stop in my tracks, and the seconds around me freeze. It is such a masterpiece of electronic and mechanical polyphony that I was shocked that it is the work of a single, one-woman act.

It was not the title track that mesmerized me, but the brief four-minute centerpiece take me by the hand, which was a collaboration with the visionary post-internet rapper Bladee. It accurately sums up the enigmatic dreamscape that Oklou has been striving for her entire career.Anysia Kym and Loraine James take electronic rap into the realm of pure emotional color. Melody is nothing more than a constraining straitjacket that is boldly thrown off after the first few bars.Another masterpiece by the pop duo. They have shown themselves to be ahead on the edgy trend that has come to define music in 2025.I would not usually listen to anything as spiritual as a hymnal, but the brutal honesty kept me hooked. In one track, Meridian, every riff is both a painful scratch and a cathartic release.

Jason Richardson

Favourite bitcrush effect pedals:



Meris Ottobit Jr.

maybe it’s cheating as the stutter effect is a great addition.



Devi Ever Bit Mangler

known for her spitty distortions, this pedal really explodes.



AC Noises Ama

mostly adds new harmonics to a reverb but really adds a nice subtle shine.



Alexander Pedals Syntax Error

there’s weirdness in here and it gave my bass surprising tones.



Electro Harmonix Mainframe

the straightest of crunches yet very musical and compact.

Bonus budget option: Soniccake Wavecrush – good entry for those wanting to explore low-bit sounds.

Dean Seabrook



Tommy Sexton & The Suggestions – Foreign Land (Yama-Nui Records)

This record got played more times than I can recall this year when it was released in May this year. If you remember my last years top 5, Tommy Sexton’s song Start Again was my number 1. This year his album is my number one. The music on this album can be summed up like a smooth silk shirt with the buttons slightly undone whilst venturing into post-apocalyptic yacht rock territory. The song “Champagne on Ice” suggests that you’ll be keeping your powder dry and Champagne on Ice. Items that could be found in the back room of a Miami nightclub back in 1983. The album brims with beautiful soul and disco/funk grooves especially on songs like “La La La” and “Never Enough”. I Imagine not a lot of people know about this Sunshine Coast Lad. But mark my words! You should start enquiring.



Boris & Uniform – Bright New Disease (Sacred Bones Records – Alliance Series)

Although this album came out in 2023, I only purchased it on Vinyl back when Boris visited Melbourne in March 2024. And during this time, I purchased a huge Vinyl haul of Boris Records. (10 to be exact) And this year I finally got around to listening to this beast. It’s a collaboration between Boris and Industrial Noise Merchants Uniform. Its Brutal, Unhinged, Noisy and in parts, downright Ugly. But that’s exactly what I want from a collaboration Like this. It’s like if you put some of Napalm Deaths Mark “Barney” Greenway vocals into a blender with Godflesh’s streetcleaner, some of Sunn O)))’s pummelling sustained guitars and of course, the Mighty Boris, you may be getting slightly close as to how to describe the unearthliness of this Album. Michael Berdam (from Uniform) vocals are so upfront on this album that they are almost an instrument in itself. And Wata’s (From Boris) guitar playing is at time elegantly heavy and painful. Like getting a tattoo removed. Songs Like “Weaponized Grief”, “Endless Death Agony” and “Not Surprised “could quite possibly be described as the last songs you might hear before you die of torture. With all this being said, I cannot look away from this album. Even if I wanted too.



Stereolab – Instant Holograms on Metal Film. (Warp Records – Duophonic UHF Disks)

It’s a beautiful thing to hear Stereolab back doing what they do best. I mean why change a winning formula. That unforgettable nod to French pop and the lounge stylings of Ennio Morricone. And especially with Laetitia Sadiers unique vocal delivery and Tim Ganes guitar work. Back in the day, Tortoise and the High Llama’s opened my mind and ears to the sonic beauties of Stereolab, and I was super excited to have this new album arrive on vinyl at my doorstep. Their use of different styles of comforting keyboards, various other instrumentations and the lush sounds delivered from them allows each song its own unique space to breathe. This album has everything you want from a modern day Stereolab album. The song “Transmuted matter” has those beautiful sounds of the guitar and vibraphone doubled against each other. Like how Jeff Parker works in his guitar to Tortoise songs with Vibraphone. And the song “Aerial Troubles” delivers an upbeat, slightly left of centre melody that has that familiar Stereolab sound that you want to dance too. Overall, a lush excursion into the present with familiar sounds of the past.



Donald Fagen – The Nightfly – (Warner Records)

My Love of Steely Dan has been with me since I was a Kid. It was on constant rotation in my house played by my parents. But as my thirst for new music and new sounds increased, some of my beloved music took a back seat. Until recently, where I re-discovered, and discovered some old favourites. Donald Fagan’s (Steely Dan’s main songwriter and Keyboard player, along with bass and guitar player Walter Becker) first solo album outside of Steely Dan was 1982’s Nightfly. I had never heard this album until this year. And the first song on the album “I.G.Y.” (International Geophysical Year) gave me those chills of familiarity, but still a little unknown at the same time. A song who’s chorus lyrics possibly rings true for 1982. “What a beautiful world this will be. What a glorious time to be free”. But do they ring true for our current landscape? I’ll let you guys decide on that. The album has every amazing L.A. Session musician worth their salt on this album. The late great Jeff Porcaro from Toto on Drums, Tenor Sax player Michael Brecker (Herbie Hancock), Guitar player Larry Carlton (Steely Dan, Joni Mitchell, Quincy Jones) and Keyboardist Greg Phillanganes (Toto, Brothers Johnson, Michael McDonald). Its such an easy album to listen too, and I especially like it as a Late Thursday night Album.



The Icarus Line – Slave Vows (Agitated Records)

Like a friend of mine once described Iron Butterfly as an evil version of the Doors, The Icarus Line I believe are an evil version of The Stooges. With hints of The Birthday Party thrown in for good measure. The Icarus line came out of the seedy underbelly of LA in the late 90’s early 2000’s. And were lumped in with the post-hardcore scene and bands like At the Drive In. Fast forward from 2001 to 2013, with lots of band member changes, drug addiction and just complete on and off-stage chaos (See film clip Feed a Cat to your Cobra), The Icarus Line deliver Slave Vows. Recorded in singer guitarist Joe Cardamone Studio in Burbank. It’s an absolute hypnotic, intense and ball tearing sonic delivery of music that would keep any tweaker awake for weeks in amazement. Admiring its shear unhinged tapestry. I believe the Icarus Lines output from 2011 until their last album, 2015’s “All Things under Heaven” is some of the most underrated and undiscovered music out there. And Slave Vows was part of Double album that got released separately. The other being “Avowed Slavery”. So, in 2025 I recently purchase all of Icarus Lines Catalogue on vinyl, and Slave Vows just spoke to me. The albums guitars are right up front in the mix, and Joe Cardamore wails and screams invoke the likes of Iggy and early Nick Cave. The Song Dark Circles is a 10 min slab of progressive insanity. Taking the listener on a trip through intense passages of screams and guitar feedback where the needle is literally in the red. Making no apologies whatsoever.

Greg Stone

45 Pounds wins the award for the most original, fully formed sounding album of the year. You couldn’t mistake any track for another artist. The frenetic, Rototom-bashing drums, the guitar and synth in a competitive bout to sound the least like the instrument, and the raspy, elusive growl of vocalist Zack Borzone. The band is on a flawless run following a couple of strong EPs and a live show that is as energetic and exciting as you would hope.



Shady Nasty – Trek (Self-released)

What a year for these young lads! They’ve built a dedicated local fan base over the years with laser-focused quality control on their music, visuals and shows. It’s a real aligning of the stars when a band not only has such an all-encompassing vision, but also fully realises it. Trek is everything you could have hoped for in a full-length from Shady Nasty, solidifying their sound while also adding plenty of new strings to their ever growing bow. And the recent co-sign from fred again…, which has seen them rocket onto the international scene, couldn’t be more well deserved.

Not for the faint hearted but for those willing and eager, hexed! is a thrilling, white-knuckle ride, tackling complex themes with meticulous production and typically razor sharp wit. We all need more aya in our lives.



John Glacier – Like A Ribbon (Young)

Irresistibly deadpan delivery and oversaturated production that melts at the edges. Sounds like some drug-induced dancefloor fever dream in slow motion. Beautiful and smudgy.



Armand Hammer and The Alchemist – Mercy (Backwoodz)

Another year, another standout album from the inimitable Armand Hammer. And while each Armand Hammer album is a treat there’s something about their collaborations with The Alchemist that elevates the strengths of both parties. The dreamy production on tracks like ‘Nil by Mouth’ and ‘Crisis Phone’ is the perfect terrain for Elucid and billy woods to go exploring. A perfect pairing.

Jason Heller



Billy Woods – Golliwog (Backwoodz Studioz)

This list could easily be the top 5 billy woods projects for the year, but let’s focus on Golliwog. Golliwog oozes from the speakers with a dramatic tension usually reserved for horror soundtracks. Woods gathered an incredible and diverse collection of producers on Golliwog, and despite that diversity, Golliwog is incredibly coherent. Woods mines similar lyrical territory as previous records, often referencing older lyrics in the tracks. Abject horror permeates every track, the next building upon the last. It’s hard to get past the brooding menace of Waterproof Mascara as an album highlight, but a case could be made for each track on the album. The El-P produced Corinthians is also a standout, with Woods relinquishing most of the delivery to Despot, showing that Woods is a true artist, stepping back to let another artist shine on such a big track is quite remarkable. The entirely reimagined VHS mixtape that turned up a few months later is yet another testament to Woods’ unique vision and as a storyteller.



Tobe Hooper and Wayne Bell – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre OST (Waxwork Records)

Speaking of horror scores, one of the best treats of the year was the first ever release of the soundtrack to Tobe Hooper’s 1974 masterpiece The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. A film you can smell, should come with a score you can taste, and this score is just that. Tobe Hooper and Wayne Bell sculpt something disconcerting and disturbing, uncomfortable in its use of found objects and atmospheric ambiances, all drenched in human detritus. Without being aware I am certain this decidedly non-musical score shaped my musical tastes at a young age, and I am certainly pleased it has finally been released.

Gnod / White Hills – Gnod Drop Out With White Hills III (Thrill Jockey)If you pinned me down and forced me to select my favourite album of the year it would have to be Drop Out III by White Hills and Gnod. A remixed and reimagined reflection on Drop Out and the follow up Drop Out II, While Hills and Gnod take us to the other side and back again with 2 LPs of solid psychedelic wig outs, long jams, and swirling and pulsating spaced out ambiances. This music pretty much ticks all of my boxes, long building tracks, squiggly noodles and fuzzed out guitars. I am pretty sure this is still in print, so grab a copy while you can. Standout track for now is Unified, a track that doesn’t appear on the other versions of this album. Comes with a bucketload of extra tracks on the download. Get it.I’ve been aware of JOMF but never dipped my toe in, as I had a feeling it was going to end up getting expensive. So, I hit play on the recent reissue of Flags Of The Sacred Harp and yep, you got me – this is great stuff and yes, I am going to need to add this and as much of their stuff to my collection as I can. Much like Fire labelmates Bardo Pond, Jackie-O Motherfucker focus on swirling weird, distorted noise and pastoral weirdness, although in a less dense way than Bardo Pond. Having missed this first time around I am probably lacking a few sonic touch points, but Flags of the Sacred Harp hits me exactly where I want to be hit with this kind of music. Also comes with a whole truckload of bonus tracks on the download.



Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan – Public Works And Utilities (Castles in Space)

Mining similar territory to Pye Corner Audio and Craven Faults, Gordon Chapman-Fox creates moody synth driven electro-ambiance with his project Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan, occasionally with a driving beat. Leaning more into Library music than John Carpenter scores, Chapman-Fox’s aesthetic and conceptual direction with Public Works and Utilities creates a unique sonic representation of place and space. Unlike Craven Faults’ pastoral synthscapes, Public Works and Utilities’ ambiances evokes a decidedly more urban experience.

Bob Baker Fish (Editor)

Swiss artist Zimoun, best known for installations of industrial objects, creating music from the mechanical, from oscillations and rotation, is also obsessed with single source albums. Previously it was electric guitar, this time it’s a Harmonium, and freed from its cultural and religious connotations, this music is a highly immersive meditation on tone and texture. This isn’t music you listen to, its music you become.Discovering mysterious UK artist Craven Faults feels like one of life’s great gifts. His electronic modular music just slows you down and you find yourself obsessing over the slightest change. Intrinsically linked with the pastoral landscape of his Yorkshire surrounds, his approach feels so out of step with our 24/7 news cycle and compulsion for information saturation, that he feels like medicine, a tonic designed to heal a sick world.Polish woodwind maestro Waclaw Zimpel’s Indian classical band gets the remix treatment by psychedelic UK bass head Sam Shackleton. The mixes are surprisingly restrained, simultaneously reverential and forward thinking as he crafts transcendental jams that re-imagine what Indian classical music circa 2025.When he’s not making Indian classical music or collaborating with Shackleton Zimpel occasionally hooks up with UK synth head James Holden. The music they make together is pure unmitigated joy, it bubbles, spurts, spits and scrapes, all arpeggiated electrics and sugary atmospherics, eschewing conventional structures and rushing headlong into a joyful ecstatic bliss. But its still super weird, demonstrating the experimental can be fun, euphoric and feel-good, even while new dimensions are being explored.Be still my beating heart. It’s difficult to put into words the impact that Jeremy Dower’s EP Music For Retirement Villages, Circa 2050 had on me in 2002. It felt like an earnest yet slightly demented take on muzak – if muzak wanted to take its rightful place and move into the foreground. So discovering not only did he release other albums, but there is also a slew of other unreleased work, including his 90’s ambient techno project Tetrphnm, is well, I have to be honest a little overwhelming. This is a great place to start, but Chapter’s reissues of Dower’s early 2000’s music is a rabbit hole well worth your time.

