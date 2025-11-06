Watch Craven Fault’s new video

In the last few months we’ve become a little obsessed with UK artist Craven Faults. His music is long form, hypnotic slow moving, modular synth work that seems to just hover in the air and fill the space. When combined with pastoral videos of sheep or fields in bleak beautiful barren farming communities, as he frequently does on youtube, it conjures up something truly unique and evocative. He’s also something of a mysterious figure, with his bio offering “half-remembered journeys across post-industrial Yorkshire,” feeling somewhat refreshing in our over exposed social media age.

This is our first taste of his forthcoming 5th album Sidings, the 15-minute plus album finale ‘Far Closes’, released alongside a video by Nick Scott.

This is what they have to say about it:

“The journey on Sidings isn’t made with people in mind. It begins in an isolated community which built up around one of the great engineering projects of its age – 14 tunnels and 22 viaducts to open up the north – and finishes at an enclosed field on a moor in 1858. It takes in studios from Los Angeles to Rochdale from 1952 to 1980, while drawing inspiration from the progress in manmade infrastructure and the transport of goods. The devil’s in the details. It always was and it always will be. It’s there for those who seek it out.”

Sidings will be released on the 23rd of January 2026 via the Leaf Label. You can find it here.