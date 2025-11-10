Watch a visualizer for Horse MacGyver’s Bing Bong

Horse MacGyver is Naarm / Melbourne based media artist and sound designer Timothy Dwyer who has previously released his music on the likes of !K7, Disaro, No Patience Records, Nice Music, and Moontown Tapes. His forthcoming third album is Bing Bong. This irrepressible burst of energy is the title track.

Using the sound palette of Melbourne’s iconic Federation Bells, alongside his playful electrics and percussive bursts, Bing Bong is a strange and beautiful, slightly breathless work that blends a delicate touch with static infused abandon. Midway through he even comments on his eggs.

This is what he has to say about it:

“Perhaps there is a game show element in here. A vague spectacle, rolling the dice on an outcome, the mix of serious intent and slapstick, the odd through-line for everything. There is a punch line somewhere in here… and this is the result.”.”

Bing Bong will be released on November 21st 2025 via Heavy Machinery Records. You can find it here.