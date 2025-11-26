Princess Liar on songs being magic bullets to the destructive domino effect of “not owning your shit” and other topics

Princess Liar is the latest evolution in the artistic journey of Julie Montan. We last caught up with Julie at the release of her Lovers of the Black Bird project ‘Ocean of No Time’ back in 2021. Much has happened since then, with Montan relocating from the grimy backstreets of Inner Northern Melbourne, to the tropical hot-dog nights of Cairns in Far North Queensland. Montan as Princess Liar has just released a new 6 song EP ‘Tell Me The Truth Do You Love Me Or Not’ digitally released on Bandcamp, recorded with an all star cast in a few short days.

We caught up with Julie to get the lowdown on Princess Liar, life in the tropics, the value of art in contemporary culture and probably another half a dozen topics. Dig in!

Cyclic Defrost: Can you tell me about the genesis of this release? It was recorded in Melbourne, how were the songs developed?

Julie Montan: You know something is ‘meant to be’ when every aspect of the genesis story flows with almost no obstruction – emphasis on almost. Actually, there were many obstructions circa 2022 as we were emerging out of lockdown, with our mental health and everything on the brink of hell but the force to create in ‘pack formation’ i.e start a band was v. strong. If I tried to do the same thing now, no doubt there’d be even more obstruction but 3 years ago – yes people were as broke and jaded as they are in 2025 – but being locked up for so long we were desperate to break out of our jail cells and rock.

I wrote the songs through the turgid, depressed years of lockdown. Big life decisions were made in this time to leave my comfort zone and leap into adventure. But before I left for FNQ I wanted to put a band together in a last ditch attempt to create one last magical, community oriented happening in Naarm.

And good that I did because unbeknownst to me I was headed to the land where live music was forgotten; only covers bands and a few troppo misfits at Elixir Bar existed – everyone else having migrated to Brisbane. There’s no opportunities for paid gigs in far north regional QLD. Sound familiar?

Just before lockdown I had momentum and was writing, producing and releasing music. Then a massive break-up with partner, bad blood, and all momentum lost. Songs were shelved till a future unknown date. I put all music on ice, not sure if I would ever defrost. Songwriters know this but when you are trying to crack a song which is like a puzzle, when you are stuck on a piece, that piece is all you can think about. I’m talking about writers block and that cryogenic freeze which feels like abject failure. Even when you sleep the myopic sub conscious feels around in the dark for the missing jig. Most of my songs had got to 3/4 written when I hit that impenetrable wall. A form of torture and I do not mince that mixed metaphor because there is nothing heavier to the fragile ego of a creative, who is only as good as their last creation, when they can’t get levity out of the quicksand of writers block. When the final 1/4 fell into place it was lightning quick. I penetrated the wall through a dream state. I think this is why my songs and my life have taken such unexpected turns but I shouldn’t give away my songwriting secrets for free should I. The ice-melt had begun. I was back at the piano, back on my Warren Ellis Tenor Electric and voila, every song renovated for the new album and as soon as the last ‘t’ was crossed and ‘i’ dotted I sent a playlist to musicians who would become my potential band and I will talk more about who they are in question 4 ha ha. Fast forward to band learning 8 songs from scratch in my lounge room which is where we rehearsed. The race against time, against all-odds had begun. 4 weeks to learn/rehearse/write band parts with my freshly formed band of punks and jazz balladeers.

A phenomenal process but I was a nervous wreck. There were times I thought we would not succeed being such a short time frame. So complex, so many moving parts, held together only by heart, good will and no funding at all. Long and short of it is – we did it! The plan was a success! I’d made art in Melbourne for 3 decades so wanted to farewell myself and my community with a 3 day Carport Concert To End All Carport Concerts in my Carport in Brunswick. Princess Liar debuted and headlined all 3 shows. It was a most unexpected way to launch a band in a community event that drew punters from everywhere – all ages to revel in this post lockdown celebration of all things block party. No one died, everyone had the best time. We made a commemorative T-shirt with all the bands that played over the 3 days including Cong Josie, Michael Beach, Tom Lyngcoln, Star Time, Hot Tubs Time Machine, Powerful Owl, Lisa Salvo, Children of the Ultra Void, Amanda Roff & Simon Grounds, Gargoyle played their first show. It was incredibly inclusive, diverse and provided the uplift everyone needed.

Beyond the carport, we played 1 live show at the Old Bar, and the whole journey finally culminated in recording with Nick Treweek at Second World Studios. We recorded the album in one day! Can you imagine how elated I was. We all were. It was a feat of magnitude. And I’m sure the speediest band trajectory from advent to breaking up in the whole of music history. We never officially broke up though, we just morphed from septet post-punk band to post-pop-ballad sextet. This past July our new line-up: me, Jules Pascoe, Tom of Coburg, Helena Plazza plus additions of improvisational pianist Oscar France and Alex Roper on drums recorded our 2nd album at Phaedra in Coburg with Tim Harvey. The development of this album was epic as well, I’ve made a short doco about it for the super fans up on the Princess Liar Youtube channel. Princess Liar lives. Sorry, long answer.

Cyclic Defrost: Who is Princess Liar? How did she come to exist and how is it different to the music created by your other acts?

Julie Montan: Princess Liar is the People’s Princess, the kind of princess who doesn’t take shite from very bad men….. She emerged out of me fully realised to stick up for women, nature, kids and anyone else who can’t seem to break cycles of prodigious shutting up in the face of toxic lies told to our faces. It seemed she came out of nowhere but I feel very strongly she’s been here all along waiting for the right time to smash the patriarchy lol. I don’t use the term patriarchy anymore. That term has needed to evolve because it lacks nuance. It’s ok to have an all-encompassing thing to refer to. “Smash the patriarchy” was fun to say at the start but now is trite. Now, it is important to understand who they are, why they are so powerful, how they got there and maintain their power, what is possible if we subvert and revert the power, and when will we do it – right NOW and not a minute later!

All my acts are polemic in nature and subversive. Lovers of the Black Bird dealt with death, liminality and time. Soft Rubbish dealt with landfill of the human heart, the beauty of nature and nature’s betrayal. Your Animal was dreamy, dark and Lynchian. I have written electro-music which is themed around unspeakable, life-changing events, and Princess Liar of course is calling out bad men, reclaiming power, advocating for kids, nature, underdogs, cathartic, poetic vengeance.

Cyclic Defrost: There is a sharp edge to ‘Tell Me The Truth Do You Love Me Or Not’ which sounds a bit like you’re fed up. Is that a fair estimation?

Julie Montan: ‘Tell Me The Truth Do You Love Me Or Not’ stands in defiant contrast to everything the music industry doesn’t want an artist to do – tell the truth. This is the most lyrically violent I’ve ever been. It feels so right and so good to sing: “I shot your heads clean off”, and: “if there’s a God in the sky do your will, make a kill”. But since we recorded I have not had the opportunity to perform these songs again. Yes I’m fed up. Fed up that getting a gig is so hard. Fed up that artists are so undervalued. Fed up that gatekeepers do not honour the full gamut of the music workforce and truly include them beyond the stupid 10 boxes on those soul-numbing grant applications. I’m fed up that the same people get gigs as if there are only a dozen good bands in Melbourne. I’m fed up that we are groomed by capitalism and we are both perpetrator and victim of it, and gatekeeping each other. It’s a vicious, horrible circle. Coming up to the nethermost region of north-east Oz has kind of been a necessary reset for me, for my nervous system. Because I don’t want to live ‘fed up’. I want to live in joy. I want to feel worthy and needed by my workforce… at the rate I’m going I’m going to have to demand a refund for my university debt of $80K because there has been nothing but impecunious grief for me since graduating. Feels like such a waste, such a betrayal by the system lol. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger right? Wrong. That’s the most hackneyed idiom and it needs to die now. It’s fine and dandy to promote STEM subjects but not at the expense of ‘A’. Where is the A in STEM? It should be STEAM: Science, Technology, Engineering, ART, & Maths, because without ART, STEM does not hold water. STEAM is the expression of phenomenal peripheries conjoined to all empirical methodologies. Art could and should hold as many career opportunities as the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths. Get on it Education Department.

Cyclic Defrost: The lyrical content of ‘Tell Me The Truth Do You Love Me Or Not’ seems very personal, how do you manage to harness that personal emotion to create something we all can relate to?

Julie Montan: From the climate crisis to interpersonal relationships and raising children, these songs are magic bullets to the destructive domino effect of “not owning your shit”. And as music can be a form of divine retribution – so this is. I have not used the pretty part of my voice; this is dark subject matter; very bad men doing very bad things…we can all relate to that yes? The moment I cracked was when I realised that bad men telling lies were not going to stop being bad and lying so I took matters into my own hands and went full polemic to tell the truth – no holds barred – and if that hurt them, that’s on them, not me. The last thing an ever-growing passive, idiocratic society wants you to be is honest, because that means they are expected to be honest too. Telling truth is synonymous with getting off your arse and becoming active. Getting active/taking action is the last thing tired, cortisol pumped people want to do. They just want to virtue signal, grandstand and switch off. In all fairness, the world is so daunting right now I don’t blame anybody for wanting to switch off, to bury our heads in the sand and move as far away from people and as close to crocodiles as is humanly possible, I love crocodiles. But as Rebecca Solnit says: “Not acting is a luxury those in immediate danger do not have, and despair something they cannot afford. But despair is all around us, telling us the problems are insoluble, that we are not strong enough, our efforts are in vain, no one really cares, and human nature is fundamentally corrupt.”

I have channelled my frustration and anger into what I think is a responsible and intelligent form of action, as well as poetic retribution. I think cathartic vengeance is a much healthier response than an act of retributive violence. Each song is a catharsis that focuses on a different issue which has affected me personally, politically and planet-arily. While my lyrics are overtly violent at times, at other times they are cryptic, and sometimes outright absurd, my aim is to undo the bad spells which bad men have cast upon me and people like me; to re-orient my own power; not counter-dominate them, but to empower, myself and all of us who are not given grace to express righteous anger.

A woman holding a snake is triggering. It suggests she is not a people pleaser, or a martyr, or casting her pearls before swine. Listening to music means living vicariously through an artists worldview so I hope there are many pay off moments for listeners on this EP – especially Dirty Jokes which is packed with very bad men getting owned, with witches boiling their pots and bringing a swift end to their entitlement to harm us and dominate us. Like Princess Leia, I am very protective of the planet and universe. I am a mother who takes no shit from anyone who would harm children, animals and nature within my realm of jurisprudence. Enough is enough. We can all relate to how difficult self-advocacy can be, but it helps if you have an avatar and mine is Princess Liar.

The key takeaway of how we made this on meagre resources is perhaps the most important achievement to me, and might mean something to readers too. Yes the music, the visuals, and message are massively important; a next sonic chapter in an ongoing memoir of my evolving life story, but the creative process itself is my personal achievement. Observing myself evolve, I see how dextrous I have become according to my remit of input.

An ongoing lack of financial support has forced me to re imagine how to utilise the few resources I have. Another word for resources is ‘assets’. I did receive funding for the visuals – not the sound – but it was minuscule and not meaning to be rude but barely worth the acknowledgement I was obliged to give. Money is not everything but it’s almost impossible to make a music video, let alone 6 music videos on $500. But here’s how we did it. Firstly, it took more time than is custom in the record/release journey. I received $500 for photos with Toby and that was a reasonable amount to pay a professional photographer for 2 hours of work. I also received $500 for filmmaker Keziah – a sum of remuneration to the tune of $5 per hour of work – but that was not feasible and I wonder if this meagre amount added to the mental health break down Kez suffered. If it did it wouldn’t be the first time an artist went into respite due to unsustainable workloads and survival challenges overcoming them. Anyway, as I intuited I would be refused funding for a major grant to make the videos and in lieu of that refusal I planned to record the photo shoot with Toby on his iPhone 14 pro-max. Future me wanted no regrets but to be proud of my cleverness and resourcefulness if refusal resulted and it did, and I was and I am. I’ve been at this business so long now its second nature to pivot, adapt, and think outside the box – textbook DIY.

Enter my meeting the quixotic, keen-eyed and minded, multi-faceted filmmaker and performer from Gordonvale; Keziah Warren. Together we jammed, song by song and built our narrative lyric vids from the oddments of what had been recorded on iPhone and shot with state of the art photographic equipment. It was textbook DIY and nothing to sneeze at. No one was waiting for this so there was none of the usual pressure and time constraints, and besides I wanted to see what it was like to create-with-a-view-to-publish without time pressure. In the end the heat to deliver on time was one of the more stressful deliveries of my life but that’s not what I want to focus on.

I said before that I resent that I’m in an ever-spinning spiral of impecuniosity and resent the huge HECS debt I’ve accrued due to net zero ROI, only an added insult to injury of even more thousands of dollars of interest heaped upon my 80K debt, but I am still indebted to several of my teachers; specifically Jason Heller, who taught me music video making. The way I utilise minimal resources like a clown who makes a balloon animal from flaccid latex has been exemplified in this project. The full picture of what went into making this is not visible to anyone else of course but the satisfaction I feel, for what we have made, the finished product is something so much more than the sum of its parts, is deep for me. And my resourcefulness is a credit to my teacher.



Cyclic Defrost: You have gathered quite the band for this release, how did you bring this group together?

Julie Montan: By passing the baton in an athletics relay. The starter pistol shot and the race was on, Pat Telfer was the first person I asked to play drums, he passed the baton to Nat Grant, then Myka Wallace, then Steph Hughes, then Dan Twomey. Whoever could not hold the baton passed it to the next best person in their remit. I found my drummer gal, finally, multi-instrumentalist Mia Schoen. The first guitarist I asked was Chris Smith, he passed to Bonnie Mercer who passed to an expressionist guitarist whom she loved named Hilary Hutchinson, Hilary ran with it. The first bass player I asked was V (Victoria Mac) she recommended, Isobel D’Cruz, and Siahn Davis. Iso couldn’t, Siahn could. Jules Pascoe stepped in on Double Bass and my stunning backing vocalists Tom of Coburg and Helena Plazza formed the acoustic arm of Princess Liar to play the ballads.

Cyclic Defrost: Tell me about the creation of the lyric clip you have released for the whole record? Each track has a very different style and approach. How did the collaboration with Keziah Warren come about?

Julie Montan: Wow, it was epic I will hand this one to Keziah.

Keziah Warren: Thanks for the question. Well the collaboration came about through another project called “Do You Speak My Language” which was a creative showcase of diverse acts in Gimuy, September 2024. I was blown away by Julie’s satirical exploration of the Australian national anthem. Afterwards we got to chatting and the idea came to collaborate on these videos. I showed some of my editing work from the past and off we went. I loved working with Julie, devising an aesthetic from the sound, and a collection of footage from a photoshoot with Toby Stanley in Speewah. We worked to a loose brief of “as long as we can imagine it on Rage”. From there many creative improvisations happened. And then ‘life’ decided to join Julie and I in our creative conversation and had me admitted to a private mental respite for 2 months. Which I think added to the flavour, don’t you Julie?

Julie Montan: Yes, Kez, it was a good thing we didn’t have pressure of a label dead line over our heads. In saying that it still did put a lot of pressure on us because when we finally did have a release date, and the clips were still unfinished we had to get our skates on. And the fire of the tropical sun had other plans for us again when the equipment failed and we weren’t able to release and had to postpone by a week. Also the big plan we had for an elaborate shoot for Dirty Jokes which took inspiration from Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface, we had to shelve. You were going to play Michelle, I was going to play Al and I was really excited about that but when you became infirm it meant we would not be seeing that idea through. It was a good thing we got that footage at the recce ha ha, which ended up being the clip for Dirty Jokes and in a way is perfect. It’s so unpretentious. And makes the point perfectly without the extra agony of shooting and then editing so that was a happy accident. The rest of the clips are literally made, as Kez said by improvising in-the-moment. It was a wonderful way to work but I think you got RSI in the process – no pain no gain, is that right Kez? No I take that back. Some things are just too painful and I don’t know why it has to be like that. I didn’t have enough money to pay Kez properly. The Cairns Regional Arts Development Fund gave me $500 only, I paid more on top but nowhere near what they are worth. Is that fair to say Kez?

Keziah Warren: Ultimately what you get is a generous heaping of punk inspiration, ideas and improvisations that couldn’t have happened any other way.



Cyclic Defrost: Snakes play a large visual role within the Princess Liar universe. Talk to me about snakes.

Julie Montan: A snake has so many applications in myth & medicine. The medical process of catharsis in Greek mythology is symbolised by God and Python and I have taken both symbols as guiding material for Princess Liar. I have drawn on The Oracle of Delphi, the Priestess of Apollo, who is personified by a Python, and, The God of Healing; Asclepius, who is Apollo’s son, and also wielding snake.

Snake-as-weapon works by first causing shock in the recipient, then while vulnerable the serpent has unmitigated access to inject you with the anti-toxin that sucks out the locus of a lie. Now the lie is out, transformation can begin and patients are no longer wracked by psycho-physiological havoc.

The snake is the ultimate symbol of balanced power and is a creature that evokes instantaneous effects in people. Semiotically depicted in medical contexts – ‘snake plus snake-venom’ are a paradox of attenuated poison which reverse-logically activates cure. The reticulated, muscular, cyclical-seasonal body of slithering snakes, all over the world are feared, revered and venerated. The visual component with this release is visceral as you can see. I’m comfortably tethered to a carpet python, which indicates that a) I love snakes and b) am absolved of my original sin – lying – to myself – a failure of self esteem; and c) am no longer under the harmful effects of the lies poison. The casual way I handle my python is to trigger an instantaneous ‘ophidiophobic’ effect on detractors who try to deceive me; reminding them that in the presence of a snake one must be paying full attention, be utterly respectful, or they will get bitten. Snakes depict remediation; their medicine, if it works, will prevent toxic love-patterns recycling thereafter. On a personal level that was the catharsis I was seeking. I was wanting to circuit break toxic love-patterns so I adopted the Spitting Cobra anthropomorphically as my weapon of cleansing, which is what ‘catharsis’ means in Greek. I’m using music-as-medicine consciously. I’ve cast snakes as the symbol of what we fear most (sickness) and what we love most (health).

Cyclic Defrost: How is Far North Queensland life compared to Inner North Melbourne life?

Julie Montan: Well for starters the houses are a million times cheaper. But they are starting to boom so get in quick Melburnites if you want to try life in the tropics and have a mortgage over your head for the first time in your life. I will try and channel a concise summation as this is a huge question. Firstly if you draw a map line from the bottom of so called Aus, from Brunswick where I lived, right up to Manoora, Cairns where I currently live it’s literally a straight line. It literally is a 180 degree flip and destiny is laughing at me. South to North, as the crow flies, would take 603 hours walking, but only 3 hours and $300 dollars to fly if you book 3 months in advance – otherwise it costs close to 1K. Travelling home for gigs has thus been cost prohibitive.

The isolation I feel due to distance is now baked in. To start again somewhere fresh is not for the feint of heart let me tell you but OMG I have done that. Only now that I’m leaving am I feeling a deep connection to the people I’ve met here, my team at work, OG Cairns families who’ve taken me in, but some of my neighbours who should have been in jail really made it hard to live for a while. I live in a sketchy part of Cairns, it is becoming more gentrified but we see drug dealers and syringes, a squat next door to a church, a bowling alley – all on the same street. And across the road a 20 hour gaming lounge which should be a Tropical Wetland. Curlews and Cane Toads rule in my suburb, but the air, no matter how sketchy, is so so sweet. Sounds almost Shakespearean. My skin is a million percent better since I moved here. I hated it at first but now I love it, and am very sad to leave.

This question makes me think about the idea of ‘community’ which is what the Melbourne scenes pride themself on. I hate to be a downer but these days I don’t think communities are working, and I don’t know how ‘live music’ will stay alive without community. The tributaries of access and encouraged participation has dried up. The passion is there, its access that’s the problem. Being severed from community made me realise it is precious and not to be taken for granted. And not to be gate-kept the way it is. When communities become echo chambers, distilled to a bunch of elite individuals who aren’t meant to exclude but do – because that’s the nature of how power maintains itself, is when things need to be exploded. Is the time to re-pollinate and re-populate the art form. Up here there’s no visible music community, but since I’ve been ex-patting around the joint I’m seeing there are some scenes here. There’s an amateur comedy scene which is so cool. We have 1 live music venue that resembles the Old Bar, its called Elixir Bar and it’s a legendary, a hallowed drinking house of live music, poetry, theatre, comedy and whatever else gets up on the open mic. And like all cultural spaces it’s those who would wish to acquire it for the sake of greed who have made the community around Elixir even tighter. I won’t be here to see what happens to Elixir as I’m moving down south (not back to Melbourne but hopefully airfares are going to be cheaper in this new town) but I will always stay connected to Gimuy/Cairns; a complicated, issue ridden, but very special place with a lot of great people when you scratch the surface. Locals and punters have driven back the shuttering and selling of Elixir for years since the city’s curfews came into being. I performed there once and I shit you not, performers of all ages and stages of career, from all over QLD, trans-gender queers, able-bodied, disabled, Indigenous fellas who’d tied a few on singing country blues about their land – IT WAS what I remembered the Melbourne artistic community to be before it became so meh and gate kept. Nothing elitist about Elixir, no one is judged as weird or is excluded. This aspect of the tropics is so refreshing. At first I thought the quality of art was lower but God no. The quality of art up here in this region that the government forgot is remarkable. I went to the Understory film festival on the weekend and the films were utterly raw, unique and downright wonderful.

Live music – if it isn’t covers bands – when it does happen is a joy. I tear up every time I see a band playing their hearts out. Maybe I cry a bit for myself too, that I’m not up there. Down south there’s too much entertainment, but no opportunities, 99.99999% of artists struggle to stay alive. In Cairns they are no opportunities at all but somehow we’re not as jaded. The humidity does good things to you I think, if you don’t mind changing your pace from fast to slow and facing yourself in a way you never could have if drowned in entertainment 24/7. Some people are addicted to cortisol would maybe find the humidity too oppressive but the antidote to cortisol poisoning is humidity. The genres up here reflect that gentler energy, predominantly it’s rap, reggae, country and everyone’s fave; doof (not mine, sorry, adult contemporary all the way lol). I saw Miss Kaninna play a few weeks back alongside emerging Indigenous acts that blew my mind. A lot of Melbourne people have moved up here including Andrew from Queenscliff Music Fest who is now booking Tanks which is a brilliant music venue, with incredible sound.

I pray for cultural progress in Cairns. The place deserves it. It’s stunning but the social problems are intense; the youth crime, and the worst crimes of all perpetuated by very bad men doing very bad things to the environment. My theory is: fix the environment, our relationships to each other will shift and youth crime will drastically drop. The wild environment is in ya face here. It is simultaneously cherished and grossly abused. Livelihoods across all sectors are threatened in an imminent way, for example coral bleaching in the Great Barrier Reef, yet deforestation and coal mining continues. It could be a designated ‘Blue Zone of the world’ if the right people were in charge. But alas it’s the old money mob who own Cairns: Poker Machine, Sugar and Tourism moguls – those people as well as foreign investors think paradise belongs to them to do with it whatever they want. But paradise should not belong to anyone but itself. Cairns is a microcosm of all the worst attributes of Western Capitalism as it ironically sits at the heart of and adjacent to the oldest tropical rainforest on the planet and a World Wonder Coral Reef that can be seen from space. Pineapples and mangoes grow like weeds here. You see them fallen and rotten on the road and in gutters. These are a few of the seismic differences between FNQ and Inner North Melbourne.

Princess Liar’s ‘Tell Me The Truth Do You Love Me Or Not’ is out now on digital, available at Bandcamp.

Snake images courtesy of Toby Stanley, carport image courtesy of Trafforazzi.