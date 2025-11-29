Penelope Trappes @ Casa Montjuïc (BCN), 11th of October 2025

The first time we heard of Penelope Trappes was her outstanding remix for Field Works, a desolate soundscape given movement by her hypnotic voice in an already interesting project. That same year we fell for how soothing, oneiric and caressing her voice can be in the song ‘Possession’ (Past Inside The Present), so it was a matter of time until the anticipation built to see her perform.

2025 has been quite a ride for her, back in April we received ‘A Requiem’, her fifth album, released on One Little Independent Records. It was produced while isolated in Scotland, and it reminded us of the fatal irony of finding beauty behind sadness. After dwelling and exploring a deep sense of loss in the creation process, what she delivers is an almost tangible expression of an otherworldly human feeling through music.

Last month we saw ‘A Requiem’ performed live, and immersed ourselves in a haunting ritual. With a sharp and well executed sense of performance, she had visuals created with Agnes Haus, and turned the presentation into an introspective yet expansive ceremony led by her spirited singing, at times casting a light on herself on stage, making us think of Lynchian worlds.

Her theatrical performance, which dedicated a song to the children of Gaza, had moments of atmospheric laments, liturgic organ sounds, and verses like spells. There were glimpses of rising beauty during our favourite parts of the concert, which had stormy seas or flag trees in the background, and a sometimes lacerating noise coming from Penelope’s guitar. A peak in the realm of the ineffable.

This weekend she’s closing her European tour at an appropriate backdrop at St. Matthias Church in London, and there’ll be more to come soon, since these prolific sessions also gave birth to ‘Æternum’, a companion piece to ‘A Requiem’ released a couple weeks ago. We look forward to all of it.