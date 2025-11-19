Listen to Brad E. Rose’s new piece about our impact on the world and its sonic landscape

Brad E. Rose is a Tulsa based musician who records both under his own name or under aliases like North Sea, Charlatan, and numerous others. He also runs The Jewel Garden label and is a founder of the Foxy Digitalis music site. Over the years we’ve been quite taken with his gentle sonic experiments, more often than not released on Room40.

His most recent work, The Sound Leaves, began as an interactive sound performance and installation based around humans’ impact on the environment and the effects on the our sonic environment.

This is what he has to say about it:

“As ecosystems change due to climate collapse, the sound of those ecosystems changes too. “The Sound Leaves” used an amplified collection of autumn leaves to encourage participants to listen closely to how their actions alter the sounds of the fallen leaves by walking on and through them for a period of time. By amplifying these sounds, processing and mixing them live, and playing them back via a set of speakers directed at the installation, the performance heightened the sonic changes participants’ actions create.”

A sound piece was created from the recorded material with additional instrumentation added. Rose returned to these sounds years later and remixed them forming the second piece on the album In Collapse.

The Sound Leaves will be released via Room40 on the 6th of February 2026. You can find it here.