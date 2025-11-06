Listen to a soundtrack to Solaris from Greek guitarist and pedal maker Jannis Anastasakis

Greek guitarist, composer and pedal maker Jannis Anastasakis makes music that exists somewhere between atmosphere, psychedelia and noise, having worked with the likes of Eivind Aarset, Christian Fennesz, Haig Yazdjian, Thodoris Rellos, Mihalis Siganidis, Dionysis Savvopoulos, Harris Lambrakis, Savina Yannatou, Lena Platonos, and Floros Floridis amongst numerous others. Whilst he has a myriad of projects on the go, he’s also a maker of JAM guitar pedals, and even created an interactive sound box with Spyros Polychronopoulos called Nyfida (Room40) a couple of years ago, which blurred the boundaries between an album and hardware – furthering our notion of what an album can be.

His latest project comes from a commission from Greek director and composer Thodoris Abazis – to create music for a stage adaptation of Stanislaw Lem/ Andrei Tarkovsky’s Solaris. The setting for the performance felt fitting, augmenting the inspiration inherent in the source material – an old wing of an asylum for chronic illnesses.

This is what he has to say about his process:

“The music took shape swiftly, completed within just two weeks, leaving me ample time during rehearsals to refine the tonal textures, dynamics, and to collaborate closely with the actors. The aim was for the music to blend seamlessly into the performance, not as a background element but as a conversation with Natalia Manta’s unique set design and the actors’ presence on stage. The intention was for the music to dissolve the boundaries between sound, space, and story, allowing each to resonate with and amplify the others.

For instrumentation, I employed an electric guitar, various synthesizers, a drum machine, a musical saw, a soundbox with metal plates and springs, and a range of effects to create the desired textures and moods. After the performance run ended, I recorded the music in a “free” form, without adhering to the theatrical action, focusing solely on the flow of the sound itself as a cohesive listening experience.”

Solaris will be released on the 23rd of January 2026. You can find it here.