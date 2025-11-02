Listen to a premiere of Lyon based Tauceti’s debut album

Tauceti is the the alias of Lyon-based DJ, producer, and composer Lilou Chelal. Whilst she’s known for her dark, tropical, and sensual techno sets, her debut ambient full-length album Guanyin offers a different side to her musical personality – albeit with distinct links to her DJ work. It’s a dark ambient semi classical work, with skittering electrics that could easily be an alternate score to Blade Runner.

This is what she has to say about it:

“This is probably the most personal record I produced so far, because it is in a way a tribute to my Middle Eastern and Asian origins. It is a hybrid and intimate object, at the border between futurism and cultural heritage, with a desire to approach a more contemporary environment at the limit of classical. I used traditional instrument patterns, sounds intimately linked to oriental instruments, all the while using my electronic touch composed of drone/ ambient and sound distortions.”

Guanyin is released via Denovali. You can find it here.