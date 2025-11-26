Listen to a newly discovered Western Grey improvisation

Western Grey is the Naarm trio of field recorder, composer and academic Philip Samartzis , guitarist and composer Dave Brown (Candlesnuffer), and late percussionist Sean Baxter . Their previous album Glacial Erratic (2003, Dr Jims), existed somewhere between electroacoustic composition, free improvisation, and sound design. Their latest album was recorded back in 2006, inside West Space—a Melbourne artist-run initiative over two nights during its summer shutdown.

This is what Samartzis has to say about it:

“With the gallery empty and silent, we spent two evenings exploring its acoustic and spatial dimensions through a series of improvised performances. Using percussion, electro-acoustic guitar, electronics, field recordings, and found objects, we responded directly to the material qualities of the space, its concrete floors and walls, reverberant surfaces, and the presence of an elevator shaft that acted like a resonant chamber.”

The results are After Hours I, a sonically adventurous document where the space is credited with equal billing alongside the human participants.

After Hours I will be released via Room40 on the 16th of February 2026. You can find it here.