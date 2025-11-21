Jeremy Dower – Personal Computer Music 1997-2022 (Chapter)

With Chapter commencing this reissue series of whimsical Australian electronic producer Jeremy Dower I’ve been tearing my house apart trying to locate his Chapter released compact disc EP from 2002, Music For Retirement Villages, Circa 2050. At the time I remember being really struck by these jaunty self assured almost genreless electronic ditties that seemed to owe as much to muzak as electronica, and possess all the time in the world. Unfortunately the disc seems to be a casualty of 23 years and multiple house moves, yet nostalgia for its contents is alive and well. As a result Chapter’s reissue campaign, offering up albums such as the 2000 LP Sentimental Dance Music For Couples, previously released by Plug Research, and the 2004 album Music For the Young and the Restless via Bit of Heaven, has been nothing short of a delight.

Listening with mature 2025 ears does nothing to dilute the earnest playful joy inherent in Dower’s music. It has basically the same impact as in 2002. To some extent his music prepared me for the likes of Warp mainstays Plaid and Plone, demonstrating that electronic music could be warm and fun, more than just frenetic euphoria rushes or soundtracks to downtempo blunt sessions. Its balance of wide eyed naiveté and playful, deceptively simple arrangements remains endlessly endearing, tapping into something pure and heartfelt.

This collection features all unreleased music, splitting his 90’s ambient techno project Tetrphnm, with the aforementioned cute but wonky music under his own name. Whilst there’s more than a hint of melancholy across all the tunes, a distinctive Dowerness if you will, Tetrphnm feels a little more linked to downtempo chill out room club music, though to be fair the link is tenuous. It’s music that says more about Dower than any genre you could attempt to pigeonhole him with. While Tetrphnm might occasionally increase the tempo or suggest vague links with known genres, it still feels like you’re eating cartoon candy in a Manga, but perhaps it more moody and minimal.

To be honest the aforementioned reissues didn’t feel dated and neither does this. There’s no nostalgia for a simpler world or remembering a time when music meant something. This is just beautiful soulful electronic music that is going to sound great no matter what decade you’re in.