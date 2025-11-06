Imaginal Soundtracking 3: The Wound Where The Light Enters (Phantom Limb)

Somayeh is a writer, photographer and film director based in London. She is part of a new generation of Iranian filmmakers blending the poetic sensibilities of Abbas Kiarostami and Jafar Panahi with “surreal Western influences” citing directors Jonathan Glazer, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Joachim Trier. Her films make use of slick postproduction techniques and sound design, and her short Baby (2016) was awarded “Best Sound Design” by Underwire Festival, a UK platform showcasing women in the film and television industry. The Wound Where The Light Enters (2018) [Vimeo] elaborates on a poem penned by the filmmaker. Set in an apartment two lovers, portrayed by Pippa Melody and Tyler Conti, grapple both emotionally and physically as their relationship strains. At just under three minutes, the short film is also notable for its sound design by Anna Bertmark, who makes use close-mic’d voices and crisp foley to bring viewers into the protagonists’ intimate thoughts.

Phantom Limb was founded in Brighton UK, 2017, by James Vella, a musician and former Fatcat Records A&R. Over this time the label has published an intriguing catalogue spanning post-rock, ambient, obscure pop and hip-hop featuring artists including: Kevin Richard Martin and KMRU, Senyawa, OHYUNG, K. Yoshimatsu and Infinity Knives. The Wound Where The Light Enters [Bandcamp] extends Phantom Limb’s “Imaginal Soundtracking” series, a subsidiary of its “Geist Im Kino” imprint that brings attention to lesser-known moving image works. For the re-scorings, the label invited five Iranian or Iranian diaspora musicians. Siavash Amini, Saint Abdullah, Roxanna Albayati, Nesa Azadikhah and sohme all worked with the same source material and their varied contributions range between 02.45 and 03.45 minutes.

Siavash Amini, an esteemed ambient musician and organiser in Tehran juxtaposes textures and tones in his composition. Strings, woodwind and brass rub against industrial sounds, sprinklings of chimes and crystalline synthesized artifacts. The Brooklyn-based brothers, Mohammad and Mehdi Mehrabani who comprise Saint Abdullah, begin their re-score with a glitchy loop of a steel-stringed instrument. A melody played on what sounds like a pipe is accompanied by digital embellishments before a sudden noisy interruption. Cut to guitar strum and violin as a coarse baritone voice sings: “I walk through fire for you.” I’m not sure if this is tongue-in-cheek. Nesa Azadikhah is reputedly Iran’s premier female DJ and dance music producer, and in her contribution the film’s dialogue spiral ups from a bed of drones. Treated with woozy, phasing effects the lovers’ discourse is indecipherable as language re-rendered as sound. When watched together with the visuals it makes The Wound… seem more like a dance piece.

In general, I find that music brings another level of emotion to the film that feels expansive; somewhat contrary to its original claustrophobic sound design. All contributions are bright and clean productions and when listened to without the video they suggest a liminal space between sound design, experimental composition and improvisation.

Phantom Limb publishes across numerous formats: vinyl, cassette and digital. The label has published some of the re-scores on its YouTube channel prior to releasing The Wound Where The Light Enters on 7 November as a Red Book audio CD-R (44.1KHz, 16-bit). This strikes me as a strange format to revive, given the download is available at a higher 24-bit resolution. Videos compiled with the different scores can be watched on Bandcamp, which makes the most sense to me, as alternative soundtracks give rise to different interpretations of the film. So, I’m curious why this compilation of re-scores was not produced as a DVD making use of selectable 5.1 surround sound. For me, these re-scores bring Somayeh’s poetic short in proximity to a music video or dance film, which seems apt for a label fostering practices that overlap pop and experimental forms.