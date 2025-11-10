Cyclic Selects: Ov Pain

Ov Pain is the duo Renee Barrance and Tim Player who are not only band mates but partners, who hail from Aotearoa but have resided in Naarm for the last decade. They first came to our attention via a couple of albums they released on It Records, Reliquary of Dusk and The Churning Blue of Noon, both quite mysterious illusive albums that seemed to traverse multiple styles. They have been described as cold wave, post punk and gothic drone, and their latest offering Free Time, on Room40 offshoot a Guide to Saints sees the duo creating synthetic sound worlds which scratches their experimental itch. It’s stark, visceral and highly immersive. We wanted to know more, so we asked the duo about the music that moves them.



Peter Brotzmann and Heather Leigh – Ears Are Filled With Wonder (Not Two Records)

Obsessed with this wonderful release from heavy weight improvisers Brotzmann and Leigh. Ears Are Filled with Wonder has been on regular rotation for us since our discovery of it. I love the ebb and flow of their two voices, Brotzmann on sax and Leigh on pedal steel guitar. It’s a swirling whirling blaze of sound where I’m always discovering new textures in each listen. Their transmission is direct, fierce, bold, beautiful and free. We were lucky to see them perform at The Tote in Naarm back in 2018 and I’ve been a huge fan ever since. RB

The best songs are spells and Fairfield Fantasy from Heather Leigh’s masterpiece Abused Animal casts one on me. Her voice is ethereal, her pedal steel guitar playing expansive and I’m completely drawn into this faye realm, never knowing where I’m being led, some place cyclic, somewhere I’ve never been before and never want to leave. RBAnother spell book. This one is an album of thick slabs of Hurdy Gurdy drone and solemn chanting from The High Priestess. It’s time to draw within and to pay close attention. RB



Richard Youngs – Metal River (Fourth Dimension)

I love this whole album but I especially love the three song sequence – ‘Days of Gravity Indoors’, ‘Metal River’ and ‘Rainy Days Static Caravan’ – on the a-side. The way these three songs interrelate and extend on each other has been a two-year marvel to my mind. I’m fan of most of Richard Young’s solo albums but this one seems very special. TP

So many good things about this double. The spatialisation, the dynamics, the repetition, the bass drum hits. This is my favourite Muslimgauze album (closely followed by Return of Black September). Psychs me up, chills me out, makes me happy. TPAgain, this is a whole album kind of love. The first disc brings to mind JLG’s earlier career stuff while the second disc is a bit chiller, more spacious. As far as a solo saxophone album goes it’s been my most listened to album since it was released. I guess you’d say it’s kind of“post-most-things” music. Certainly in a field of not many. The thickness of air – well of course. TPThe b-side of this album is my idea of sublime. A massive evening introspection favourite. Renee got me into Organ Dirges when it was released. We’ve tracked her work closely and we’ve been lucky enough to see her play a couple of times. TPIt would be grossly dishonest not to include at least one Coil studio album in a list of inspiring documents. Mind bending sidereal awesomeness. Can’t be overstated how much Ov Pain digs these beautiful freaky men. TPExactly the kind of coldness I like. Delicate, alien, microtonal, stylish, dystopic. I’ve thrashed this record since MZ hooked me up. Have only seen Omit play the once back in Dunedin. He had this massive kitchen table to house all his pedals, sort of took up the whole Chicks Hotel dance floor. Would love to see him again. Crazy smart guy is my impression. TPWe both love Vainio. There’s a wide range of emotional possibilities with his oeuvre. I think this album most definitely got a lot of play in the immediate days before we recorded Free Time. Vainio does Open Up and Bleed and its rules. TPI’ve been a fan of Milford Graves’s drumming for a while. When I got this album it floored me. As wild as you like. Can’t say I understand the musical nuances of every passage but yeah certainly the wildness speaks to me a whole lot. Definitely a great smoking record that got played a lot in the summer of 2025. TPThis is one of those works-on-every-level records. We’d listen to this when we wanted to do some quiet close listening, other times we’d crank it and indulge in the luxuriousness of it all. Just such beautiful music. Always got lots of time for Davachi. But this album is my personal favourite and it’s always right next to the record player so I’ll jot it down. Drone queen! TP



Pan Sonic and Keiji Haino – In The Studio: Synergy Between Mercy and Self-Annihilation Overturned (Blast First Petite)

The c-side of this double is just so good. Terrifying combination of artists. I mean hellish. I’m guessing it was improvised. Surely. At any rate, the mix and production of all that velocity and amplitude and attitude is so pristinely captured that all the mercy and self annihilation in the titling takes on a very real meaning. Kind of an all-time favourite modern collab document this one. TP

Free Time is out now via a Guide To Saints. You can find it here.