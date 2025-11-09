Cyclic Selects: Jeremy Dower

Back in 2002 I chanced upon Jeremy Dower’s Music For Retirement Villages Circa 2050 and couldn’t believe what I was hearing. Weird jaunty and melancholic it felt leagues ahead of the music I had been listening to. It turns out Dower had been making music under the name Tetrphnm in the mid to late 1990s, at first using a Compaq 386 computer, a Sound Blaster card and a copied Cakewalk sequencer. Later he issued a couple of albums on Plug Research and Bit of Heaven under his own name. Chapter music have began a reissue campaign, already issuing the hard to find Music For The Young and Restless (2004) and Sentimental Dance Music For Couples (2000). Next up is the archival compilation Personal Computer Music, 1997-2022.

Now based in Bendigo on Dja Dja Wurrung land, over the last 25 years Dower has worked as a designer for computer games, earned a PhD thesis on electronic music production and visual art, had an exhibition of dog art shown in Melbourne and New York, designed live visuals for Gotye and had an 8bit version of the Simpsons Theme go viral (among other projects). He also had a Tetrphnm track on Efficient Space’s 2018 compilation of 90s Australian electronic music 3AM Spares.

There’s a bit of nostalgia here, yet despite the passing of two decades, Dower’s music remains as unique and affecting as ever. With the renewed interest in his work, we took the opportunity to ask him about the music that moves him.



Autechre – Anti EP (Warp)

Autechre made a very strong impression on me in the 90s, and this EP is one of my favourites. It had a sticker attached to the sleeve, with text protesting (or mocking) a proposed law that would have banned repetitive music in the UK; in a political effort to crackdown on illegal raves. For me, Autechre’s music was much more personable early on, then gradually became more obtuse, more severe, more cerebral, over time. Anti EP falls in a sweet spot for me, along with the full length album Amber, which came out around the same time.

I was influenced by a lot of Warp releases from that time. The Artificial Intelligence compilations (I & II) in particular, as well as Polygon Window’s Surfing On Sine Waves; which was really the album that first opened my eyes to electronic music.



Cylob – Cylobian Sunset (Cylob Industries)

I was also really into Aphex Twin’s label, Rephlex, around that time. Cylob’s 1996 album Cylobian Sunset is a stand out for me. There is a kind of sadness to it; a pathos that sits strangely with the clangorous percussion, and the general goofiness of Cylob’s style. The album feels as though it is stoically trying to maintain a party mood, while on the verge of a breakdown. Another beautiful album from Reflex from that period is Bochum Welt’s Feelings on a screen EP; which is equally close to my heart.



Mouse on Mars – Iora Tahiti (Too Pure)

Mouse on Mars’ Iora Tahiti is another album that had a significant influence on me. I remember listening to it for the first time, at a record store. I was intrigued, but I couldn’t understand what I was hearing; it was so unlike anything else I had encountered before (around 1996/97). It came to me through the chillout / electronica section in the record stores, which I think was a misdirection, because the album really has much more in common with ‘Kraut Rock’ and fits much more neatly in a german experimental music lineage. I also really like Mouse on Mars’ EP Instrumentals, from around the same year; although I have to confess, at the time, I never knew whether I should listen to it at 33 or 45rpm… It seemed to work equally well at both!

I was too young for Post-Punk when it happened; I would have been only two years old when Essendon Airport released their EP Sonic Investigations Of The Trivial, in 1978. So when Chapter Music reissued the EP in 2002, it was really a revelation for me. That late 70’s minimalist sensibility appealed the art school graduate in me. Although somewhat ironic and kitsch, there is also something sweet and sincere in it. Chapter reissued Sonic Investigations Of The Trivial in 2002, the same year that they released Letraset’s Snowy Room – which is another of my favourite Australian albums – and also, in the same year, Chapter released my own album; Music for Retirement Villages, Circa 2050. Although each of these three albums is clearly distinct, and each comes from a different place (in time and/or culture), there is some kind of attitudinal alignment between three albums, which I find really interesting.https://ethiopiquesseries.bandcamp.com/album/mulatu-astatke-ethio-jazzAround 2012, I guess, a friend gave me a thumb drive filled with Ethiopian Jazz and Ethiopian pop music. Since then it has been in constant rotation in my playlists. The song Yèkèrmo Sèw, by Mulatu Astatke, encapsulates all the things I love about this music. However, there are so many great Ethiopian recordings, it is worth taking a deep dive; if you haven’t already.In my mind, Bernd Friedman (AKA Burnt Friedman, Flanger) has spent his career developing a unique and idiosyncratic rhythmic style. His rhythms are clearly descendants of the German experimental music tradition, but are also somehow very exotic. The EP, Dead Saints Chronicles, is an excellent example. Tonal and melodic elements are reduced, almost to an atmosphere. There is an occasional and brief outburst of a line of melody, but for the most part, the atonal rhythms and percussion textures are the primary focus. The album is not easily accessible, but it is rewarding.I don’t know for sure how Thomas Brinkmann recorded these tracks, but I did read somewhere that he made custom turntables, with two tone arms placed on the one record. This seems to describe what I hear in these tracks; two versions of the same source material, one in the left channel and one in the right, one offset (in time) from the other; just enough to create a new syncopated rhythm. The album is entirely percussive. There is almost no spatial atmosphere, and no melody (in any conventional sense). The music is extreme in its minimalism; yet it conjures a vivid aesthetic experience. It is mysterious to me how this works. It feels like staring at a magic-eye puzzle. At a certain point attention lapses – from the repetition – and then the aesthetic experience emerges through that defocused, or inattentive mode of listening; like a daydream.Created by Uwe Schmidt, (Atom™, Atom Heart, Señor Coconut), this album takes the songs of YMO (a Japanese techno-pop / synth-pop group from the late 70’s/early 80s), and renders them as highly energetic, latin genre music. It is pitch-perfect lounge, punctuated with the occasional, funky digital-glitch or sample cut-up; in Uwe Schmidt’s signature style. On paper this may seem like a recipe for pastiche or simulacrum, but in practice it feels vital and authentic; with all the sampling cuts and electronic production techniques being overt and clearer discernible. The album features guest appearances from original YMO members, Haruomi Hosono, and Ryuichi Sakamoto. It also features the Japanese producer Towa Tei (of Deee-Lite) singing, as well as contributions by Mouse on Mars, and Bernd Friedman!



Antonio Carlos Jobim – From the Composer of Desafinado (Verve)

In the beginning, I guess I was attracted to this album – or the ‘idea’ of it, at least – through a sense of irony. However, it really is a beautiful album, and one of my all time favourites. It was a key influence for my album Sentimental Dance Music for Couples.



Hiroshi Yoshimura – Green (Sona Gaia)

I love all of Hiroshi Yoshimura’s recordings, but Green is the standout for me. When I listen, I see modern architecture; the kind from before the economic bubble burst in the 80s, that still constitutes so much of the infrastructure in Japanese cities. I also hear the Japanese reverence for the natural world; which is so incongruous with the futuristic aspects of the culture. For me this album encapsulates all those things. I listened to this album over, and over, while I was writing my PhD dissertation. I was up at 3am every morning, in lock-down, typing feverishly, and simultaneous scanning news about the pandemic. Yoshimura’s music offered some calm during that very anxious time; and also some respite from the music I was researching for the PhD (music like Computer Decay, by Infinity Frequencies, for example).

Jeremy plays his first live show in more than a decade on Sunday November 23 at Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club, supporting Essendon Airport at their MOR album launch (tickets here). Personal Computer Music, 1997-2022 will be released on the 14th of November 2025 via Chapter Music. You can find it and his other albums here.